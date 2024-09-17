Cappuccinos menu and updated prices in South Africa for 2024
Cappuccinos is one of South Africa's most popular restaurant chains, recognised for its broad menu that caters to various preferences. The Cappuccinos menu offers everything from hearty breakfast classics to filling lunch platters and decadent desserts, guaranteeing something for everyone.
Whether you want a quick coffee break or a more leisurely dining experience, the Cappuccinos menu offers cheap rates and rich, flavorful food.
Cappuccinos menu
People remark on the deliciousness and consistency of Cappuccinos' meals. Regulars compliment the restaurant for its rich flavours, reasonable rates, and diverse specials that ensure everyone is satisfied. One devoted consumer says:
"I visit pretty often. Food is always delicious, and so is their service! They have a wide variety of meals."
Their famed Chicken Combo (R265) and Ribs and Wings (R239) are popular choices that provide excellent value for money. Seafood aficionados especially enjoy the Hake and Calamari (R199), frequently hailed as a must-try dish.
If you are dining with friends or family, the Cappuccinos menu platters are a great choice. Their platters include a variety of items, ensuring that everyone at the table has something to enjoy. The Cappos Grill (R255) is a popular choice since it offers a variety of grilled meats that are ideal for sharing.
Cappuccinos breakfast menu
If you like breakfast, Cappuccinos is the place to be. Their delicious breakfast menu has something for everyone, whether you want a modest start or a full breakfast.
|Item
|Price
|Everyday Breakfast
|R49
|Butter & Jam
|R39
|French Toast
|R59
|Granola & Fruit Parfait
|R69
|Breakfast Livers
|R72
|Scrambled Egg & Avo
|R74
|South African Breakfast
|R89
|Cappos Breakfast
|R145
|Omelettes
|R99
|Low Carb Breakfast
|R99
|Steak, Egg & Chips
|R99
|Cappos-Jacks
|R79
|Back Bacon
|R83
|Back Bacon & Brie
|R101
|Spinach & Feta
|R80
|Bacon & Syrup
|R84
|Breakfast Wraps
|R84
|Tomato, green pepper, onion, fresh basil
|R13
|Mushrooms
|R18
|Low Carbing
|R21
|Ham, salami, cajun chicken, feta, mozzarella, cheddar, creamed spinach
|R22
|Back bacon rashers, cheese griller, fresh avo
|R29
|Add cheddar
|R22
|Add back bacon
|R29
|Add mushrooms
|R21
Cappuccinos' pasta and pizza
Cappuccinos offers a wide variety of pasta and pizza options. Whether you prefer a creamy dish or a spicy delight, the Cappuccino menu in South Africa has something for you.
Pizzas
Whether you favour classic toppings or robust ingredients, Cappuccinos has a pizza to suit every taste. Each pizza is handcrafted with the freshest ingredients to ensure a pleasant dinner.
|Item
|Price
|Margherita
|R89
|Three Cheese Tropicana
|R95
|Regina
|R103
|Quattro Formaggi
|R105
|Athena
|R114
|Pepperoni Americano
|R114
|Vegetarian
|R114
|Romano
|R114
|Mexicana
|R130
|Italian Chicken & Mushroom
|R130
|Rucola
|R130
|Quattro Stagioni
|R130
Pasta
Enjoy a wide range of soothing pasta meals, from rich, cheesy delights to spicy, delicious choices. Cappuccinos' pasta menu is ideal for individuals who enjoy substantial, home-style Italian dishes with a modern touch.
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Supremo
|R125
|Basil-Pesto Chicken
|R125
|Spaghetti Al Paella
|R145
|Beef Lasagne
|R119
|Spaghetti Pollo Piccante
|R119
|Gourmet Mac & Cheese
|R105
Cappuccinos' cocktails and drinks
No meal is complete without a drink, and the Cappuccinos cocktail menu offers diverse beverages. You will find something to match your meal, whether you want a classic Cappuccino or something colder, like a tasty milkshake.
