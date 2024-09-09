Spur milkshake price and menu in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Spur Corporation is a South African restaurant company that operates a franchise of chains, including Spur Steak Ranches, Casa Bella, RocoMamas, and Panarotti's. Spur Steak Ranches accounts for 50% of the company's revenue and is renowned for its food takeaways and delivery services. Discover Spur's milkshake prices and menu.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages ranging from ciders to cold drinks, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of mouth-watering milkshakes, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and traditional dishes.
Spur milkshake prices
Spur's milkshake menu offers a wide selection of tasty delights, from the famous Bar-One milkshake to the yummy Oreo milkshake. Others include;
|Item
|Price
|Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, bubblegum, banana or lime
|R44.90
|Turkish Delight
|R50.90
|Cherry Berry
|R50.90
|Spur Bar-One Shake
|R50.90
|Oreo Milkshake Oreo
|R50.90
|Cold Brew Coffee Hazelnut
|R30.90
|Cold Brew Coffee Salted Caramel
|R30.90
Spur dessert menu
You are in for a great dining experience with Spur's dessert menu, which is made in-house:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Peppermint Crisp Tart Half
|Crushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.
|R48.90
|Bar-One Chocolate Brownie
|American-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.
|R76.90
|Bar-One Chocolate Brownie Half
|American-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm.
|R48.90
|Peppermint Crisp Tart
|Crushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.
|R76.90
|Malva Pudding
|Moist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.
|R63.90
|Malva Pudding Half
|Moist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.
|R39.90
Hot beverages
Below are some amazing hot beverages you can enjoy at this top restaurant. They include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Americano
|Also available in decaf. An espresso with hot water. Served with hot OR cold milk.
|Single - R29.90Double - R36.90
|Tea
|Ceylon OR Rooibos.
|R26.90
|Espresso
|Short, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema.
|Single - R26.90Double- R34.90
|Filter coffee in a mug
|Also available in decaf.
|R29.90
|Cappuccino
|An espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam.
|Single - R35.90Double - R42.90
|Hot Chocolate
|Delicious hot chocolate.
|R44.90
|Mochaccino
|Hot chocolate served with a single espresso.
|R49.90
|Caffe Latte
|Steamed milk with a single espresso.
|R39.90
|Hazelnut Latte
|Steamed milk with a single espresso and hazelnut flavour.
|R44.90
|Turkish Delight Latte
|Steamed milk with a single espresso and Turkish delight flavour.
|R44.90
|Salted Caramel Latte
|Steamed milk with a single espresso and salted caramel flavour.
|R44.90
|Chai Latte
|Steamed Milk infused with spices.
|R50.90
Cold beverages
Enjoy refreshing cold drinks at Spur. The includes;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Breakfast Juice
|Choose from the seasonal selection.
|250ml- R23.90350ml - R34.90
|Appletiser or Red Grapetiser
|Soda
|330ml - R42.90
|Soda Fountain
|Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta OR Creme Soda
|350ml - R26.90450ml - R30.90
|Soda Fountain
|Sugar-free
|350ml - R25.90450ml - R29.90
|Cordials
|Lime, Passion Fruit OR Cola Tonic.
|350ml - R31.90450ml - R37.90
|Mineral Water
|Valpré Still OR Sparkling.
|500ml - R27.90
|Cold Brew Coffee
|Hazelnut Salted Caramel
|R30.90R30.90
|Iced Coffee Shake
|Enjoy an aromatic iced coffee shake.
|R50.90
Spur cocktail & mocktail menu
Spur offers some famous cocktails and mocktails, such as the classic Mojito. Others include;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Cranberry Cosmo
|The perfect vodka and cranberry mix with a twistof orange.
|R54.90
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|Sweet rum and strawberries perfectly blended andbalanced with lemony zest.
|R54.90
|Mojito
|A fresh blend of smooth rum, mint, sugar, lemonand lime.
|R54.90
|Virgin Mojito
|A refreshing blend of mint, sugar, lemon and a dash of lime.
|R42.90
|Virgin Cranberry Cosmo
|Cranberry classic spiced up with a zesty orange twist.
|R42.90
|Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
|Sweet strawberries with a dash of lemon.
|R42.90
Who is the founder of Spur Steak Ranches?
Allen Ambor founded Spur Corporation Limited on October 24, 1967, when he opened the Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town. In 2019, he officially retired after over 50 years of service in the food franchise business. Spur has gone on to create special memories and earned a reputation for tasty, nutritious, value-for-money meals.
Spur branches & contacts
Spur Steak Ranches operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts:
1. 7 Eagles Spur
- Address: Shop L103, Greenstone Mall, Johannesburg
- Website: 7eagles@spursteakranch.co.za
2. Abenaki Spur
- Address: Shop No 194, Liberty Promenade, Cape Town
- Website: abenaki@spursteakranch.co.za
- Phone: 021-3766802, 011-4522897
3. Albuquerque Spur
- Address: Shop 1, Waterberry Square, Potchefstroom
- Website: albuquerque@spursteakranch.co.za
- Phone: 087-1700171
4. Alabama Spur
- Address: Shop U20 & U21 Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein
- Email: alabamaspur@gmail.com
- Phone: 051-4440449
5. Alamo Spur
- Address: Shop 566, Tygervalley Centre, Cape Town
- Website: alamo@spursteakranch.co.za
- Phone: 021-9141580
6. Alaska Spur
- Address: Shop 33-38, Atlas Mall, Benoni
- Website: alaska@spursteakranch.co.za
- Phone: 011-3953810
7. Amazon Spur
- Address: Shop 28, Stone Tower Centre, King Williams Town
- Website: amazon@spursteakranch.co.za
- Phone: 043-6423136
Above is everything you would love to know about Spur milkshake price and menu. Spur also offers a variety of delicacies, including burgers, pizzas, and tasty ice cream. The restaurants are also child-friendly, offering a warm, relaxed environment, generous portions of great-tasting food, and outstanding quality.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.
READ ALSO: Kota Joe menu: Latest prices and top dishes at a glance
Briefly.co.za published an article about Kota Joe, a chain restaurant that started in 2011 and boasts two locations in Ekurhuleni: Edenvale and Boksburg.
Kota Joe is known for its casual dining atmosphere and menu, which includes burgers, milkshakes, and other diner-style foods with a South African twist. Discover their latest prices and top dishes.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over five years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He started working for Briefly in 2019. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.