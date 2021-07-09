Geoff Makhubo: Johannesburg Mayor Loses Life to Covid19 Related Complications

The mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has lost his life to the deadly Covid-19 virus after being admitted to hospital

Makhubo went into self-isolation on 20 June before being admitted to hospital on 3 July just days before he passed

Makhubo, while in isolation and hospital, vowed to work hard to help curb the spread of Coronavirus within Johannesburg

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away. Makhubo was rushed to hospital on 3 July with Covid-19 complications. He reportedly tested positive for the virus at the end of June.

Makhubo was elected mayor of Joburg in 2019. The City's spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said on Saturday that Makhubo would be staying in hospital until the medical team monitoring him was satisfied with his recovery.

On 20 June, Makhubo went into self-quarantine. During this time, he vowed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work that was being carried out with regard to the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

The mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo has passed away from Covid-19 related complications. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, Makhubo passed away in hospital after sadly contracting the virus. Various other publications including eNCA and The Citizen confirmed his passing.

The SABC is reporting that Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Briefly News' Covid-19 update reveals some grim statistics

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 63 499 with 460 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen to 22 190 in a single day on Thursday, 8 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The number of hospital admissions made its way up by 711 new admissions in the last day. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 135 246. The NICD stated that there was a 30.4% increase in the positivity rate.

In total there are 15 709 people in hospital, with 6 089 in public hospitals and 9 620 Covid-19 positive patients in private hospitals. According to IOL, Gauteng's active Covid-19 cases breached the 100 000 mark with around 102 857 people infected with the virus. Below Gauteng in infections is the Western Cape, which has a total of 24 512 active cases.

