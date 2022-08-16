The Gauteng government has hired an independent forensic investigator to probe slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran's allegations

JOHANNESBURG - An independent forensic investigator will be tasked with finding information related to the allegations brought forward by murdered Department of Health whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Source: Getty Images

The victim was a critical witness for the Special Investigating Unit and was killed assassination style outside the home last year. The matter was being probed by News24, and the investigations revealed that Deokaran escalated more than R800 million in irregular contracts.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said that his office is finalising the appointment of an investigator to investigate the alleged corruption. The officials implicated in the labour matters have been handed over to the Department of Health in Gauteng.

Makhura said while the provincial government is committed to ensuring that decisive action is taken against public servants involved in the alleged corruption, the actions must be in line with Public Finance Management and Public Service acts. Makhura added that his office is treating the matter in a serious light.

Deokaran escalated her concerns about the dodgy dealing and fears for her safety to the department’s chief financial officer, Lerato Madyo. However, nothing was done, EWN reported.

South Africans react to the government’s probe into the allegations:

@VusiSambo said:

"A forensic audit almost a year later after Babita Deokaran’s senseless assassination by the ANC thugs and tenderpreneurs? You sure can’t fault Gauteng ANC Mafia Don, David Makhura on paying lip service."

@chrisfvz commented:

"Government appointing someone who is independent? Pull the other one."

@AardvarkBloody posted:

"This man had the perfect opportunity to clean house after the Life Esidemeni catastrophe, for which his government took no responsibility. Instead, he opted for more of the same. The murder of the whistleblower is on him and his administration."

@WhistleblwrHse added:

"Let’s remember what Babita Deokaran did for our country."

Bail denied for 6 men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran, to spend Christmas in jail

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday ruled that the six suspects charged with murdering Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran will spend Christmas in jail.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla were all denied bail after magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said the group had made weak arguments to prove exceptional circumstances in their bail application.

