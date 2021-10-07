Mmusi Maimane, leader of One SA Movement continues to share his displeasure about the Enoch Mgijima municipality stadium, calling it a new low

Maimane was speaking out against recent corrupt events at the People's Pledge signing event for the independent candidates in his organisation

He also warned the independent candidates who are part of his organisation that should they not deliver services to their communities they will be removed

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, leader of One SA Movement has not minced his words about the scandal surrounding the Enoch Mgijima municipality for a stadium they built that cost taxpayers a whopping R22 million.

Speaking at his organisation's event to sign a document named the People's Pledge when Maimane highlighted how rampant corruption has been in the country but he added that the building of the so-called stadium in Komani is a new low.

"This week we hit a new low: they built an unbelievable stadium. They are calling a chicken shed a stadium for R15m,” said Maimane.

Maimane went on to highlight the other corruption that we have seen in recent times including the Digital Vibes scandal with ex-Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize and the looting of Covid 19 funds, according to SowetanLIVE.

He stated these upcoming elections are about getting rid of corrupt leaders and giving the power back to the people in the communities.

He also addressed the independent candidates that are being backed by his organisation that they would be removed from their positions in local government if they fail to deliver, according to News24.

According to the publication, One SA Movement is backing 300 independent candidates in these upcoming elections.

