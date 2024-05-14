Reality TV star Papa Penny has been unveiled as the new uMkhonto Wesizwe party member

According to a poster shared on X (Twitter), the legendary singer will be making an appearance at Orlando Stadium in Soweto

Reacting to the news, netizens were in utter disbelief, and many questioned the authenticity of the viral poster

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

The new political party uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) has gained a new member. Reality TV star and iconic local musician Papa Penny has allegedly joined the political party.

Papa Penny has joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe party as a new member. Image: @papapennyahee

Source: Instagram

Papa Penny joins MK party

The Papa Penny Ahee star has allegedly joined the uMkhonto Wesizwe party as a new member.

According to a poster shared on X (Twitter) by user @RebelNews_, the iconic singer has been unveiled as one of the famous faces to join the rally slated to take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on 18 May.

Mzansi reacts to Papa Penny's political moves

Reacting to the poster, South African netizens shared their utter disbelief. Understandably, many are questioning the viral poster's authenticity and waiting for the star to confirm the news.

@Koena_za:

"Tell me this is a joke."

@Keo762

"What a gem! This one can go to the Limpopo legislature without a struggle."

@mkhize_sli

"Ayibo uPapa Penny is a true ANC member. This can't be true."

@PolitianTamed

"This would honestly make sense they have a lot in common."

@Mandlanyembe1:

"Why does he keep embarrassing himself."

@Mthuli_Mkabai:

"We will be there. Aheeee."

@1_mbuyi54496:

"Nazo, we will be there."

@Mpume0777:

"Hhawu! How will I get there in Soweto. Iyoh! Why though. I need to be there. President Zuma all the way."

Lira distances herself from uMkhonto Wesizwe party

In a previous report from Briefly News, musician Lira clarified that she is not associated with the MK Party.

Lira stated she has never worked with the party or endorsed them in any way. However, her statement comes amid rumours suggesting she joined the party before the May polls. South African social media users advised the singer to ensure that the rumours were false and that she should clarify her stance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News