|Coffee, Americano
|R28
|Flat White
|R35
|Classic Café Latte
|R37
|Single Espresso
|R25
|Cremaccino
|R37
|Grande Coffee
|R32
|Double Espresso
|R28
|Grande Cappuccino
|R38
|Chococcino
|R52
|Red Cappuccino
|R37
|Red Latte
|R39
|Fruit Juice
|R35
|Iced Tea
|R32
|Toni Glass Iced Tea (Sugar-Free)
|R32
|Toni Glass Iced Tea
|R32
|Frullata
|R44
|Lemon Tea With A Lemon Wedge & Honey
|R32
|Freezos
|R48
|Milkshakes
|R45
|Loaded Milkshakes
|R56
|Cappufrappé
|R42
|Rock Shandy
|R42
|Sodas
|R27
|Water With Lemon Wedges & Honey
|R16
|Cordials With Lemonade Or Soda
|R30
|Five Roses, Rooibos
|R30
|Grande Cremaccino
|R42
|Smoothies
|R45
|Tizers
|R35
|Cappuccino
|R33
Other Cappuccinos' menu prices
The Cappuccinos cater to every consumer while maintaining taste and quality. Here is a detailed look at other items and their prices at Cappuccinos South Africa, covering a wide range of food.
Burgers
Sink your teeth into Cappuccinos' juicy and delicious burgers. Each burger is made with the best ingredients, resulting in a delightful bite with each mouthful.
|Item
|Price
|Cappos Burger
|R197
|Bacon & Brie
|R160
|Chili Cheese Burger
|R153
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|R142
|Big Cheese
|R121
|Original Burgers
|R112
The Bread Box
Cappuccinos' Bread Box menu includes a choice of delectable sandwiches made with premium fillings and cooked to perfection. Whether you like a classic mix or something unique, there is a sandwich to suit every taste.
|Item
|Price
|Back Bacon, Egg & Cheddar
|R66
|Chicken Mayo
|R76
|Hickory Ham, Cheddar & Tomato
|R86
|Chicken Mayo & Mozzarella
|R86
|Back Bacon, Creamy Avo & Mozzarella
|R87
|Cajun Chicken
|R106
|Cheese & Jalapeño
|R111
|Crumbed Chicken
|R111
|Haloumi
|R113
|Mince & Red Onion
|R116
|Creamed Spinach, Feta, Kalamata Olives & Mozzarella
|R118
|Sweet-Chilli Chicken, Pineapple & Mozzarella
|R121
Salads
Cappuccinos' fresh and vivid salads are healthy and delicious for those looking for a lighter choice. Each salad is full of flavour and made using high-quality ingredients.
|Item
|Price
|Greek Salad
|R85
|Sesame Chicken Salad
|R120
|Grilled Steak Salad
|R120
|Cajun Chicken Salad
|R113
|Bacon Avo Salad
|R132
|Halloumi Salad
|R139
Something light
For a lighter option that does not compromise on flavour, Cappuccinos offers a range of dishes perfect for a smaller meal. These items provide satisfying bites without being too heavy, making them a great choice for any time of the day.
|Item
|Price
|Black Mushrooms
|R84
|Flamed Grilled Chicken Breast
|R90
|Trinchado
|R92
|Gratinati
|R97
|Beefy Mushroom
|R102
Combo meals
Cappuccinos' combo meals are created for people who enjoy variety. Perfectly balanced meats, seafood, and other ingredients ensure that you have the best of both worlds on your plate.
|Item
|Price
|Chicken & Prawns
|R215
|Hake & Prawns
|R225
|Short Rib & Calamari
|R225
|Calamari & Prawns
|R225
|Ribs & Wings
|R239
|T-Bone & Wings
|R253
|Cappos Grill
|R255
|Chicken Combo
|R265
|Sirloin & Prawns
|R199
|Hake & Calamari
|R199
|Chicken & Short Rib
|R196
Desserts
Cappuccinos offers a delectable dessert variety. Every dessert, from rich chocolate to cool ice cream, is a delicious way to finish your meal.
|Item
|Price
|Malva Pudding
|R70
|Peppermint Crisp
|R76
|Ice Cream & Bar-One Chocolate Sauce
|R69
|Choc Brownie Fun
|R69
Frequently asked questions
Cappuccinos' menu specials and platters are a favourite with both casual customers and families, thanks to current rates and a diverse menu. Here are the questions that people would like answered:
- Where did cappuccino restaurants come from? Cappuccino restaurants originated in Italy and were born in South Africa in 1990.
- What is the cheapest item on the Cappuccinos menu? The cheapest item listed under the Cappuccinos Breakfast Menu is the Tomato, Green Pepper, Onion, Fresh Basil add-on, priced at R13.
- What's the most expensive item? The Cappos Grill is priced at R255, making it the most expensive item in the Combo Meals section of the menu.
- Can you order Cappuccinos online? You can order their delectable food via food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats.
The Cappuccino menu in South Africa continues to provide a good and broad assortment of dishes at reasonable costs. You can enjoy high-quality meals without breaking the bank if you stop by for breakfast, lunch, or supper.
