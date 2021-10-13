Stogie T Praised for His Freestyle on 'Sway's Universe': "This Is the Best"

Stogie T has been praised for the classic freestyle he spit on Sway Calloway's show Sway's Universe a while ago

Stogie T, Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest have all performed on Sway's Universe but peeps have applauded Stogie for representing SA well

Stogie's name has been trending on social media with some of his fans saying his verse on the US show is one of the best freestyles it's seen

Stogie T has been applauded for the classic freestyle he delivered on Sway Calloway's radio show Sway's Universe a while back. Sway is an American radio host who invites rappers from across the world to freestyle on his show.

Stogie T has been applauded for his freestyle on Sway Calloway's show. Image: @stogie_t, @RealSway/Twitter

Source: Instagram

Stogie T, Nasty C, Kwesta and Cassper Nyovest have all been invited onto Sway's Universe and a peep wanted to know who slayed their freestyle between the four Mzansi rappers.

Stogie T's name trended as rap fans shared their thoughts on his verse on the show. They applauded him for representing Mzansi well. Some peeps shared that his bars and lyrical content during his freestyles can compete with any rapper in the world, not just South African rappers.

Hip-hop heads took to Twitter to give Stogie T his flowers while he is still alive. Check out some of their comments below:

@__greyyyy said:

"Stogie T is the only SA rapper that represented us very well on Sway."

@WonderMahlobo wrote:

"Stogie T's freestyle is/was one of the greatest freestyles in the history of Sway in the morning."

@Sbomoment commented:

"To me, even if I didn't watch all of them but I'm 100% sure it's Stogie T."

@lele_efkay wrote:

"Stogie T's freestyle is still doing numbers globally. Lyrical content is on steroids! This is the best to ever come from SWAY!"

@187Mlu added:

"Stogie T killed it and buried it in an elephant grave."

Stogie T signs to Def Jam

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Stogie T has announced that he has signed to Def Jam Records. The rapper took to social media on Friday, 8 October to share his exciting news.

The veteran rapper posted a video of the record label welcoming him to their stable. Mzansi hip-hop fans have congratulated Stogie T for finally being recognised by one of the biggest record labels in the world.

The musician has been putting in the work from his days as a member of rap band, Tumi and the Volume until today. As an independent artist, Tumi has worked with the likes of Nasty C, among other top rappers.

Tumi's fans took to his official Instagram account to congratulate him for bagging the deal.

