Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024
Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024

by  Kenneth Mwenda 6 min read

Cappuccinos is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. The Cappuccinos menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.

Cappuccinos Irene Village Mall Meals
Meals from Cappuccinos Irene Village Mall. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Whether you want a quick coffee break or a more leisurely dining experience, the Cappuccinos menu offers cheap rates and rich, flavorful food.

Cappuccinos menu

People remark on the deliciousness and consistency of Cappuccinos' meals. Regulars compliment the restaurant for its rich flavours, reasonable rates, and diverse specials that ensure everyone is satisfied. One devoted consumer says:

"I visit pretty often. Food is always delicious, and so is their service! They have a wide variety of meals."

Their famed Chicken Combo (R265) and Ribs and Wings (R239) are popular choices that provide excellent value for money. Seafood aficionados especially enjoy the Hake and Calamari (R199), frequently hailed as a must-try dish.

If you are dining with friends or family, the Cappuccinos menu platters are a great choice. Their platters include a variety of items, ensuring that everyone at the table has something to enjoy. The Cappos Grill (R255) is a popular choice since it offers a variety of grilled meats that are ideal for sharing.

Cappuccinos breakfast menu

Cappuccinos breakfast
Cappuccinos breakfast. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
If you like breakfast, Cappuccinos is the place to be. Their delicious breakfast menu has something for everyone, whether you want a modest start or a full breakfast.

ItemPrice
Everyday BreakfastR49
Butter & JamR39
French ToastR59
Granola & Fruit ParfaitR69
Breakfast LiversR72
Scrambled Egg & AvoR74
South African BreakfastR89
Cappos BreakfastR145
OmelettesR99
Low Carb BreakfastR99
Steak, Egg & ChipsR99
Cappos-JacksR79
Back BaconR83
Back Bacon & BrieR101
Spinach & FetaR80
Bacon & SyrupR84
Breakfast WrapsR84
Tomato, green pepper, onion, fresh basilR13
MushroomsR18
Low CarbingR21
Ham, salami, cajun chicken, feta, mozzarella, cheddar, creamed spinachR22
Back bacon rashers, cheese griller, fresh avoR29
Add cheddarR22
Add back baconR29
Add mushrooms R21

Cappuccinos' pasta and pizza

Cappuccinos offers a wide variety of pasta and pizza options. Whether you prefer a creamy dish or a spicy delight, the Cappuccino menu in South Africa has something for you.

Cappuccinos' pasta and pizza
Cappuccinos pasta and pizza. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
Pizzas

Whether you favour classic toppings or robust ingredients, Cappuccinos has a pizza to suit every taste. Each pizza is handcrafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dinner.

ItemPrice
MargheritaR89
Three Cheese TropicanaR95
ReginaR103
Quattro FormaggiR105
AthenaR114
Pepperoni AmericanoR114
VegetarianR114
RomanoR114
MexicanaR130
Italian Chicken & MushroomR130
RucolaR130
Quattro StagioniR130

Pasta

Enjoy a wide range of soothing pasta meals, from rich, cheesy delights to spicy, delicious choices. Cappuccinos' pasta menu is ideal for individuals who enjoy substantial, home-style Italian dishes with a modern touch.

ItemPrice
Chicken SupremoR125
Basil-Pesto ChickenR125
Spaghetti Al PaellaR145
Beef LasagneR119
Spaghetti Pollo PiccanteR119
Gourmet Mac & CheeseR105

Cappuccinos' cocktails and drinks

Cappuccinos drinks
Cappuccinos drinks. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
No meal is complete without a drink, and the Cappuccinos cocktail menu offers diverse beverages. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Cappuccino or something colder, like a tasty milkshake.

