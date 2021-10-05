Stogie T has released a statement following his altercation with Nota Baloyi during a recent hip-hop event

The music exec had claimed that he pinned Stogie to the ground during their altercation at the weekend

Stogie T apologised to the hip-hop community and his fam for fighting in public after a video of the altercation emerged on social media

Rapper Stogie T has dropped a statement after Nota Baloyi claimed on social media that he pinned him down during a fight. The two Mzansi hip-hop role players were at a gig at the weekend when they had an altercation.

Stogie T has explained that he was minding his own business when the opinionated music exec came to his section at the hip-hop event. He shared that he got hot under the collar because Nota had been allegedly spreading lies about him on social media. A fight between them then ensued.

Taking to Instagram, Stogie T apologised to the local rap community and his family for his behaviour at the event. Part of the star's statement read:

"I regret that it had to get to all that and would like to extend my deepest apologies to my wife, my family, my church and the hip hop community."

The video of their altercation is doing the rounds on Twitter. The clip was also shared by a popular page about local rap news, @SA_HipHop_ZA.

Instagram users took to Stogie T's comment section to share their views on his statement. Check out some of their comments below:

thabang_makoloane said:

"There was no need to apologise."

kxng_vxgus commented:

"Deepest apologies for the emotional pain you have endured, Grootman. Hope you good and we got mad love for you as the HipHop Community."

kolwi wrote:

"You are a reserved person and I am sure it took a lot to reserve yourself. Stay safe and strong."

vic_santz1 said:

"Nota thinks he's the best thing that ever happened to the culture, useless self appointed gate keeper."

aviwesanda added:

"That’s how a king responds. Nota will get his sooner than later."

