The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hits out at MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's attempts to return to power

Nlozi told party supporters that Msholozi was old and should go home and rest instead of pursuing politics

Many netizens were surprised by Ndlozi's onslaught on Zuma as the EFF stated it would engage the MK on a possible coalition post Elections

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi hits out at MK Party President Jacob Zuma to rest as he had his chance in government. Images: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP and Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

"Nxamalala, go home and rest!"

These are the words of the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, directed to MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, which left many social media users questioning the possible coalition talks between the two parties.

EFF's Mbuyseni Ndlozi bashes Jacob Zuma

The EFF's Gauteng Premier candidate explained that Zuma spent 20 years in various government roles. In a clip shared by on X, Ndlozi questioned what the MK leader could do now, which he failed to achieve in those two decades:

Ndlozi commented on the campaign trail ahead of the 29 May 2024 General Election.

EFF President Julius Malema previously stated that his party was open to coalition talks with other political organisations after the polls. According to BusinessLIVE, Malema and Zuma planned to meet after the Election to discuss collaboration.

EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi baffles netizens

Many social media users were left confused by Ndlozi's attack on Zuma as they believed the EFF was in talks with the MK Party on a possible coalition post the General Election.

@HannaSankara said:

"Let them fight alone! Another tea party gone wrong."

@Clemsito pointed out:

“This one does not go with the party script, he always hated JZ, akuqali.”

@Mthuli4 laughed:

“Confused as always, he's struggling to identify the target I now understand why Julius will never take him seriously.”

@khathitor wondered:

“I thought we have one mission with the EF/MK to remove the ANC from the office surely I was wrong after hearing this nonsense.”

@honest_mthinty added:

“Lol thinking that utterances will help him in Gauteng campaign. ”

EFF remains confident despite challenges

Briefly News reported that despite multiple challenges, the EFF said it remained steadfast in KwaZulu-Natal.

With their sights set on tripling their 2019 vote count, the provincial leadership said they were ready to face new contenders and maintain their influence.

EFF's chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Mongezi Twala, said their campaign was on track.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News