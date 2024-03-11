The African National Congress is under fire for having a list of people accused of corruption as their candidates for the upcoming general elections

The party's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, defended the party's decision to place these members on their list of candidate

South Africans were unaffected by the news, as many resolved to have the ruling party removed from power

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress stood by its decision to have party members accused of corruption on its candidates' list. South Africans were firmly convinced they would ensure the ANC is voted out of power in the upcoming elections.

Fikile Mbalula defends ANC's list

According to eNCA, Fikile Mbalula, the party's secretary general, defended that the party had a list of members facing corruption charges as candidates for the elections, which will be held on 29 May this year. Mbalula said that the party's structures ensure that capable candidates are chosen to implement the ANC's goal of a better life for all.

He said the candidate's election process was guided by a new set of rules which promote transparency, integrity, meritocracy and vibrant internal democracy. He asserted that the rules ensured that only those qualified to stand in office were elected.

South Africans unfazed by the ANC

Netizens on Facebook were not moved by Mbalula's remarks.

Velaphi Stoez Gatsheni said:

"While they include them, their agenda on the ground is that all people must go vote for their parties in large numbers so those crooks lose power come the end of MAy."

Naledi Motshegare-Nomame said:

"Yoh, I'm tired of these politicians."

Ntjiepana Trevor Mahapa Maleka asked:

"Do they want us to accept corrupt people to lead us?"

De Mover said:

"It's finished, shem. There is nothing credible left in the ANC."

Sunset Moya said:

"The original ANC is dead. Only Hyenas are left."

Fikile Mbalula defended from online trolls

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Mbalula was defended on X from online trolls.

Mbalula went viral after he defended members of the ANC without matric qualifications. He said that it was possible to obtain a degree or higher through a Recognition of Prior Learning programme.

Netizens roasted him for his statements, and many came to his defence, pointing out that RPL allows one to study for a degree without a matric certificate.

