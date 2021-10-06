The African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi took to social media to share his opinion about the matter involving ActionSA and the IEC

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba did not stand for the slander and snapped right back at Manyi on Twitter

Many South African social media users lived for the drama but others requested more maturity from the politicians

JOHANNESBURG - African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mzwanele Manyi and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba threw some heavy shade at each other on Twitter on Tuesday, 5 October, for the public eye to view.

The issue began when the Independent Electoral Commission failed to add ActionSA's name on the final draft ballot paper, although it did include the party's logo. Manyi started the online exchange of words by saying that ActionSA could not fill a form in properly.

He added that if they are unable to do the above, they should not be trusted to put forward bylaws in municipalities.

Mzwanele Manyi and Herman Mashaba had a bit of an online spat about the IEC's omission of ActionSA's name on the ballot paper.

Source: Getty Images

Heading online, Manyi wrote:

Mashaba did not hold back with his response:

Mashaba's savage reply garnered quite the number of responses from Mzansi

@SUL_humanist said:

"The next time the IEC does something lousy you may be on the receiving end of it. You may not like or want ActionSA, but that doesn't mean you defend blatant prejudice against the party. The document clearly states, 'If any' & ActionSA does have an abbreviated name. Grow up."

@Thuso1Africa wrote:

"The gloves are off in the #PutSouthAfricansFirst camp. Instead of uniting, they are fighting each other."

@AtmJansen shared:

"I am a member of the ATM but I don't agree with this tweet Servant. We were nearly victims of the IEC in 2019 and on the ground we are struggling with regional IEC officials."

IEC snaps back at ActionSA following threat of legal action: "Pure sabotage"

Previously, Briefly News reported that the IEC revealed that the reason ActionSA's name did not appear on its final draft ballot paper is due to the party's own issues.

The Commission said it would not be changing the ballot paper before the local government elections on 1 November, even though the new party threatened legal action.

The IEC said in response to the complaints that Herman Mashaba's party failed to register either an acronym or abbreviated name to appear on the ballot. The Commission revealed that ActionSA wrote 'not applicable' in the area where it was requested to provide an abbreviated name.

South Africans respond to Mashaba's explanation on Twitter

@seekomar asked:

"Don't you know how to complete forms?"

@mark_forty2 wrote:

"It's not like ActionSA can win any election to be honest, whatever name they use on the ballot. Elections are about telling the masses what you'll do for them and how. ActionSA has done none of that."

@RalfBittkau shared:

"So because you didn't read the rule book you now cry foul?"

Source: Briefly.co.za