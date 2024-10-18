Global site navigation

Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
by  Justine De Lange 5 min read

If you are Durban-based, you must enjoy a fine dining experience at one of the city's many highly-rated restaurants. Iyanas Restaurant stands out from the rest thanks to its delicious food and enticing atmosphere. What do they have on offer? Here, we detail the Iyanas Restaurant menu and the latest prices as of 2024.

Iyanas menu and prices
Iyanas Restaurant is based in Durban. Photo: Iyanas on Facebook (modified by author)
Durban is known for its pleasant weather, welcoming beaches, and trendy hotspots. Iyanas Restaurant offers mouth-watering meals to suit all tastes. The restaurant offers delicious favourites such as tasty burgers and hearty breakfasts but also stays true to South African cuisine and offers local cuisine, too.

You can order one of the many delicious cocktails they offer to compliment your meal or finish your dining experience with a mouth-watering dessert. What kind of food does the restaurant offer its patrons?

Iyanas Restaurant's food menu

Whether you are looking for delicious Shisa Nyama food, a hearty burger, or an English-style breakfast, the Iyanas Restaurant menu. The restaurant has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review:

Absolutely loved it! Spent 7 hours there in one visit.

Iyanas Restaurant's breakfast menu

The venue offers a small breakfast option. You can either choose a healthy or hearty option from the below:

BreakfastPrice
English breakfastR70.00
MuesliR65.00

Iyanas Restaurant's main menu

Iyanas Restaurant menu prices
The venue has delicious traditional South African dishes to choose from. Photo: Lokshin Bite and Iyanas on Facebook (modified by author)
The local restaurant's main menu focuses on hearty favourites, including oxtail, curries, and various side options. Here are the main meal options at the South African eatery:

MainsPrice
Chicken curryR95.00
Beef curryR120.00
OxtailR150.00
UsuR80.00
InhlokoR80.00

You can enjoy your main meal in various ways, including starch options and sides. The following are what you can include within the main meals:

Starch options:

  • Jeqe
  • Uphuthu
  • Rice
  • Sqwaqane
  • Creamed samp
  • Pap

Standard sides:

  • Shatini
  • Butternut
  • Potato salad

Iyanas Restaurant's sides

Iyanas Restaurant drinks Menu and Prices
Enjoy some tasty sides added to your main dish. Photo: Iyanas on Facebook (modified by author)
You can enjoy one of the delicious sides if you want something lighter. Here are your options at the beloved South African restaurant:

SidesPrice
Wings (4)R90.00
Amanqina (chicken feet)R60.00
Shisa Nyama plateR140.00

Starch options:

  • Jeqe
  • Uphuthu
  • Rice
  • Sgwaqane
  • Creamed samp
  • Pap

Iyanas Restaurant's extras

Add a traditional touch to your meal with one of the venue's delicious extras. Here are your options:

ExtrasPrice
JeqeR15.00
Cream sampR30.00
SgwaqaneR30.00
BeetrootR15.00
ColeslawR20.00
Potato saladR20.00
ChakalakaR20.00
Creamed spinachR20.00
ShatiniR15.00

Iyanas Restaurant's drinks menu

Iyanas Restaurant photos and prices
A refreshing milkshake costs R60.00. Photo: Iyanas on Facebook (modified by author)
Finish off your meal or side with a refreshing drink. Indulge in the local eatery's milkshakes available:

MilkshakesPrice
Chocolate milkshakeR60.00
Strawberry milkshakeR60.00
Vanilla milkshakeR60.00
Bubblegum milkshakeR60.00
Dom PedroR50.00

Alcoholic drinks

There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options to choose from on the menu, too, with the following alcoholic options:

Ciders and beersPrice
Savanna DryR40.00
Bernini AmberR30.00
Hunters DryR30.00
Brutal FruitR40.00
Chateau Del ReiR30.00
Ice TropezR100.00
Bernini BlushR30.00
Bernini ClassicR30.00
BelgraviaR40.00
Flying FishR40.00
Corona ExtraR40.00
Castle LagerR30.00
Castle LiteR35.00
HeinekenR40.00
Windhoek DraughtR44.00
Carling Black LabelR35.00
StellaR30.00

Vodka, MCC, brandy and tequilaPrice
Smirnoff VodkaR22.00
Ciroc VodkaR36.00
Absolut VodkaR30.00
RichleueR30.00
KlipdriftR30.00
TequilaR25.00
Pongracz Noble NectarR320.00
Krone Night Nectar Demi-SecR320.00

Whiskey, cognac, wine, and shootersPrice
JamesonR39.00
Jameson SelectR45.00
Jack DanielsR32.00
Glenfiddich 12 YearsR60.00
GrantsR30.00
HennessyR44.00
MartelR54.00
Johnnie Walker BlackR45.00
Durbanville HillsR50.00
Two OceansR40.00
MoscatoR220.00
NederburgR50.00
Tall HorseR40.00
Amaretto and Irish cream shotR45.00
Old GloryR40.00
SpringbokR50.00
JägermeisterR30.00
Jäger bombR150.00

Non-alcoholic drinks

There are non-alcoholic options for those not wanting to drink and younger patrons. Here are your options:

Cold drinks and hubblyPrice
Orange juiceR28.00
Cranberry juiceR28.00
Fruit cocktail juiceR28.00
Mango and orange juiceR28.00
Passionfruit and lemonadeR30.00
CokeR20.00
SpriteR20.00
Tonic waterR22.00
Soda waterR22.00
Still waterR16.00
HubblyR160.00
Hubbly - refillR100.00

Cocktails

Iyanas Restaurant photos
Sip on a tasty cocktail and choose between classic or signature cocktails. Photo: Iyanas on Facebook (modified by author)
Enjoy a refreshing cocktail after a delicious meal with a variety of options. Here is what is on offer at the South African restaurant:

CocktailsPrice
Frozen daiquiriR85.00
MojitoR85.00
Pina coladaR85.00
CosmopolitanR85.00
MargaritaR85.00
Beach cocktailR90.00
Long island ice teaR90.00
Blue lagoonR90.00
Purple clownR90.00
PangalaticR90.00
Gin cocktailR50.00

Iyanas Restaurant's location and contact details

Patrons looking to enjoy a relaxing dining experience can visit the venue at the following location:

  • Address: 62 Florence Nzama Street, Durban, South Africa
  • Contact number: 060 319 9034
  • Email address: iyanasrestaurant@gmail.com

You can use the Iyanas directions here if you need further assistance finding the venue.

Iyanas Restaurant's trading hours

You can visit the venue seven days a week. The reading hours from Monday to Friday are 11h00 to 20h00 and 11h00 until 22h00 on Saturday. They operate from 11h00 until 21h00 on Sunday.

Iyanas Restaurant is considered a hidden gem within Durban. The Iyanas Restaurant menu has something for everyone, from delicious classic favourites such as burgers and curries to South African Shisa Nyama meals to choose from and enjoy.

