The African National Congress's integrity commission wants leaders implicated in corruption to be removed from candidates' lists

The Integrity Commission allegedly uncovered 97 leaders who have been implicated in corruption, five of whom were cleared

South Africans demanded that the entire ANC be removed from power, accusing the party of being rotten to the core

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Gwede Mantashe and Cyril Ramaphosa were members cleared of wrongdoing by the ANC's integrity commission. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG– The African National Congress's Integrity Commission has called for leaders implicated in corruption to be removed from the list of candidates. However, it also revealed that President Cyril Ramaphosa, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and Minister of Minerals Gwede Mantashe had been cleared of wrongdoing.

ANC commission wants corruption-implicated officials removed

According to Eyewitness News, the Integrity Commission found 97 party members in leadership positions to be removed from the list of candidates. The commission demanded that those with questionable integrity be barred from campaigning for public office.

A few of the senior leaders have been cleared of corruption. This includes Ramaphosa, who was cleared of wrongdoing in the Phala Phala saga; Mantashe, who was cleared of wrongdoing after Bosasa installed a security system in his home, and Godongwana, who was accused of sexual assault. His case was withdrawn.

South Africans want the whole party gone

Netizens on Facebook believed that the entire party was corrupt and should be removed from office.

Nku Nku said:

"Instead, the ANC as a whole needs to be removed. It's useless. Everyone there is corrupt."

Fillipo Inzaghi said:

"A little too late to be the upstanding citizen. The end is near."

Ntate Seemane said:

"Ramaphosa must be on that list."

Sibusiso Thwala added:

"The whole ANC and its Phala Phala president need to be removed from power because they're corrupt.

Charles Kies observed:

"Fall guys. What about the main corrupt leadership?"

Ramaphosa promises to end corruption

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa promised to end corruption.

He said the ruling party is fighting corruption and promised South Africans that those implicated in corruption will be brought to book.

South Africans found his statements laughable and seriously doubted that he would do anything about the corruption in his party.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News