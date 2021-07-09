The death toll in South Africa regarding Covid-19 now stands at 63 499 with 460 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours

The number of new infections rose to 22 190 in a day, as was recorded for Thursday, 8 July by the NICD

In the last 24 hours, over 700 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted to hospital, making the total number of people in hospital 15 709

The number of hospital admissions made its way up by 711 new admissions in the last day. The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases is 2 135 246. The NICD stated that there was a 30.4% increase in the positivity rate.

In total there are 15 709 people in hospital, with 6 089 in public hospitals and 9 620 Covid-19 positive patients in private hospitals.

According to IOL, Gauteng's active Covid-19 cases breached the 100 000 mark with around 102 857 people infected with the virus. Below Gauteng in infections is the Western Cape, which has a total of 24 512 active cases.

EWN reported that the government said it was attempting to quickly continue with the vaccine rollout programme. So far, just over four million people in SA have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

National Coronavirus Command Council shares a few points of new information regarding the country's response to Covid-19

Previously, Briefly News reported that the NCCC gathered as scheduled in its weekly programme in order to obtain new information regarding the management of the active third wave of Covid-19 in South Africa.

The information covers the progress of the vaccination dispersion as well as the choice to speed up the number of vaccinated citizens by speeding up vaccinations for citizens aged 50 and over, which commenced earlier than planned.

To add to this, the NCCC has deliberated on the consideration of expanding to another age group.

