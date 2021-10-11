Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza's internet feud has reignited just days later after Shimza called the politician out for being a no-show

The feud began over the infamous R15 million stadium debate on Twitter that had both the DJ and the politician weighing in

In Round 2 of their battle, Mmusi came for Shimza with guns blazing, ending it all off with his famous "L" handout

DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane were back at it again, coming for each other in the Twitter streets. This battle of the tweets serves as round two for the musician and the politician, all stemming from the R15 million sports ground scandal.

DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane went in for Round 2 of their Twitter war. Image: @shimza.dj and @mmusimaimane

Last week, TimesLIVE reported that Shimza and Maimane had a heated exchange on social media after the DJ decided to weigh in on Athi Geleba's comments about the sports field in Eastern Cape that did not live up to its price tag.

While many questioned the Government head of communications' justification of the cost of the stadium, Maimane came up with the perfect way to call Geleba's bluff, saying:

"Even Shimza can't spin these turntables."

The former DA leader's comments began a twar. Fast forward days later, Shimza had not let go of all words exchanged. So he poked Mmusi on Twitter once again, calling him out for being a no-show.

As expected when poking a sleeping bear, Mmusi came back at Shimza harder than before, showing him that politics are his game.

And all Shimza could say back?

To finish it all in true Mmusi Maimane style, the politician issued Shimza one of his famous Twitter "L"s to let him know that the discussion is over and he had dropped the mic.

Mmusi Maimane claps back at man who trolled his organisation’s advert, calling him prophet of Doom pesticide

Briefly News reported Mmusi Maimane recently shared a video on Twitter about how the electoral system is changing for the better by putting power back in the hands of communities. But one user named Glen Sungano Mpani didn't agree with the video or Mmusi's thoughts on it and called it "conceptually flawed". Mmusi clapped back and Mzansi is loving the sass

Mmusi shared an animated informational video by One South Africa Movement (OSA), which is an organisation he founded in the hopes to achieve a "Government of the people, by the people, for the people."

The video explains that before a ruling in 2020, our democratic electoral system was unfair because it didn't allow us to vote for an individual person. Instead, we only had the option to vote for parties. But this is changing after the Constitutional Court ruled it as unconstitutional last year and now the electoral system has to change to allow for independent candidates, who are not aligned to any political party, to run for office.

It went on to say that this means South Africans have the opportunity to not only elect individuals but community-led organisations as well. And ultimately, each and every member of society and their communities will have the power to decide who runs municipalities, towns and cities.

Mmusi captioned the post:

"CUT OUT THE MIDDLEMAN CUT OUT THE PARTY. "VOTE DIRECT. "The @OneSA_Movement advert for the November 1 local government elections is out and it brilliantly explains how you the voter can take back your power in this election. I think it’s a cool video. Well done to the team."

