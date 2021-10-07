South Africa has officially been removed from the United Kingdom's dreaded Covid 19 red list

Only seven countries remain on the list after the UK slashed 47 countries from the list

South Africans took to social media to celebrate the return of travel to the popular European country

London - From Monday South Africans can travel to the UK once again and the dreaded quarantine hotels are a thing of the past for 47 countries taken off the red list.

Previously, only UK citizens and residents could return to the European island but they would have to stay in a quarantined hotel for ten days at their own cost.

Boris Johnson and President Cyril Ramaphosa met earlier in the year in the UK. Photo credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The UK government made a set of sweeping changes and effectively purged the red list, leaving only seven countries on it.

Earlier in September the UK had eliminated the amber list category and moved all amber list countries to the green list. South Africa had remained on the red list. That has all changed now according to the BBC.

The Telegraph reported that travellers will have to be vaccinated in order to enter the country and hold a valid Covid 19 vaccination certificate.

Social media users took to the internet to celebrate the return of UK travel

@BraaiKing_Bad:

"Tears of joy. South Africa is off the #REDLIST and we can start making plans to see family."

It has been 3 years.

@oatesjonny:

"Fantastic news that all African countries are now off the red list including South Africa and Zimbabwe, which are particularly close to my heart. #Zimbabwe #SouthAfrica #REDLIST #COVID19."

@StAndreasson:

"And that’s #SouthAfrica off the UK’s #REDLIST. Thumbs up Here’s hoping for occasions to soon traverse the night-skies of the mighty continent again on the LHR - JNB or CPT longhaul. #aviation."

