The bail hearing for the six suspects accused of murdering Babita Deokaran has been postponed by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court

The suspects appeared in court on Monday, 13 September and are facing multiple charges that include murder and attempted murder

Many South Africans appeared at the courthouse on Monday morning to show their support for Deokaran, including ActionSA's Herman Mashaba

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday postponed the bail hearing of the six suspects accused of murdering Babita Deokaran last month.

According to eNCA, the court will reconvene on 1 October for bail applications.

South Africans continue to show their support to Babita Deokaran who was murdered for exposing PPE fraud. Images: Babita Deokaran

Deokaran was murdered outside her home in Winchester Hills in Johannesburg last month, according to SABC News. She was a star witness in the Special Investigating Unit's probe into the PPE tender fraud that took place at the Gauteng Department of Health.

The men were arrested in August and are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, murder and possession of illegal arms.

According to The Citizen, the suspects, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Simphiwe Mazibuko Sanele Mbele Nhlangano Ndlovu, Phakamani Radebe and Zitha Radebe, are all from KwaZulu-Natal.

Prominent ANC figure allegedly a person of interest

As police continue to investigate the people behind the Deokaran's murder, a prominent African National Congress political figure is allegedly on the police's radar as a person of interest, according to News24.

Unnamed sources have told the publication that the ANC member is very influential and holds important positions within the governing party and the South African Government.

South Africans head to court to show their support for Babita Deokaran

Members of the South African public have gathered at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in support of Deokaran. Political organisations such as ActionSA led by Herman Mashaba lobbied their members to head to the courthouse on Monday.

Some people took to social media to show their support.

Here are some of their reactions:

@FunzelaZA said:

"Attending the Babita Deokaran Murder Court Hearing with the Provincial Chairperson @JohnMoodeyGP and Elections Campaign Manager @sahara67 @Action4SA"

@SirJerryMokoena said:

"Whistleblower protection is another issue we must address. Had it not been for whistleblowers, we wouldn’t have known about the famous ‘state capture’. It has been reported that #BabitaDeokaran was a key whistleblower in a PPE contracts investigation in Gauteng. #JusticeForBabita"

@BathandwaSame said:

"I hope those accused for the killing of Babita Deokaran reveal the masterminds."

