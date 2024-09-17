Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024

Cappuccinos is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. The Cappuccinos menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.

Whether you want a quick coffee break or a more leisurely dining experience, the Cappuccinos menu offers cheap rates and rich, flavorful food.

Cappuccinos menu

People remark on the deliciousness and consistency of Cappuccinos' meals. Regulars compliment the restaurant for its rich flavours, reasonable rates, and diverse specials that ensure everyone is satisfied. One devoted consumer says:

"I visit pretty often. Food is always delicious, and so is their service! They have a wide variety of meals."

Their famed Chicken Combo (R265) and Ribs and Wings (R239) are popular choices that provide excellent value for money. Seafood aficionados especially enjoy the Hake and Calamari (R199), frequently hailed as a must-try dish.

If you are dining with friends or family, the Cappuccinos menu platters are a great choice. Their platters include a variety of items, ensuring that everyone at the table has something to enjoy. The Cappos Grill (R255) is a popular choice since it offers a variety of grilled meats that are ideal for sharing.

Cappuccinos breakfast menu

If you like breakfast, Cappuccinos is the place to be. Their delicious breakfast menu has something for everyone, whether you want a modest start or a full breakfast.

Item Price Everyday Breakfast R49 Butter & Jam R39 French Toast R59 Granola & Fruit Parfait R69 Breakfast Livers R72 Scrambled Egg & Avo R74 South African Breakfast R89 Cappos Breakfast R145 Omelettes R99 Low Carb Breakfast R99 Steak, Egg & Chips R99 Cappos-Jacks R79 Back Bacon R83 Back Bacon & Brie R101 Spinach & Feta R80 Bacon & Syrup R84 Breakfast Wraps R84 Tomato, green pepper, onion, fresh basil R13 Mushrooms R18 Low Carbing R21 Ham, salami, cajun chicken, feta, mozzarella, cheddar, creamed spinach R22 Back bacon rashers, cheese griller, fresh avo R29 Add cheddar R22 Add back bacon R29 Add mushrooms R21

Cappuccinos' pasta and pizza

Cappuccinos offers a wide variety of pasta and pizza options. Whether you prefer a creamy dish or a spicy delight, the Cappuccino menu in South Africa has something for you.

Pizzas

Whether you favour classic toppings or robust ingredients, Cappuccinos has a pizza to suit every taste. Each pizza is handcrafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dinner.

Item Price Margherita R89 Three Cheese Tropicana R95 Regina R103 Quattro Formaggi R105 Athena R114 Pepperoni Americano R114 Vegetarian R114 Romano R114 Mexicana R130 Italian Chicken & Mushroom R130 Rucola R130 Quattro Stagioni R130

Pasta

Enjoy a wide range of soothing pasta meals, from rich, cheesy delights to spicy, delicious choices. Cappuccinos' pasta menu is ideal for individuals who enjoy substantial, home-style Italian dishes with a modern touch.

Item Price Chicken Supremo R125 Basil-Pesto Chicken R125 Spaghetti Al Paella R145 Beef Lasagne R119 Spaghetti Pollo Piccante R119 Gourmet Mac & Cheese R105

Cappuccinos' cocktails and drinks

No meal is complete without a drink, and the Cappuccinos cocktail menu offers diverse beverages. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Cappuccino or something colder, like a tasty milkshake.

Coffee, Americano R28 Flat White R35 Classic Café Latte R37 Single Espresso R25 Cremaccino R37 Grande Coffee R32 Double Espresso R28 Grande Cappuccino R38 Chococcino R52 Red Cappuccino R37 Red Latte R39 Fruit Juice R35 Iced Tea R32 Toni Glass Iced Tea (Sugar-Free) R32 Toni Glass Iced Tea R32 Frullata R44 Lemon Tea With A Lemon Wedge & Honey R32 Freezos R48 Milkshakes R45 Loaded Milkshakes R56 Cappufrappé R42 Rock Shandy R42 Sodas R27 Water With Lemon Wedges & Honey R16 Cordials With Lemonade Or Soda R30 Five Roses, Rooibos R30 Grande Cremaccino R42 Smoothies R45 Tizers R35 Cappuccino R33

Other Cappuccinos' menu prices

The Cappuccinos cater to every consumer while maintaining taste and quality. Here is a detailed look at other items and their prices at Cappuccinos South Africa, covering a wide range of food.

