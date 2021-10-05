Network Issues Arise as SA Launches Digital covid19 Vaccine Certificate

South Africa's Vaccine Certificate System has just launched and although it is live many seem to be facing troubles

The digital vaccine certificate also contains a QR Code that may be scanned but according to the Department of Health will be used for specific people

South Africans who are fully vaccinated attempted to access the website but a number of them were shut out as the website experienced network issues

DURBAN - South Africa has officially launched its digital Covid19 vaccine certificate which contains a QR Code that can be scanned. It was launched on Tuesday, 5 October, by the South African Department of Health.

Reports state that the Vaccine Certificate System went live without being announced. The development of the system follows Government's move to adjusted Alert Level 1 while creating solid and certifiable evidence of vaccination.

Currently, the vaccine passport system is only accessible to South Africans who have been fully vaccinated against the virus. It is necessary for users to fill in details which include the EVDS code, according to Business Insider.

BusinessTech reported that once a user has entered their details an OTP will be sent to them. Once that has been entered into the portal, they have full access to their Covid19 vaccine certificate.

At the time of writing this report, Briefly News notes that numerous South Africans experienced network issues with the website. Click here to access it.

Here's what Mzansi has to say about the new digital certificate

@LazBooy said:

"After so many years of fighting such injustice, we allow it to creep back into our lives... There's no telling what's next!!"

@m_malinee shared:

"It's not updated as it says I didn't get mine... When I actually did!!"

@niellg tweeted:

"Doesn't seem to work."

Source: Briefly.co.za