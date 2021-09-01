'Jobless' Military Veterans Demand R4 Million Each, Government Rejects Requests

The Military Veterans Association's hefty demand for a once-off payment of R4 million from the government has been rejected

Veterans' grievances around joblessness, and a general lack of housing, were brought to parliament's defence and military veterans portfolio committee

The veterans, who claim to also be affected by a lack of housing, made the demands in light of the sacrifices they made during apartheid

The Military Veterans Association put forward the hefty demand for a once-off payment of R4 million from the government.

This request was on Wednesday declined after the military vets pushed to have their members compensated for the sacrifices they made during apartheid.

The Military Veterans Association put forward the hefty demand for a once-off payment of R4 million from the government. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Thabang Makwetla, the deputy minister of defence and military veterans, revealed this during a portfolio committee meeting in parliament, TimesLIVE reported.

Briefly News understands veterans have had long-standing grievances around unemployment and a general lack of housing. One of the points of contention has been the nonpayment of other benefits to veterans and their families.

Consultative process resolves that demands not practical

In sharp contrast to the plight of its members, the Mail & Guardian reported last week that Makwetla's department suffered more than R120 million in irregular and wasteful expenditure, consequently affecting its bursary programme for veterans’ children.

Four senior managers were suspended as a result, which Makwetla confirmed during a briefing in Tshwane.

“The main concern which the committee must be aware of is the demand by military veterans that they [are] given a once-off R4 million payout to each of them," said Makwetla.

“And, of course, there was a political rationale that they advanced why they believe they are deserving of that kind of support.”

Following the briefing, Makwetla said the resolution was not to pay R4 million to each veteran after consulting with various government departments. However, it was not immediately clear how many members were making the demands.

Ex-Deputy Defence Minister, MKMVA spearhead Kebby Maphatsoe has died

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the ex-deputy minister of defence and military veterans Kebby Maphatsoe died on Tuesday.

Maphatsoe served as the deputy minister between 2014 and 2019 and was a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) until December 2017, according to News24.

The head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA)'s death was announced by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe following consultation with his family.

Source: Briefly.co.za