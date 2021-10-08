Mzansi divided over vaccine certificate, many feel freedom is being eroded

South Africans are divided over the new Covid 19 vaccine certificate that the government has released

Some believe that the certificate is an effort to erode freedoms and control the population

Health Minister Joe Phaahla reassured people that the vaccine passport will create more opportunities

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that the Covid19 digital vaccine certificate is ready for users. Phaahla and Deputy Health Minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo delivered an update on Government's response to the Covid19 pandemic.

The duo also spoke on the country's management of the vaccination programme. Phaahla explained that the vaccine certificate system was created with the help of the Council for Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR).

Phaahla revealed that although the system is ready for use, work will still be done on it in order for it to reach its optimal potential and have security measures in place.

However, social media users are divided over the certificate. Phaahla had assured South Africa that the certificate would allow for new opportunities.

Sceptics are worried that the certificate will erode their freedoms and limit their opportunities.

@C_Massala:

"People can't eat #VaccineCertificate , stop wasting tax payers money to develop systems.

If covid-19 was as deadly as media propaganda makes it, I assure you, you will not need to force people to vaccinate, they will line up for themselves, its basic survival instinct."

@titusson_zealot:

"#VaccineCertificate My choice shouldn't be a threat to your life choices, If I didn't choose that for you, don't choose this for me. I don't want to be vaccinated! You need not be bothered just do you, it's the vaccine job to protect you not me, otherwise, it's useless."

@mcmaswayne10:

"How about we say only those whom have been vaccinated go to vote .. I wanna see something."

@DxGuySA:

"All over the world millions of people are protesting against lockdowns, vaccine mandates and vaccine certificates. But South Africans' only concern is alcohol and groove. "When is the president allowing alcohol and groove?"

What the hell is wrong with you?"