Coffee, AmericanoR28
Flat WhiteR35
Classic Café LatteR37
Single EspressoR25
CremaccinoR37
Grande CoffeeR32
Double EspressoR28
Grande CappuccinoR38
ChococcinoR52
Red CappuccinoR37
Red LatteR39
Fruit JuiceR35
Iced Tea R32
Toni Glass Iced Tea (Sugar-Free)R32
Toni Glass Iced TeaR32
FrullataR44
Lemon Tea With A Lemon Wedge & HoneyR32
FreezosR48
MilkshakesR45
Loaded MilkshakesR56
CappufrappéR42
Rock ShandyR42
SodasR27
Water With Lemon Wedges & HoneyR16
Cordials With Lemonade Or SodaR30
Five Roses, RooibosR30
Grande CremaccinoR42
SmoothiesR45
TizersR35
CappuccinoR33

Other Cappuccinos' menu prices

The Cappuccinos cater to every consumer while maintaining taste and quality. Here is a detailed look at other items and their prices at Cappuccinos South Africa, covering a wide range of food.

Cappuccinos meals
Cappuccinos meals. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
Burgers

Sink your teeth into Cappuccinos' juicy and delicious burgers. Each burger is made with the best ingredients, resulting in a delightful bite with each mouthful.

ItemPrice
Cappos BurgerR197
Bacon & BrieR160
Chili Cheese BurgerR153
Bacon, Egg, CheeseR142
Big CheeseR121
Original BurgersR112

The Bread Box

Cappuccinos' Bread Box menu includes a choice of delectable sandwiches made with premium fillings and cooked to perfection. Whether you like a classic mix or something unique, there is a sandwich to suit every taste.

ItemPrice
Back Bacon, Egg & CheddarR66
Chicken MayoR76
Hickory Ham, Cheddar & TomatoR86
Chicken Mayo & MozzarellaR86
Back Bacon, Creamy Avo & MozzarellaR87
Cajun ChickenR106
Cheese & JalapeñoR111
Crumbed ChickenR111
HaloumiR113
Mince & Red OnionR116
Creamed Spinach, Feta, Kalamata Olives & MozzarellaR118
Sweet-Chilli Chicken, Pineapple & MozzarellaR121

Salads

Cappuccinos' fresh and vivid salads are healthy and delicious for those looking for a lighter choice. Each salad is full of flavour and made using high-quality ingredients.

ItemPrice
Greek SaladR85
Sesame Chicken SaladR120
Grilled Steak SaladR120
Cajun Chicken SaladR113
Bacon Avo SaladR132
Halloumi SaladR139

Something light

For a lighter option that does not compromise on flavour, Cappuccinos offers a range of dishes perfect for a smaller meal. These items provide satisfying bites without being too heavy, making them a great choice for any time of the day.

ItemPrice
Black MushroomsR84
Flamed Grilled Chicken BreastR90
TrinchadoR92
GratinatiR97
Beefy MushroomR102

Combo meals

Cappuccinos meals
Cappuccinos meals. Photos: @cappuccinos_south_africa (modified by author)
Cappuccinos' combo meals are created for people who enjoy variety. Perfectly balanced meats, seafood, and other ingredients ensure that you have the best of both worlds on your plate.

ItemPrice
Chicken & PrawnsR215
Hake & PrawnsR225
Short Rib & CalamariR225
Calamari & PrawnsR225
Ribs & WingsR239
T-Bone & WingsR253
Cappos GrillR255
Chicken ComboR265
Sirloin & PrawnsR199
Hake & CalamariR199
Chicken & Short Rib R196

Desserts

Cappuccinos offers a delectable dessert variety. Every dessert, from rich chocolate to cool ice cream, is a delicious way to finish your meal.

ItemPrice
Malva PuddingR70
Peppermint CrispR76
Ice Cream & Bar-One Chocolate SauceR69
Choc Brownie FunR69

Frequently asked questions

Cappuccinos' menu specials and platters are a favourite with both casual customers and families, thanks to current rates and a diverse menu. Here are the questions that people would like answered:

  • Where did cappuccino restaurants come from? Cappuccino restaurants originated in Italy and were born in South Africa in 1990.
  • What is the cheapest item on the Cappuccinos menu? The cheapest item listed under the Cappuccinos Breakfast Menu is the Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Basil add-on, priced at R13.
  • What's the most expensive item? The Cappos Grill is priced at R255, making it the most expensive item in the Combo Meals section of the menu.
  • Can you order Cappuccinos online? You can order their delectable food via food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats.

The Cappuccino menu in South Africa continues to provide a good and broad assortment of dishes at reasonable costs. You can enjoy high-quality meals without breaking the bank if you stop by for breakfast, lunch, or supper.

