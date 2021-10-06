The social media streets of Mzansi were lit after images of the new multi-million rand sports field near Komani in the Eastern Cape did the rounds on Tuesday

Politician Mmusi Maimane and house music producer DJ Shimza went at each other in a heated twar over the validity of the facility's cost

Saffas joined in on the debate, expressing their own opinions around the explosive stadium, while some made sure to pick whose side they were on

Two of South Africa's biggest names clashed in a titanic social media dual over the R15 million stadium in the Eastern Cape that grabbed the headlines on Tuesday.

There were immediate questions around how the money was spent after the Enoch Mgijima local municipality announced the opening of the Lesseyton sports field, a multi-million rand sports centre near Komani.

Mmusi Maimane and DJ Shimza have entertained Mzansi with their heated debate. Image: @MmusiMaimane, @Shimza01.

One SA Movement party leader Mmusi Maimane and the Tembisa-born house DJ Shimza went into a relentless Twitter war as they tore into each other over who held the more "educated opinion" in the wake of the revelation.

The two went at it in a series of tweets following Shimza's initial remark over the dubious exorbitant cost of erecting the lacklustre facility based on the head of government's digital communications Athi Geleba’s breakdown.

Maimane was far from the only politician who pried into the ANC's handiwork as the EFF's Floyd Shivambu also weighed in with his fair share.

A popular Twitter user, @SithaleKgaogelo, made it known whose side he was taking as he dismissed Shimza's stance by criticising his relationship with the ruling party, adding that Maimane handled him.

The tweet read:

Mzansi weighs in on debate

The tweet was liked nearly 4 700 and drew mixed reactions from South Africans. Briefly News dived into the comments to unearth all the interesting commentary.

@MokoneNgwato said:

"He must learn to eat quietly, and not enter into political debates."

@tillytiny10 mocked:

"Buy flowers and send [them] to your girlfriend."

@CHECKMATESUPRE1 shared:

"All those who corruptly benefitted from the ANC will tell you that they have six businesses and as if the capital didn’t come from the ANC."

@Pinks34815884 observed:

"So, Shimza doesn't see anything wrong with that stadium? Wow, these tenders must be doing the most."

@Ngakayapolotiki added:

"Thinking about Shimza and ANC favours & I'm reminded of Somizi and Author Mafokate. I wonder why."

Aldrin Sampear drags flat 'ribbon-cutting' ceremony at R15M Eastern Cape stadium

In recently published news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi talk radio host Aldrin Sampear has joined the bandwagon after he went online to drag the R15 million Eastern Cape stadium in a seemingly innocuous post.

On Tuesday, social media was abuzz after pictures emerged of the new Lesseyton sports field in the Enoch Mgijima local municipality near Komani (formerly Queenstown).

The caption read:

"Even the 'ribbon' is not a ribbon."

The "state of the art" facility came under heavy scrutiny from politicians, including the EFF's Floyd Shivambu and One South African Movement leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Questions quickly arose around where the money must have gone given the facility's barren and lacklustre appearance.

