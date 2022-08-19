Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana claims that he is innocent and has never sexually assaulted or harassed anyone

The police are investigating a case of sexual assault after a masseuse claimed that the minister assaulted her in his hotel room

Godongwana said he was “deeply concerned” by the allegations levelled against him, but does not plan to step aside

MBOMBELA - Despite being investigated by the police for sexual assault, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says he has no plans to step aside from his position. He remains adamant that he was not involved in any inappropriate acts.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has denied the sexual assault allegations that he faces. Image: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Last week, a masseuse opened a case of sexual assault against the minister, claiming that he assaulted her in his hotel room. Godongwana refuted the claims saying that he has never inappropriately touched, sexually harassed, or assaulted anyone, TimesLIVE reported.

He also said that he was glad to be able to deny the accusations and takes them seriously. The minister said he is looking forward to following the legal processes regarding the case. He said it is in the best interest of the parties involved for the matter to be resolved in a timely manner.

However, Godongwana said he was “deeply concerned” by the allegations against him. According to EWN, the minister said he stood before the African National Congress’ integrity commission on Wednesday, 17 August.

South Africans react to Minister Godongwana’s remarks:

@Owami_Dlamini said:

“I’m confused. How do you tell your side of the story to the police? I thought their job is to make an arrest and you will explain the rest to the judge based on the evidence will then say you are guilty or not. Abo Godongwana gets special treatment.”

@MarleyPurple posted:

“We really don’t need statements but arrests. It’s Women’s Month for crying out loud. Yet it means nothing in this country.”

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s fate lies with NPA, Zuma’s daughter adds voice to growing step-aside calls

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Mpumalanga police are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority to decide if Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be charged with sexual assault.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24, that the docket was given to the NPA to decide if the minister would be arrested. A Kruger National Park employee claims she was sexually assaulted while giving Godongwana a massage.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter African National Congress Youth League National Fund Raiser Thuthukile has called for Godongwana to step aside following his allegations of sexual harassment.

Source: Briefly News