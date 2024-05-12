The National Assembly Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli is retiring from public political life come the elections after two terms in office

Tsenoli has informed the African National Congress of his plan to take a break after 30 years as a public representative

The member of parliament says it's now up to the ANC to decide what job is next for him

JOHANNESBURG - Acting National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli is set to bid farewell to parliament after 25 years as a member of parliament.

Lechesa Tsenoli wants a break

According to TimesLIVE, Tsenoli, after 30 years of public service, has informed the ANC of his decision to take a break, but he won't return after this month's elections.

Following Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's special leave due to corruption allegations, Tsenoli was appointed acting Speaker by parliamentary rules.

Tsenoli's background

Tsenoli is the founding National Deputy President and the South African National Civics Organisation (SANCO) President. He served as UDF’s Publicity Secretary in Natal and was an active member of the ANC underground. He is a member of the ANC and the Central Committee of the South African Communist Party (SACP) following his re-election in its 14th congress in 2017.

Mzansi sends well wishes.

People across the country have sent Tsenoli well wishes as he set to take a break from public administration.

Here are some of the reactions:

@_officialMoss said:

"He was hilarious, this man. I enjoyed his sessions. He must enjoy his well-deserved retirement."

@Lebohang5214 commented:

"Honourable member, don't do that..." Won't be missed."

@Mhlontlo10 shared:

"We applaud him for this wise decision. Others need to follow; Amos Masondo is long overdue."

@HMgxaji expressed:

"A true servant of the people of SA,I think he was the only MP loved by everyone in every political party."

@tgmolapisane said:

"He will be missed. One of the nicest ANC people I have ever met. Ntate Lechesa is the realest."

Mapisa-Nqakula says resignation is not a confession.

In a related story, Briefly News reported that former Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula clarified that her resignation is not an admission of guilt.

Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role after a motion of no-confidence request from the opposition party.

Her statement denying corruption allegations got mixed reactions from South Africans on social media.

