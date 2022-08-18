The National Prosecuting Authority is deciding if Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be charged with sexual assault

A Kruger National Park employee claims she was sexually assaulted while giving Godongwana a massage

Former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Thuthukile, has called for Godongwana to step aside following his allegations

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

MBOMBELA - Mpumalanga police are awaiting a decision from the National Prosecuting Authority to decide if Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will be charged with sexual assault.

Calls are growing for Minister of Finance Encoh Godogwana to step aside amid sexual assault allegations. Image: Thuthukile Zuma & Dwayne Senior

Source: UGC

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala told News24, that the docket was given to the NPA to decide if the minister would be arrested. A Kruger National Park employee claims she was sexually assaulted while giving Godongwana a massage.

Meanwhile, former President Jacob Zuma’s daughter African National Congress Youth League National Fund Raiser Thuthukile has called for Godongwana to step aside following his allegations of sexual harassment.

Zuma called for Godongwana to vacate his office due to the seriousness of the implications. According to SABC News, the minister denied the claims.

However, the former president’s daughter believes that gender-based violence and femicide in the country will continue due to men in power perpetrating crimes against women. Zuma was among those who attended court in support of the victim in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday, 17 August.

Social media users react to the allegations:

@BlaaiThreat said:

“First of all, why is Godongwana not in jail?”

@SamnkeloKing posted:

“Enoch Godongwana must step down and be arrested.”

@SamnkeloKing commented:

“Why did this case go to the NPA it’s unfair the case must be monitored by SAPS and Godongwana must be arrested and be treated like any other citizen he must not get special attention.”

@OJay92122825 wrote:

“Godongwana must step aside now, he must be arrested today.”

ANC Women’s League wants police to deal with sexual assault allegations against Enoch Godogwana swiftly

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the ANC Women’s League wants swift action from law enforcement officials in dealing with the sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Minister of Finance Encoh Godogwana.

On Monday, 15 August, Maropene Ramokgopa, the Women’s League national coordinator, stated that the organisation has noted the damning allegations against the minister they want the police to deal with the matter effectively.

Ramokgopa also called on the African National Congress to also address the allegations through internal processes, adding that it is unacceptable that women in South Africa are constantly being subjected to gender-based violence and femicide, reports TimesLIVE.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News