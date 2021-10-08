The presumably fraudulently acquired tally that former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize's family received is now sitting at R9 million

Despite mounting evidence against him, Mkhize has denied any misconduct in the wake of the Digital Vibes scandal

The wife of the former health minister, Dr May Mkhize, reportedly received R2 million to pay off the debt of buying a farm

The allegedly corruptly accumulated lump sum that the family of former health minister Zweli Mkhize received has reached R9 million.

The Digital Vibes scandal sent shockwaves throughout the department and Mkhize's life as skeletons worth millions have shaken loose. However, he has denied any wrongdoing.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that has been sifting through the R150 million contract recently uncovered that Mkhize's wife, Dr May Mkhize, received almost R2 million to pay off a loan.

Zweli Mkhize's wife, May, has been implicated in the Digital Vibes corruption saga. Image: Waldo Swiegers / Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

In accordance with a Daily Maverick report, as KZN MEC for finance and economic development 15 years ago, Mkhize approved a R11.8-million loan to May for the purchasing of a Pietermaritzburg farm with funds from the state-owned Ithala Development Finance Corporation.

Following the SIU report, the BBC has said that Mkhize, who was heralded as a Covid19 hero by many, resigned as minister in August 2021.

Dr May Mkhize's implication in the matter raises more and more concerns for South Africans

@mike19461117 wrote:

"The theft continues..."

@EdStoddardZA shared:

"Simply despicable this gluttony of looting amid a pandemic."

@Nkandla5 believes:

"Looking at Zweli Mkhize and how he received this loot, shows clearly that longer the ANC is in power, the better they loot. Stopping corruption is not in the sight at all."

