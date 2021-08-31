Head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA), Kebby Maphatsoe, has died, the African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed

Disbanded MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said the group was sad to learn of the untimely passing of their president

The African National Congress (ANC) has confirmed the death of Kebby Maphatsoe, who was the ex-deputy minister of defence and military veterans, and head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA).

Maphatsoe served as the deputy minister between 2014 and 2019 and was a member of the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) until December 2017, according to News24.

Head of the now-disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe has died.

His death was announced on Tuesday by ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe following consultation with his family. His brother Joseph Maphatsoe said his death came early on Tuesday afternoon, IOL reported.

Maphatsoe, who died at his home in Meyersdal, was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

Carl Niehaus says MKMVA shattered to learn of the loss

Under his leadership, the association, which was disbanded by the ruling party last month, in a move the ANC justified as part of cleaning its structures, was at loggerheads with another group of ex-combatants, the MK Council.

Carl Niehaus, who was arrested when he led the MKMVA to Nkandla amid the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal in July, said the group was sad to learn of their president's untimely passing. He said:

“The details of what happened are not yet known but I can confirm that president Maphatsoe passed on. All the members and community of the MKMVA are shattered.”

