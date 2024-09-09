Spur milkshake price and menu in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Spur Corporation is a South African restaurant company that operates a franchise of chains, including Spur Steak Ranches, Casa Bella, RocoMamas, and Panarotti's. Spur Steak Ranches accounts for 50% of the company's revenue and is renowned for its food takeaways and delivery services. Discover Spur's milkshake prices and menu.

The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages ranging from ciders to cold drinks, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of mouth-watering milkshakes, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and traditional dishes.

Spur milkshake prices

Spur's milkshake menu offers a wide selection of tasty delights, from the famous Bar-One milkshake to the yummy Oreo milkshake. Others include;

Item Price Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, bubblegum, banana or lime R44.90 Turkish Delight R50.90 Cherry Berry R50.90 Spur Bar-One Shake R50.90 Oreo Milkshake Oreo R50.90 Cold Brew Coffee Hazelnut R30.90 Cold Brew Coffee Salted Caramel R30.90

Spur dessert menu

You are in for a great dining experience with Spur's dessert menu, which is made in-house:

Item Description Price Peppermint Crisp Tart Half Crushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve. R48.90 Bar-One Chocolate Brownie American-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve. R76.90 Bar-One Chocolate Brownie Half American-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm. R48.90 Peppermint Crisp Tart Crushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve. R76.90 Malva Pudding Moist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve. R63.90 Malva Pudding Half Moist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve. R39.90

Hot beverages

Below are some amazing hot beverages you can enjoy at this top restaurant. They include:

Item Description Price Americano Also available in decaf. An espresso with hot water. Served with hot OR cold milk. Single - R29.90 Double - R36.90 Tea Ceylon OR Rooibos. R26.90 Espresso Short, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema. Single - R26.90 Double- R34.90 Filter coffee in a mug Also available in decaf. R29.90 Cappuccino An espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam. Single - R35.90 Double - R42.90 Hot Chocolate Delicious hot chocolate. R44.90 Mochaccino Hot chocolate served with a single espresso. R49.90 Caffe Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso. R39.90 Hazelnut Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso and hazelnut flavour. R44.90 Turkish Delight Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso and Turkish delight flavour. R44.90 Salted Caramel Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso and salted caramel flavour. R44.90 Chai Latte Steamed Milk infused with spices. R50.90

Cold beverages

Enjoy refreshing cold drinks at Spur. The includes;

Item Description Price Breakfast Juice Choose from the seasonal selection. 250ml- R23.90 350ml - R34.90 Appletiser or Red Grapetiser Soda 330ml - R42.90 Soda Fountain Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta OR Creme Soda 350ml - R26.90 450ml - R30.90 Soda Fountain Sugar-free 350ml - R25.90 450ml - R29.90 Cordials Lime, Passion Fruit OR Cola Tonic. 350ml - R31.90 450ml - R37.90 Mineral Water Valpré Still OR Sparkling. 500ml - R27.90 Cold Brew Coffee Hazelnut Salted Caramel R30.90 R30.90 Iced Coffee Shake Enjoy an aromatic iced coffee shake. R50.90

Spur cocktail & mocktail menu

Spur offers some famous cocktails and mocktails, such as the classic Mojito. Others include;

Item Description Price Cranberry Cosmo The perfect vodka and cranberry mix with a twist of orange. R54.90 Strawberry Daiquiri Sweet rum and strawberries perfectly blended and balanced with lemony zest. R54.90 Mojito A fresh blend of smooth rum, mint, sugar, lemon and lime. R54.90 Virgin Mojito A refreshing blend of mint, sugar, lemon and a dash of lime. R42.90 Virgin Cranberry Cosmo Cranberry classic spiced up with a zesty orange twist. R42.90 Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri Sweet strawberries with a dash of lemon. R42.90

Who is the founder of Spur Steak Ranches?

Allen Ambor founded Spur Corporation Limited on October 24, 1967, when he opened the Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town. In 2019, he officially retired after over 50 years of service in the food franchise business. Spur has gone on to create special memories and earned a reputation for tasty, nutritious, value-for-money meals.

Spur Steak Ranches operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts:

1. 7 Eagles Spur

Address : Shop L103, Greenstone Mall, Johannesburg

: Shop L103, Greenstone Mall, Johannesburg Website: 7eagles@spursteakranch.co.za

2. Abenaki Spur

Address : Shop No 194, Liberty Promenade, Cape Town

: Shop No 194, Liberty Promenade, Cape Town Website : abenaki@spursteakranch.co.za

: abenaki@spursteakranch.co.za Phone: 021-3766802, 011-4522897

3. Albuquerque Spur

Address : Shop 1, Waterberry Square, Potchefstroom

: Shop 1, Waterberry Square, Potchefstroom Website: albuquerque@spursteakranch.co.za

albuquerque@spursteakranch.co.za Phone: 087-1700171

4. Alabama Spur

Address : Shop U20 & U21 Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein

: Shop U20 & U21 Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein Email : alabamaspur@gmail.com

: alabamaspur@gmail.com Phone: 051-4440449

5. Alamo Spur

Address : Shop 566, Tygervalley Centre, Cape Town

: Shop 566, Tygervalley Centre, Cape Town Website : alamo@spursteakranch.co.za

: alamo@spursteakranch.co.za Phone: 021-9141580

6. Alaska Spur

Address : Shop 33-38, Atlas Mall, Benoni

: Shop 33-38, Atlas Mall, Benoni Website : alaska@spursteakranch.co.za

: alaska@spursteakranch.co.za Phone: 011-3953810

7. Amazon Spur

Address : Shop 28, Stone Tower Centre, King Williams Town

: Shop 28, Stone Tower Centre, King Williams Town Website: amazon@spursteakranch.co.za

amazon@spursteakranch.co.za Phone: 043-6423136

Above is everything you would love to know about Spur milkshake price and menu. Spur also offers a variety of delicacies, including burgers, pizzas, and tasty ice cream. The restaurants are also child-friendly, offering a warm, relaxed environment, generous portions of great-tasting food, and outstanding quality.

