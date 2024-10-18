Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)
If you are Durban-based, you must enjoy a fine dining experience at one of the city's many highly-rated restaurants. Iyanas Restaurant stands out from the rest thanks to its delicious food and enticing atmosphere. What do they have on offer? Here, we detail the Iyanas Restaurant menu and the latest prices as of 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Iyanas Restaurant's food menu
- Iyanas Restaurant's drinks menu
- Iyanas Restaurant's location and contact details
Durban is known for its pleasant weather, welcoming beaches, and trendy hotspots. Iyanas Restaurant offers mouth-watering meals to suit all tastes. The restaurant offers delicious favourites such as tasty burgers and hearty breakfasts but also stays true to South African cuisine and offers local cuisine, too.
You can order one of the many delicious cocktails they offer to compliment your meal or finish your dining experience with a mouth-watering dessert. What kind of food does the restaurant offer its patrons?
Iyanas Restaurant's food menu
Whether you are looking for delicious Shisa Nyama food, a hearty burger, or an English-style breakfast, the Iyanas Restaurant menu. The restaurant has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review:
Absolutely loved it! Spent 7 hours there in one visit.
Iyanas Restaurant's breakfast menu
The venue offers a small breakfast option. You can either choose a healthy or hearty option from the below:
|Breakfast
|Price
|English breakfast
|R70.00
|Muesli
|R65.00
Iyanas Restaurant's main menu
The local restaurant's main menu focuses on hearty favourites, including oxtail, curries, and various side options. Here are the main meal options at the South African eatery:
|Mains
|Price
|Chicken curry
|R95.00
|Beef curry
|R120.00
|Oxtail
|R150.00
|Usu
|R80.00
|Inhloko
|R80.00
You can enjoy your main meal in various ways, including starch options and sides. The following are what you can include within the main meals:
Starch options:
- Jeqe
- Uphuthu
- Rice
- Sqwaqane
- Creamed samp
- Pap
Standard sides:
- Shatini
- Butternut
- Potato salad
Iyanas Restaurant's sides
You can enjoy one of the delicious sides if you want something lighter. Here are your options at the beloved South African restaurant:
|Sides
|Price
|Wings (4)
|R90.00
|Amanqina (chicken feet)
|R60.00
|Shisa Nyama plate
|R140.00
Starch options:
- Jeqe
- Uphuthu
- Rice
- Sgwaqane
- Creamed samp
- Pap
Iyanas Restaurant's extras
Add a traditional touch to your meal with one of the venue's delicious extras. Here are your options:
|Extras
|Price
|Jeqe
|R15.00
|Cream samp
|R30.00
|Sgwaqane
|R30.00
|Beetroot
|R15.00
|Coleslaw
|R20.00
|Potato salad
|R20.00
|Chakalaka
|R20.00
|Creamed spinach
|R20.00
|Shatini
|R15.00
Iyanas Restaurant's drinks menu
Finish off your meal or side with a refreshing drink. Indulge in the local eatery's milkshakes available:
|Milkshakes
|Price
|Chocolate milkshake
|R60.00
|Strawberry milkshake
|R60.00
|Vanilla milkshake
|R60.00
|Bubblegum milkshake
|R60.00
|Dom Pedro
|R50.00
Alcoholic drinks
There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options to choose from on the menu, too, with the following alcoholic options:
|Ciders and beers
|Price
|Savanna Dry
|R40.00
|Bernini Amber
|R30.00
|Hunters Dry
|R30.00
|Brutal Fruit
|R40.00
|Chateau Del Rei
|R30.00
|Ice Tropez
|R100.00
|Bernini Blush
|R30.00
|Bernini Classic
