Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)
by  Rodah Mogeni

Aman Kitchen Bar is a South African restaurant that combines Zen and playfulness to create a unique dining experience. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. It features a fusion of global flavours, including pasta, meat, fish, and sushi. Here are the Aman Kitchen Bar's menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.

Aman Kitchen Bar menu
The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features an extraordinary experience that captivates both your senses and your spirit. The restaurant is owned by the luxurious, eco-friendly Thaba Eco Hotel and is located in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices

The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features a variety of exciting meals, including small plates, grilled chicken, oysters, and signature sushi. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices.

Small plates

ItemDescriptionPrice
Peri-Peri Chicken Livers Creamy peri-peri chicken livers with crostiniR89
Spicy PrawnsTempura prawns coated in wasabi mayoR136
Korean Chicken ThighsSticky Korean deboned chicken thighs with toasted sesame seedsR95
Fried HalloumiHalloumi with sweet chilli mayoR85
Grilled Chicken WingsChoice of BBQ, Peri-Peri or Oriental with skinny friesR98
Creamy MusselsWhite wine garlic mussels with crostiniR98
Tropical GuacamoleRoasted pineapple & avo guac with chilli tortillaR88
Wagyu TatakiWagyu, teriyaki, radish, spring onion, toasted sesame seeds & a soya eggR180
Pulled Pork TacosSticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slawR120
Spicy Chicken Tacos Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayoR120
Chorizo FlatbreadSticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slawR118
Mediterranean Flatbread Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayoR110
Cheesy Truffle Focaccia Flatbread topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, avocado pesto, olives, feta, shaved red onion & rocketR118
Caprese FocacciaTomato, mozzarella & basilR110
Meze (Hummus, Tirokafteri, Guacamole, Baba ganoush, Piquanté pepper dip, Marinated olives, Halloumi, Char-grilled za'atar flatbread, Chilli tortilla chips & Pizza sticksR160

Light meals

Aman Kitchen Bar fruit salad
Aman Kitchen Bar fruit salad. Photo:@amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)
ItemDescriptionPrice
Halloumi SaladFried halloumi, blistered cherry tomatoes, grilled onion, baby leaves, cucumber & roasted pecan nuts tossed in mojito dressingR145
Poached Pear Salad Poached pear, gorgonzola, rocket, toasted hazelnuts, char-grilled broccoli & courgette tossed in mimosa dressingR110
Chimichurri Beef SaladRump Tagliata, jalapeño chimichurri, burrata, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion & rocketR148
Chicken PregoPeri-peri grilled chicken breast, tomato & lettuce in a prego roll with mayo & friesR118
Falafel FlatbreadGrilled za'atar flatbread topped with whipped feta, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, avo, crushed chilli, falafels & rocketR110
Lux DogGourmet cheese griller, tomato chilli jam, BBQ mayo, remoulade, salsa, slaw & chorizo crumb in a butter bun with skinny friesR118

Mains

The Aman Kitchen Bar provides main meals such as curries, burgers, pastas, and pizzas. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.

Pepe pasta
Aman Kitchen Bar Pepe pasta. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)
ItemDescriptionPrice
Sticky Short RibShort rib on creamy butternut & potato mash with salsa verdeR280
Creamy Line FishCatch of the day in a creamy white wine garlic mussel sauce, crispy calamari & skinny friesR245
Crispy Battered Fish & ChipsBeer battered hake, remoulade & pear slaw with salt & vinegar skinny friesR150
Butter Chicken CurryFragrant butter chicken curry with flatbread, herbed rice, corn & mange toutR155
Coconut Lamb CurryFragrant coconut lamb curry with tabbouleh rice & herbed crushed tomatoR275
Classic BurgerBeef burger with bacon jam, cheddar, onion, rocket & tomato in a burger bun with chunky friesR145
Teriyaki Burger Sticky teriyaki beef burger, BBQ Japanese mayo, tomato, shaved cabbage & spring onion in a burger bun with chunky friesR140
Halloumi BurgerFried halloumi, tomato chilli jam, rocket, tomato, crushed avo & onion in a burger bun with chunky friesR132
Pollo FettuccineFresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumbR160
Seafood PastaFresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumbR160
Avo Pesto PastaRigatoni tossed in a creamy avo pesto with crispy avocado & marinated burrataR130
Chicken & Avo Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, crushed avo, piquanté peppers & sour creamR125
Maple Bacon PizzaPomodoro, mozzarella, maple bacon bits, roasted butternut, pickled red onion & rocketR128
Seafood Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, prawns, mussels, calamari & garlic lemon butterR170
Spicy Pork PizzaPomodoro, mozzarella, spicy pork meatballs, pulled pork, chorizo crumb, feta & jalapeñoR138

