The Liberation Struggle War Veterans are currently protesting at the ANC's head office in Johannesburg

The group wants to be compensated for the efforts in the liberation and are asking for more than R2 million

They say they have been trying to have contact with leaders of the ANC but to no avail and are now camping at Luthuli House

JOHANNESBURG - Three groups of former military veterans that fought during the Apartheid have headed to the African National Congress's head office at Luthuli House in Johannesburg to demand money they believed is owed to them.

The groups call themselves the Liberation Struggle War Veterans (LSWV) and include the Pan Africanist Congress’s Azanian People’s Liberation Army, Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) and Azapo’s Azanian National Liberation Army (Azanla).

The Liberation Struggle War Veterans have been protesting at the ANC's headquarters, Luthuli House since Sunday. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

The members of these groups began camping at Luthil House on Sunday and they say that they need to be compensated R2.2 million each, according to a report by The Witness.

Leader of LSWV, Lwazi Mzobe says they have been approaching leaders of the ANC as well as President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding their grievances but no one has gotten back to them yet. The group is determined to camp at Luthuli House for as long as they need to.

Luthuli House evacuated due to breach

According to eNCA, Luthuli House had to be evacuated on Wednesday morning because there were too many people inside of the building.

While members of the liberation veterans' organisation were in talks with the ANC, people were asked to vacate the premises.

Head of the President's Office at the ANC Sibongile Besani, explained that the main reason the evacuation was ordered was that there were concerns that Covid 19 regulations were being broken.

"The headquarters had to be evacuated so that we fully compile with the Covid protocols because having people at the office would amount to the breach of these protocols," said Besani.

On Thursday, Deputy President David Mabuza is scheduled to meet with members of the LSWV.

'Jobless' Military Veterans Demand R4 Million Each, Government Rejects Requests

Briefly News previously reported that the Military Veterans Association put forward the hefty demand for a once-off payment of R4 million from the government.

This request was on Wednesday declined after the military vets pushed to have their members compensated for the sacrifices they made during apartheid.

Thabang Makwetla, the deputy minister of defence and military veterans, revealed this during a portfolio committee meeting in parliament, TimesLIVE reported.