Burgers

Sink your teeth into Cappuccinos' juicy and delicious burgers. Each burger is made with the best ingredients, resulting in a delightful bite with each mouthful.

Item Price Cappos Burger R197 Bacon & Brie R160 Chili Cheese Burger R153 Bacon, Egg, Cheese R142 Big Cheese R121 Original Burgers R112

The Bread Box

Cappuccinos' Bread Box menu includes a choice of delectable sandwiches made with premium fillings and cooked to perfection. Whether you like a classic mix or something unique, there is a sandwich to suit every taste.

Item Price Back Bacon, Egg & Cheddar R66 Chicken Mayo R76 Hickory Ham, Cheddar & Tomato R86 Chicken Mayo & Mozzarella R86 Back Bacon, Creamy Avo & Mozzarella R87 Cajun Chicken R106 Cheese & Jalapeño R111 Crumbed Chicken R111 Haloumi R113 Mince & Red Onion R116 Creamed Spinach, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Mozzarella R118 Sweet-Chilli Chicken, Pineapple & Mozzarella R121

Salads

Cappuccinos' fresh and vivid salads are healthy and delicious for those looking for a lighter choice. Each salad is full of flavour and made using high-quality ingredients.

Item Price Greek Salad R85 Sesame Chicken Salad R120 Grilled Steak Salad R120 Cajun Chicken Salad R113 Bacon Avo Salad R132 Halloumi Salad R139

Something light

For a lighter option that does not compromise on flavour, Cappuccinos offers a range of dishes perfect for a smaller meal. These items provide satisfying bites without being too heavy, making them a great choice for any time of the day.

Item Price Black Mushrooms R84 Flamed Grilled Chicken Breast R90 Trinchado R92 Gratinati R97 Beefy Mushroom R102

Combo meals

Cappuccinos' combo meals are created for people who enjoy variety. Perfectly balanced meats, seafood, and other ingredients ensure that you have the best of both worlds on your plate.

Item Price Chicken & Prawns R215 Hake & Prawns R225 Short Rib & Calamari R225 Calamari & Prawns R225 Ribs & Wings R239 T-Bone & Wings R253 Cappos Grill R255 Chicken Combo R265 Sirloin & Prawns R199 Hake & Calamari R199 Chicken & Short Rib R196

Desserts

Cappuccinos offers a delectable dessert variety. Every dessert, from rich chocolate to cool ice cream, is a delicious way to finish your meal.

Item Price Malva Pudding R70 Peppermint Crisp R76 Ice Cream & Bar-One Chocolate Sauce R69 Choc Brownie Fun R69

Frequently asked questions

Cappuccinos' menu specials and platters are a favourite with both casual customers and families, thanks to current rates and a diverse menu. Here are the questions that people would like answered:

Where did cappuccino restaurants come from? Cappuccino restaurants originated in Italy and were born in South Africa in 1990.

Cappuccino restaurants originated in Italy and were born in South Africa in 1990. What is the cheapest item on the Cappuccinos menu? The cheapest item listed under the Cappuccinos Breakfast Menu is the Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Basil add-on, priced at R13.

The cheapest item listed under the Cappuccinos Breakfast Menu is the Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Basil add-on, priced at R13. What's the most expensive item? The Cappos Grill is priced at R255, making it the most expensive item in the Combo Meals section of the menu.

The Cappos Grill is priced at R255, making it the most expensive item in the Combo Meals section of the menu. Can you order Cappuccinos online? You can order their delectable food via food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats.

The Cappuccino menu in South Africa continues to provide a good and broad assortment of dishes at reasonable costs. You can enjoy high-quality meals without breaking the bank if you stop by for breakfast, lunch, or supper.