Aman Kitchen Bar grilled menu

Grilled salad
Grilled salad. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)
In the grilled category, the South African restaurant also offers a wide variety of meals, including pork, chicken, and sides. Have a look at the meal descriptions and their updated prices in 2024.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Picanha (300g)Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black SaltR150
Sirloin (200g)Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black SaltR120
Skinny Lamb ChopsLemon & OreganoR275
Black Angus Rump (250g)Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black SaltR295
Aman Rib Eye on the Bone (550g)Aman Secret BastingR250
Fillet on the Bone (350g) Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black SaltR215
Rack of Pork RibsBBQ | Portuguese Peri-PeriR345
Spicy Whole ChickenPeri-Peri | Lemon & HerbR165
Deboned Chicken Thighs Harissa | Honey & LemonR90
Grilled Prawns (8)Garlic & Herb | Lemon, Butter & ChilliR295

Aman Kitchen Bar Sides menu

ItemPrice
Skinny Salt & Vinegar FriesR34
Chunky Smokey Bourbon Fries R40
Crushed Truffle Parmesan Baby PotatoesR45
Roasted Butternut & Potato MashR40
Herbed Butter RiceR40
Char-grilled Vegetables R45
Achari Garlic BreadR35
Cabbage & Pear Slaw With RemouladeR35
Rocket, Avo, Pickled Red Onion & Feta Cream SaladR48
Spicy Chickpea TabboulehR45

Note that with an additional R40, you can get an additional sauce to add flavour to the sides highlighted above. The sauces available are highlighted below:

  • Brandy Mushroom
  • Creamy Peri-Peri
  • Honey Bourbon Garlic Butter
  • Teriyaki
  • Four Cheese
  • White Wine Garlic Cream
  • Green Peppercorn Sauce
  • Creamy Tomato Bacon Jam

Aman Kitchen Bar sharing meals

If you want to have meals that you can share with family and friends, Aman Kitchen Bar has you covered. Check out this Aman restaurant sharing meals and their prices.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Land & Sea Picanha tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Harissa thighs | Chunky chips | Herbed butter riceR600
Ribs & Wings Sticky pork ribs | BBQ & Peri-Peri wings | Bourbon fries| Achari garlic breadR550
Carne Picanha rump | Rib eye on the bone | Skinny lamb chops | Rack of pork ribs | Chunky chips | Achari garlic bread | Rocket & avo salad | Choice of 2 SaucesR1150
Megalo PlatterSirloin tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Korean chicken thighs | Salmon roses | New style prawn nigiri | Crushed truffle parmesan baby potatoesR680
Seafood symphonyGarlic butter grilled prawns | Creamy white wine mussels |Beer battered hake goujons | Crispy calamari | Skinny friesR600
Kota platterHarissa deboned chicken thighs | Butter brined whole grilled chicken |Grilled wings | Chunky chips | Za’atar flatbread | Char-grilled vegR400
Sushi platter3pc Salmon sashimi | 2pc Prawn nigiri | 8pc Prawn California roll |8pc Avo maki | 3pc Salmon roses | | 8pc Salmon fashion sandwichR500

Signature sushi meals

Aman signature sushi meals
Aman signature sushi meals. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)
Aman's signature sushi meals include a variety of rolls, such as the Tempura Avo roll, the Vegan California roll, and the flaming roll.

