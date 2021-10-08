Stogie T Signs to Def Jam Recordings: "This Is Their Greatest Signing Yet"

Veteran Mzansi rapper Stogie T has signed a new deal with Def Jam and his fans are so happy for him

Stogie T is one of the rappers who made hip-hop fashionable in Mzansi when he was still a member of Tumi and the Volume

The star's fans shared that they are happy for him because he has been putting in the work for years

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Stogie T has announced that he has signed to Def Jam Recordings. The rapper took to social media on Friday, 8 October to share his exciting news.

Stogie T is the latest Mzansi artist to sign to Def Jam Recordings. Image: @stogie_t

Source: Instagram

The veteran rapper posted a video of the record label welcoming him to their stable. Mzansi hip-hop fans have congratulated Stogie T on finally being recognised by one of the biggest record labels in the world.

The musician has been putting in the work from his days as a member of rap band, Tumi and the Volume until today. As an independent artist, Tumi has worked with the likes of Nasty C, among other top rappers.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tumi's fans took to his official Instagram account to congratulate him on bagging the deal. Check out some of their comments below:

eastsidelouw said:

"Much, much deserved. This is their greatest signing yet, I already know the talks at the table were game-changing."

mondexola wrote:

"The King. We're behind you all the way Stogie T. We don't care about the ones who wanna pull you down."

blxck__sii commented:

"Congratulations, you're in good hands."

skopethatguymalepari said:

"All the skills, talent & hard work deserved to be rewarded. Congratulations man."

soulthix_202 wrote:

"Blessings upon Blessings."

mose.art said:

"THE KING IS BACK!"

half_gig added:

"It's safe to say the game is safer."

Stogie T issues a statement following his altercation with Nota

In other Mzansi hip-hop news, Briefly News reported that rapper Stogie T has dropped a statement after Nota Baloyi claimed on social media that he pinned him down during a fight. The two Mzansi hip-hop role players were at a gig at the weekend when they had an altercation.

Stogie T has explained that he was minding his own business when the opinionated music exec came to his section at the hip-hop event. He shared that he got hot under the collar because Nota had been allegedly spreading lies about him on social media.

A fight then ensued between them. Taking to Instagram, Stogie T apologised to the local rap community and his family for his behaviour at the event.

Source: Briefly.co.za