|R30.00
|Belgravia
|R40.00
|Flying Fish
|R40.00
|Corona Extra
|R40.00
|Castle Lager
|R30.00
|Castle Lite
|R35.00
|Heineken
|R40.00
|Windhoek Draught
|R44.00
|Carling Black Label
|R35.00
|Stella
|R30.00
|Vodka, MCC, brandy and tequila
|Price
|Smirnoff Vodka
|R22.00
|Ciroc Vodka
|R36.00
|Absolut Vodka
|R30.00
|Richleue
|R30.00
|Klipdrift
|R30.00
|Tequila
|R25.00
|Pongracz Noble Nectar
|R320.00
|Krone Night Nectar Demi-Sec
|R320.00
|Whiskey, cognac, wine, and shooters
|Price
|Jameson
|R39.00
|Jameson Select
|R45.00
|Jack Daniels
|R32.00
|Glenfiddich 12 Years
|R60.00
|Grants
|R30.00
|Hennessy
|R44.00
|Martel
|R54.00
|Johnnie Walker Black
|R45.00
|Durbanville Hills
|R50.00
|Two Oceans
|R40.00
|Moscato
|R220.00
|Nederburg
|R50.00
|Tall Horse
|R40.00
|Amaretto and Irish cream shot
|R45.00
|Old Glory
|R40.00
|Springbok
|R50.00
|Jägermeister
|R30.00
|Jäger bomb
|R150.00
Non-alcoholic drinks
There are non-alcoholic options for those not wanting to drink and younger patrons. Here are your options:
|Cold drinks and hubbly
|Price
|Orange juice
|R28.00
|Cranberry juice
|R28.00
|Fruit cocktail juice
|R28.00
|Mango and orange juice
|R28.00
|Passionfruit and lemonade
|R30.00
|Coke
|R20.00
|Sprite
|R20.00
|Tonic water
|R22.00
|Soda water
|R22.00
|Still water
|R16.00
|Hubbly
|R160.00
|Hubbly - refill
|R100.00
Cocktails
Enjoy a refreshing cocktail after a delicious meal with a variety of options. Here is what is on offer at the South African restaurant:
|Cocktails
|Price
|Frozen daiquiri
|R85.00
|Mojito
|R85.00
|Pina colada
|R85.00
|Cosmopolitan
|R85.00
|Margarita
|R85.00
|Beach cocktail
|R90.00
|Long island ice tea
|R90.00
|Blue lagoon
|R90.00
|Purple clown
|R90.00
|Pangalatic
|R90.00
|Gin cocktail
|R50.00
Iyanas Restaurant's location and contact details
Patrons looking to enjoy a relaxing dining experience can visit the venue at the following location:
- Address: 62 Florence Nzama Street, Durban, South Africa
- Contact number: 060 319 9034
- Email address: iyanasrestaurant@gmail.com
You can use the Iyanas directions here if you need further assistance finding the venue.
Iyanas Restaurant's trading hours
You can visit the venue seven days a week. The reading hours from Monday to Friday are 11h00 to 20h00 and 11h00 until 22h00 on Saturday. They operate from 11h00 until 21h00 on Sunday.
Iyanas Restaurant is considered a hidden gem within Durban. The Iyanas Restaurant menu has something for everyone, from delicious classic favourites such as burgers and curries to South African Shisa Nyama meals to choose from and enjoy.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
READ ALSO: Seattle Coffee menu and updated prices in South Africa
The Seattle Coffee Company, known as Seattle Coffee, is a London brand brought to South Africa in November 1997. Briefly.co.za wrote about what the coffee company has on offer for local patrons.
What is on the Seattle Coffee menu? Read on for the menu and updated South Africa prices as of 2024.
Source: Briefly News
Justine De Lange (Lifestyle writer) Justine De Lange has over 6 years of experience in lifestyle, corporate and freelance writing. She started at Now Media for their lifestyle publication 'Let's Go', then joined 'travSIM' and 'Metavaro'. She now writes for Briefly News as a content writer, working with beats such as studies, services, business tips, and celebrity biographies (joined in 2022). In 2023, Justine finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can contact her directly via JustinedeLange14@gmail.com.