ItemDescriptionPrice
New style prawn nigiri | 2pcSushi rice topped with prawn, crispy panko crumbs, chilli teriyaki & jalapeñoR72
Tempura Avo roll | 8pcTempura avo California roll topped with sesame seeds, avo, mayo & tempura crunchR105
Salmon rock deluxe | 4pc Mini salmon bites, topped with rock shrimp salad, lime, teriyaki & chilli mayoR105
Flamed Wagyu Urumaki | 8pcAvo roll topped with flamed wagyu, chilli oil, mayo, caviar & jalapeñoR172
Wasabi Parcel | 8pc Salmon, avo & wasabi sandwiched in rice & nori, served on wasabi mayoR138
Crispy roll | 10pcCrispy coated salmon salsa California roll topped with sweet chilli mayo, teriyaki & crispy salmon skinR172
Prawn Ebi roll | 8pc Prawn & avo California roll topped with sweet chilli rock shrimp & spicy mayoR179
Ebi Salmon fire cracker | 8pcCrispy prawn & slaw California roll topped with spicy salmon, sweet chilli, teriyaki & spicy mayoR179
Vegan California roll | 8pcPickled radish, cucumber & avo California roll topped with avo, vegan mayo, spring onion, crispy onion & toasted pankoR98

Desserts

Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this Aman dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.

ItemDescriptionPrice
Coffee Amarula Sundae Salted caramel ice cream layered with Amarula, caramel popcorn, chocolate sauce, espresso & shortbreadR78
Frozen Milk Tart Cinnamon whipped cream & rooibos syrupR85
Rocky Road Poached Pear Warm rocky road brownie with poached pear & toasted marshmallow ice creamR88
Crushed PavlovaMeringue, crème pâtissière, limoncello ice cream & berriesR90
Baklava & Ice Cream Layers of nuts & phyllo drizzled with honey syrup & served with your choice of ice creamR88
Pina Colada CrumbleStewed pineapple & apple topped with oat crumble & served on a coconut Panna CottaR88

Aman Kitchen Bar drinks menu

Cocktail & Sorbet Pairing Menu
Aman Kitchen Bar Cocktail & Sorbet Pairing Menu. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)
Aman Kitchen Bar offers a wide range of drinks menus, with some of the popular ones shared below. To get a comprehensive overview of their drinks menu, you can check their updated drinks menu pdf on their website.

Cognac & Brandy

ItemPrice (Tot)Price (Bottle)
Martell VSR50 R1380
Martell VSOPR86 R2400
Martell Blue SwiftR98 R2750
Hennessy Very SpecialR60 R1660
Hennessy V.S.O.P PrivilègeR103 R2860
Hennessy X.OR336 R9400
Hennessy Paradis_R45000
Remy Martin V.S.O.PR115 R2200
Remy Martin XOR333 R9300
Remy Martin 1738R146 R4100

Tequila

ItemPrice (Tot)Price (Bottle)
Avion ReposadoR72 R2000
Avion Reserva 44R330R9200
Avion Reserva CristalinoR330R9200
Clase Azul ReposadoR353R9900
Herradura ReposadoR95 R2600
Herradura Añejo R95 R2600
Herradura Selección Suprema_R9950
1800 Tequila ReposadR62R1750
Don Julio ReposadoR108R3000
Don Julio 70 _R11500
Don Julio 1942_R16000
Los Locos ReposadoR54R1500

Is there a dress code for Aman Kitchen Bar?

The South African restaurant’s dress code is Smart casual. This means that customers can combine trendy pieces with classic staples to create a clean, professional appearance that is not too formal.

The Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. Numerous meals are available on this menu, regardless of income level.

