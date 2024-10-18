Iyanas Restaurant menu and latest prices in South Africa (2024)

If you are Durban-based, you must enjoy a fine dining experience at one of the city's many highly-rated restaurants. Iyanas Restaurant stands out from the rest thanks to its delicious food and enticing atmosphere. What do they have on offer? Here, we detail the Iyanas Restaurant menu and the latest prices as of 2024.

Durban is known for its pleasant weather, welcoming beaches, and trendy hotspots. Iyanas Restaurant offers mouth-watering meals to suit all tastes. The restaurant offers delicious favourites such as tasty burgers and hearty breakfasts but also stays true to South African cuisine and offers local cuisine, too.

You can order one of the many delicious cocktails they offer to compliment your meal or finish your dining experience with a mouth-watering dessert. What kind of food does the restaurant offer its patrons?

Iyanas Restaurant's food menu

Whether you are looking for delicious Shisa Nyama food, a hearty burger, or an English-style breakfast, the Iyanas Restaurant menu. The restaurant has a rating of 4.1/5 on Google. One satisfied customer left a review:

Absolutely loved it! Spent 7 hours there in one visit.

Iyanas Restaurant's breakfast menu

The venue offers a small breakfast option. You can either choose a healthy or hearty option from the below:

Breakfast Price English breakfast R70.00 Muesli R65.00

Iyanas Restaurant's main menu

The local restaurant's main menu focuses on hearty favourites, including oxtail, curries, and various side options. Here are the main meal options at the South African eatery:

Mains Price Chicken curry R95.00 Beef curry R120.00 Oxtail R150.00 Usu R80.00 Inhloko R80.00

You can enjoy your main meal in various ways, including starch options and sides. The following are what you can include within the main meals:

Starch options:

Jeqe

Uphuthu

Rice

Sqwaqane

Creamed samp

Pap

Standard sides:

Shatini

Butternut

Potato salad

Iyanas Restaurant's sides

You can enjoy one of the delicious sides if you want something lighter. Here are your options at the beloved South African restaurant:

Sides Price Wings (4) R90.00 Amanqina (chicken feet) R60.00 Shisa Nyama plate R140.00

Starch options:

Jeqe

Uphuthu

Rice

Sgwaqane

Creamed samp

Pap

Iyanas Restaurant's extras

Add a traditional touch to your meal with one of the venue's delicious extras. Here are your options:

Extras Price Jeqe R15.00 Cream samp R30.00 Sgwaqane R30.00 Beetroot R15.00 Coleslaw R20.00 Potato salad R20.00 Chakalaka R20.00 Creamed spinach R20.00 Shatini R15.00

Iyanas Restaurant's drinks menu

Finish off your meal or side with a refreshing drink. Indulge in the local eatery's milkshakes available:

Milkshakes Price Chocolate milkshake R60.00 Strawberry milkshake R60.00 Vanilla milkshake R60.00 Bubblegum milkshake R60.00 Dom Pedro R50.00

Alcoholic drinks

There are alcoholic and non-alcoholic options to choose from on the menu, too, with the following alcoholic options:

Ciders and beers Price Savanna Dry R40.00 Bernini Amber R30.00 Hunters Dry R30.00 Brutal Fruit R40.00 Chateau Del Rei R30.00 Ice Tropez R100.00 Bernini Blush R30.00 Bernini Classic R30.00 Belgravia R40.00 Flying Fish R40.00 Corona Extra R40.00 Castle Lager R30.00 Castle Lite R35.00 Heineken R40.00 Windhoek Draught R44.00 Carling Black Label R35.00 Stella R30.00

Vodka, MCC, brandy and tequila Price Smirnoff Vodka R22.00 Ciroc Vodka R36.00 Absolut Vodka R30.00 Richleue R30.00 Klipdrift R30.00 Tequila R25.00 Pongracz Noble Nectar R320.00 Krone Night Nectar Demi-Sec R320.00

Whiskey, cognac, wine, and shooters Price Jameson R39.00 Jameson Select R45.00 Jack Daniels R32.00 Glenfiddich 12 Years R60.00 Grants R30.00 Hennessy R44.00 Martel R54.00 Johnnie Walker Black R45.00 Durbanville Hills R50.00 Two Oceans R40.00 Moscato R220.00 Nederburg R50.00 Tall Horse R40.00 Amaretto and Irish cream shot R45.00 Old Glory R40.00 Springbok R50.00 Jägermeister R30.00 Jäger bomb R150.00

Non-alcoholic drinks

There are non-alcoholic options for those not wanting to drink and younger patrons. Here are your options:

Cold drinks and hubbly Price Orange juice R28.00 Cranberry juice R28.00 Fruit cocktail juice R28.00 Mango and orange juice R28.00 Passionfruit and lemonade R30.00 Coke R20.00 Sprite R20.00 Tonic water R22.00 Soda water R22.00 Still water R16.00 Hubbly R160.00 Hubbly - refill R100.00

Cocktails

Enjoy a refreshing cocktail after a delicious meal with a variety of options. Here is what is on offer at the South African restaurant:

Cocktails Price Frozen daiquiri R85.00 Mojito R85.00 Pina colada R85.00 Cosmopolitan R85.00 Margarita R85.00 Beach cocktail R90.00 Long island ice tea R90.00 Blue lagoon R90.00 Purple clown R90.00 Pangalatic R90.00 Gin cocktail R50.00

Patrons looking to enjoy a relaxing dining experience can visit the venue at the following location:

Address: 62 Florence Nzama Street, Durban, South Africa

62 Florence Nzama Street, Durban, South Africa Contact number: 060 319 9034

060 319 9034 Email address: iyanasrestaurant@gmail.com

You can use the Iyanas directions here if you need further assistance finding the venue.

Iyanas Restaurant's trading hours

You can visit the venue seven days a week. The reading hours from Monday to Friday are 11h00 to 20h00 and 11h00 until 22h00 on Saturday. They operate from 11h00 until 21h00 on Sunday.

Iyanas Restaurant is considered a hidden gem within Durban. The Iyanas Restaurant menu has something for everyone, from delicious classic favourites such as burgers and curries to South African Shisa Nyama meals to choose from and enjoy.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

