The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla responded to some questions posed by the Inkatha Freedom Party regarded Covid 19 vaccines

Phaahla was asked where the South African government currently stands with making vaccines a legal requirement

Phaahla responded by saying the SA government is more aligned with convincing people to get vaccinated

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans can rest assured that their Constitutional rights will not be infringed upon following the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla.

The Inkatha Freedom Party had asked Phaahla if the department had any intention of making Covid 19 vaccines a requirement for the South African public.

The IFP wanted to specifically understand what the SA government intended to do since there is hesitancy around get the coronavirus jab. The party wished to know if vaccinations would become a rule of law, according to a report by TimesLIVE.

Phaahla explained that the government plans convincing people to get vaccinated rather than force them. The government wants people to rather see that getting the jab can save lives.

Mandatory vaccines in the workplace

The IFP also asked whether the SA government would intervene in situations where some workplaces are making the Covid 19 vaccine a requirement.

To that question, Phaahla simply responded by saying the government has no plans to intervene with the inner workings of the private sector and its policies, according to IOL.

