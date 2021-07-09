RIP: Tributes Pour In for Joburg City Mayor Geoff Makhubo After Covid19 Death

South Africans from all walks of life have reacted to the news of the passing of Joburg Executive Mayor Geoff Makhubo

Makhubo died from Covid-19-related complications on Friday after being admitted to hospital last week

Former Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba was among a number of those who expressed their condolences on the politician's passing

Tributes continue to pour in from all corners of the country following the death of City of Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday.

In a statement earlier this month, Joburg City's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said Makhubo had been hospitalised for Covid-19 complications. The mayor had been given a positive diagnosis in late June.

Tributes poured in from South Africans en masse following the death of Joburg City Mayor Geoff Makhubo from Covid-19 complications. Image: Papi Morake/ Gallo Images.

Makhubo’s office said the 53-year-old had gone into self-quarantine as part of the recovery process before being admitted to hospital last week, as he continued his battle.

Former Joburg Executive Mayor Herman Mashaba was among a number of South Africans who reacted with shock at the news of Makhubo's passing.

"Shocked to hear of the passing of Johannesburg Mayor, Geoff Makhubo. In these difficult times, we are reminded of how fragile life can be.

"Our shared humanity will always come before our politics. My thoughts and prayers go to his family, friends, and colleagues in the ANC," wrote Mashaba on Twitter.

South Africans react on social media to news of the passing of Makhubo

With the recent increase in the number of positive coronavirus cases in Gauteng and South Africa, ordinary citizens and politicians alike have taken to social media to share their tributes on the passing of Makhubo.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the messages below.

@Ruraltarain said:

"We may have not agreed with Cde Geoff Makhubo on many things, but death be not proud! Condolences to his family and friends."

@Chriseldalewis shared:

"We texted on 21-26 June talking about how we had tested positive for Covid-19.I said I'd pray for him as I was also in isolation. On 4 July I texted again and he didn't answer. Now he is silent. RIP JHB Mayor Geoff Makhubo."

@daddyhope wrote:

"The Mayor of Africa’s richest city Johannesburg has died from Covid-19 ... This is another reminder that Covid-19 is here and killing! Zimbabwe and South Africa are now in the top 5 of new Covid-19 cases in Africa!"

@DrJude9 added:

"A grim, costly and sad reminder that we are still in the eye of the Covid-19 storm and no one is spared. May his soul and the souls of all we have lost to Covid rest in peace. May their families find peace in this very difficult time."

@Makashule commented:

"Rest in peace Geoff Makhubo. Rest in peace fellow Bhakaniya. Condolences to the family and colleagues."

Johannesburg mayor loses life to Covid-19 related complications

Makhubo was rushed to hospital on 3 July with Covid-19 complications, according to reports. He reportedly tested positive for the virus at the end of June.

Makhubo was elected as the mayor of Johannesburg in December 2019.

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ndamase on Saturday, last week, said Makhubo would be staying in hospital until the medical team monitoring him was satisfied with his recovery.

While in self-isolation, Makhubo vowed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work that was being carried out with regard to the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

