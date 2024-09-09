Global site navigation

Spur milkshake price and menu in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Bennett Yates 5 min read

Spur Corporation is a South African restaurant company that operates a franchise of chains, including Spur Steak Ranches, Casa Bella, RocoMamas, and Panarotti's. Spur Steak Ranches accounts for 50% of the company's revenue and is renowned for its food takeaways and delivery services. Discover Spur's milkshake prices and menu.

Spur logo and milkshake
Spur milkshakes are mouth-watering and are made especially for people with a taste for life. Photo: @Spur Steak Ranches (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

The fast-service restaurant brand offers affordable takeaways and diners of mouth-watering meals and beverages ranging from ciders to cold drinks, cocktails, and other winelist collections. Besides being known for its wide variety of mouth-watering milkshakes, the restaurant also serves seafood, chicken, vegetarian meals and traditional dishes.

Spur milkshake prices

Delicious milkshakes
Enjoy yummy milkshakes at Spur. Photo: @Spur Steak Ranches (modified by author)
Spur's milkshake menu offers a wide selection of tasty delights, from the famous Bar-One milkshake to the yummy Oreo milkshake. Others include;

ItemPrice
Vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, bubblegum, banana or lime R44.90
Turkish Delight R50.90
Cherry Berry R50.90
Spur Bar-One Shake R50.90
Oreo Milkshake Oreo R50.90
Cold Brew Coffee Hazelnut R30.90
Cold Brew Coffee Salted Caramel R30.90

Spur dessert menu

Tasty blueberry smoothie in glass
Tasty blueberry smoothie in glass. Photo by Arx0nt
You are in for a great dining experience with Spur's dessert menu, which is made in-house:

ItemDescriptionPrice
Peppermint Crisp Tart HalfCrushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.R48.90
Bar-One Chocolate BrownieAmerican-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.R76.90
Bar-One Chocolate Brownie HalfAmerican-style chocolate fudge brownie smothered in Bar-One sauce, sprinkled with pecan nuts and served warm. R48.90
Peppermint Crisp TartCrushed Peppermint Crisp pieces smothered between layers of cream and caramel sauce, set atop a crunchy biscuit crumble. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.R76.90
Malva PuddingMoist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.R63.90
Malva Pudding HalfMoist, baked sponge pudding topped with caramel syrup and served warm. Served with cream or vanilla soft serve.R39.90

Hot beverages

Hot beverages
Hot beverages served at Spur. Photo: @Spur Steak Ranches (modified by author)
Below are some amazing hot beverages you can enjoy at this top restaurant. They include:

ItemDescriptionPrice
AmericanoAlso available in decaf. An espresso with hot water. Served with hot OR cold milk. Single - R29.90Double - R36.90
TeaCeylon OR Rooibos. R26.90
EspressoShort, fragrant coffee with a thick golden crema.Single - R26.90Double- R34.90
Filter coffee in a mugAlso available in decaf.R29.90
CappuccinoAn espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam. Single - R35.90Double - R42.90
Hot Chocolate Delicious hot chocolate.R44.90
MochaccinoHot chocolate served with a single espresso. R49.90
Caffe Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso.R39.90
Hazelnut LatteSteamed milk with a single espresso and hazelnut flavour.R44.90
Turkish Delight Latte Steamed milk with a single espresso and Turkish delight flavour.R44.90
Salted Caramel LatteSteamed milk with a single espresso and salted caramel flavour.R44.90
Chai LatteSteamed Milk infused with spices.R50.90

Cold beverages

Spur cold drinks
Spur cold beverages. Photo: @Spur (modified by author)
Enjoy refreshing cold drinks at Spur. The includes;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Breakfast Juice Choose from the seasonal selection.250ml- R23.90350ml - R34.90
Appletiser or Red Grapetiser Soda330ml - R42.90
Soda Fountain Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta OR Creme Soda350ml - R26.90450ml - R30.90
Soda FountainSugar-free350ml - R25.90450ml - R29.90
CordialsLime, Passion Fruit OR Cola Tonic.350ml - R31.90450ml - R37.90
Mineral Water Valpré Still OR Sparkling.500ml - R27.90
Cold Brew CoffeeHazelnut Salted Caramel R30.90R30.90
Iced Coffee ShakeEnjoy an aromatic iced coffee shake.R50.90

Spur cocktail & mocktail menu

Young friends having fun drinking cocktails at happy hour
Friends having fun drinking cocktails at happy hour. Photo by ViewApart
Spur offers some famous cocktails and mocktails, such as the classic Mojito. Others include;

ItemDescriptionPrice
Cranberry Cosmo The perfect vodka and cranberry mix with a twistof orange. R54.90
Strawberry DaiquiriSweet rum and strawberries perfectly blended andbalanced with lemony zest.R54.90
Mojito A fresh blend of smooth rum, mint, sugar, lemonand lime.R54.90
Virgin Mojito A refreshing blend of mint, sugar, lemon and a dash of lime.R42.90
Virgin Cranberry CosmoCranberry classic spiced up with a zesty orange twist.R42.90
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri Sweet strawberries with a dash of lemon.R42.90

Who is the founder of Spur Steak Ranches?

Allen Ambor founded Spur Corporation Limited on October 24, 1967, when he opened the Golden Spur in Newlands, Cape Town. In 2019, he officially retired after over 50 years of service in the food franchise business. Spur has gone on to create special memories and earned a reputation for tasty, nutritious, value-for-money meals.

Spur branches & contacts

Spur Steak Ranches operates various branches across South Africa. Visit your nearest branch and experience a world where dining is an extraordinary adventure. Below are some of their branches and contacts:

1. 7 Eagles Spur

  • Address: Shop L103, Greenstone Mall, Johannesburg
  • Website: 7eagles@spursteakranch.co.za

2. Abenaki Spur

  • Address: Shop No 194, Liberty Promenade, Cape Town
  • Website: abenaki@spursteakranch.co.za
  • Phone: 021-3766802, 011-4522897

3. Albuquerque Spur

  • Address: Shop 1, Waterberry Square, Potchefstroom
  • Website: albuquerque@spursteakranch.co.za
  • Phone: 087-1700171

4. Alabama Spur

  • Address: Shop U20 & U21 Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein
  • Email: alabamaspur@gmail.com
  • Phone: 051-4440449

5. Alamo Spur

  • Address: Shop 566, Tygervalley Centre, Cape Town
  • Website: alamo@spursteakranch.co.za
  • Phone: 021-9141580

6. Alaska Spur

  • Address: Shop 33-38, Atlas Mall, Benoni
  • Website: alaska@spursteakranch.co.za
  • Phone: 011-3953810

7. Amazon Spur

  • Address: Shop 28, Stone Tower Centre, King Williams Town
  • Website: amazon@spursteakranch.co.za
  • Phone: 043-6423136

Above is everything you would love to know about Spur milkshake price and menu. Spur also offers a variety of delicacies, including burgers, pizzas, and tasty ice cream. The restaurants are also child-friendly, offering a warm, relaxed environment, generous portions of great-tasting food, and outstanding quality.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

