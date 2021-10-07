Mmusi Maimane shared a video about the changes happening within South Africa's electoral system

One Twitter user wasn't a believer and called Mmusi's video 'conceptually flawed'

Mmusi wasn't having any of it and shut the man down and his followers were in agreement with the politician

Mmusi Maimane recently shared a video on Twitter about how the electoral system is changing for the better by putting power back in the hands' of communities. But one user, named Glen Sungano Mpani, didn't agree with the video or Mmusi's thoughts on it and called it "conceptually flawed". Mmusi clapped back and Mzansi is loving the sass. Let's unpack this further.

Mmusi Maimane is the King of Sass after his latest clap-back. Image: The Democratic Alliance/Flickr

The video

Mmusi shared an animated informational video by One South Africa Movement (OSA), which is an organisation he founded in the hopes to achieve a 'government of the people, by the people, for the people'.

The video explains that before a ruling in 2020, our democratic electoral system was unfair because it didn't allow us to vote for an individual person. Instead, we only had the option to vote for parties. But this is changing after the Constitutional Court ruled it as unconstitutional last year and now the electoral system has to change to allow for independent candidates, who are not aligned to any political party, to run for office.

It went on to say that this means South Africans have the opportunity to not only elect individuals but community-led organisations as well. And ultimately, each and every member of society and their communities will have the power to decide who runs municipalities, towns and cities

The post

Mmusi captioned the post:

"CUT OUT THE MIDDLEMAN.

"CUT OUT THE PARTY.

"VOTE DIRECT.

"The @OneSA_Movement advert for the November 1 local government elections is out and it brilliantly explains how you the voter can take back your power in this election. I think it’s a cool video. Well done to the team."

Check out the post for yourself:

The response

After seeing Mmusi's post and related video, Glen responded with:

"This is conceptually flawed, I predict a blood bath at the polls."

The clap-back

Mmusi responded:

"Ok Prophet Mboro."

Others join in

Mmusi and Glen had another exchange where Glen says that his predicted "blood bath" will come to pass. Mmusi's response is lengthy but he essentially says that the Twitter user is choosing to be a Prophet of Doom Pesticide instead of engaging with the topic at hand.

He said:

"You have a narrow approach to an important question. It is a given that we need to improve our democracy, things are falling apart. It’s a mess.

"Rather than engage the merits and demerits of direct voting versus voting for a party, you chose to be a prophet of doom pesticide."

The comment section is filled with people in agreement with Mmusi.

@PacheduZW:

"This Glen Mpani blocked us after we exposed his false prophecy during the Zambian elections. Beware of fake neutrals and fake analysts."

@inembeplc:

"Protectionist tendencies. He immediately saw a threat to his gravy this Mampara hence the misguided reaction."

@sylyss:

"He must just stop prophesying and also stop being opinionated. Otherwise he is a good guy. This know it all personality is his demise."

