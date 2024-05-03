Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Aman Kitchen Bar is a South African restaurant that combines Zen and playfulness to create a unique dining experience. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. It features a fusion of global flavours, including pasta, meat, fish, and sushi. Here are the Aman Kitchen Bar's menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.

Aman Kitchen Bar menu options. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features an extraordinary experience that captivates both your senses and your spirit. The restaurant is owned by the luxurious, eco-friendly Thaba Eco Hotel and is located in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices

The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features a variety of exciting meals, including small plates, grilled chicken, oysters, and signature sushi. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices.

Small plates

Item Description Price Peri-Peri Chicken Livers Creamy peri-peri chicken livers with crostini R89 Spicy Prawns Tempura prawns coated in wasabi mayo R136 Korean Chicken Thighs Sticky Korean deboned chicken thighs with toasted sesame seeds R95 Fried Halloumi Halloumi with sweet chilli mayo R85 Grilled Chicken Wings Choice of BBQ, Peri-Peri or Oriental with skinny fries R98 Creamy Mussels White wine garlic mussels with crostini R98 Tropical Guacamole Roasted pineapple & avo guac with chilli tortilla R88 Wagyu Tataki Wagyu, teriyaki, radish, spring onion, toasted sesame seeds & a soya egg R180 Pulled Pork Tacos Sticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slaw R120 Spicy Chicken Tacos Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayo R120 Chorizo Flatbread Sticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slaw R118 Mediterranean Flatbread Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayo R110 Cheesy Truffle Focaccia Flatbread topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, avocado pesto, olives, feta, shaved red onion & rocket R118 Caprese Focaccia Tomato, mozzarella & basil R110 Meze (Hummus, Tirokafteri, Guacamole, Baba ganoush, Piquanté pepper dip, Marinated olives, Halloumi, Char-grilled za'atar flatbread, Chilli tortilla chips & Pizza sticks R160

Light meals

Aman Kitchen Bar fruit salad. Photo:@amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Description Price Halloumi Salad Fried halloumi, blistered cherry tomatoes, grilled onion, baby leaves, cucumber & roasted pecan nuts tossed in mojito dressing R145 Poached Pear Salad Poached pear, gorgonzola, rocket, toasted hazelnuts, char-grilled broccoli & courgette tossed in mimosa dressing R110 Chimichurri Beef Salad Rump Tagliata, jalapeño chimichurri, burrata, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion & rocket R148 Chicken Prego Peri-peri grilled chicken breast, tomato & lettuce in a prego roll with mayo & fries R118 Falafel Flatbread Grilled za'atar flatbread topped with whipped feta, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, avo, crushed chilli, falafels & rocket R110 Lux Dog Gourmet cheese griller, tomato chilli jam, BBQ mayo, remoulade, salsa, slaw & chorizo crumb in a butter bun with skinny fries R118

Mains

The Aman Kitchen Bar provides main meals such as curries, burgers, pastas, and pizzas. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.

Aman Kitchen Bar Pepe pasta. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

Item Description Price Sticky Short Rib Short rib on creamy butternut & potato mash with salsa verde R280 Creamy Line Fish Catch of the day in a creamy white wine garlic mussel sauce, crispy calamari & skinny fries R245 Crispy Battered Fish & Chips Beer battered hake, remoulade & pear slaw with salt & vinegar skinny fries R150 Butter Chicken Curry Fragrant butter chicken curry with flatbread, herbed rice, corn & mange tout R155 Coconut Lamb Curry Fragrant coconut lamb curry with tabbouleh rice & herbed crushed tomato R275 Classic Burger Beef burger with bacon jam, cheddar, onion, rocket & tomato in a burger bun with chunky fries R145 Teriyaki Burger Sticky teriyaki beef burger, BBQ Japanese mayo, tomato, shaved cabbage & spring onion in a burger bun with chunky fries R140 Halloumi Burger Fried halloumi, tomato chilli jam, rocket, tomato, crushed avo & onion in a burger bun with chunky fries R132 Pollo Fettuccine Fresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumb R160 Seafood Pasta Fresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumb R160 Avo Pesto Pasta Rigatoni tossed in a creamy avo pesto with crispy avocado & marinated burrata R130 Chicken & Avo Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, crushed avo, piquanté peppers & sour cream R125 Maple Bacon Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, maple bacon bits, roasted butternut, pickled red onion & rocket R128 Seafood Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, prawns, mussels, calamari & garlic lemon butter R170 Spicy Pork Pizza Pomodoro, mozzarella, spicy pork meatballs, pulled pork, chorizo crumb, feta & jalapeño R138

Aman Kitchen Bar grilled menu

Grilled salad. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

In the grilled category, the South African restaurant also offers a wide variety of meals, including pork, chicken, and sides. Have a look at the meal descriptions and their updated prices in 2024.

Item Description Price Picanha (300g) Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt R150 Sirloin (200g) Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt R120 Skinny Lamb Chops Lemon & Oregano R275 Black Angus Rump (250g) Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt R295 Aman Rib Eye on the Bone (550g) Aman Secret Basting R250 Fillet on the Bone (350g) Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt R215 Rack of Pork Ribs BBQ | Portuguese Peri-Peri R345 Spicy Whole Chicken Peri-Peri | Lemon & Herb R165 Deboned Chicken Thighs Harissa | Honey & Lemon R90 Grilled Prawns (8) Garlic & Herb | Lemon, Butter & Chilli R295

Aman Kitchen Bar Sides menu

Item Price Skinny Salt & Vinegar Fries R34 Chunky Smokey Bourbon Fries R40 Crushed Truffle Parmesan Baby Potatoes R45 Roasted Butternut & Potato Mash R40 Herbed Butter Rice R40 Char-grilled Vegetables R45 Achari Garlic Bread R35 Cabbage & Pear Slaw With Remoulade R35 Rocket, Avo, Pickled Red Onion & Feta Cream Salad R48 Spicy Chickpea Tabbouleh R45

Note that with an additional R40, you can get an additional sauce to add flavour to the sides highlighted above. The sauces available are highlighted below:

Brandy Mushroom

Creamy Peri-Peri

Honey Bourbon Garlic Butter

Teriyaki

Four Cheese

White Wine Garlic Cream

Green Peppercorn Sauce

Creamy Tomato Bacon Jam

Aman Kitchen Bar sharing meals

If you want to have meals that you can share with family and friends, Aman Kitchen Bar has you covered. Check out this Aman restaurant sharing meals and their prices.

Item Description Price Land & Sea Picanha tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Harissa thighs | Chunky chips | Herbed butter rice R600 Ribs & Wings Sticky pork ribs | BBQ & Peri-Peri wings | Bourbon fries| Achari garlic bread R550 Carne Picanha rump | Rib eye on the bone | Skinny lamb chops | Rack of pork ribs | Chunky chips | Achari garlic bread | Rocket & avo salad | Choice of 2 Sauces R1150 Megalo Platter Sirloin tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Korean chicken thighs | Salmon roses | New style prawn nigiri | Crushed truffle parmesan baby potatoes R680 Seafood symphony Garlic butter grilled prawns | Creamy white wine mussels |Beer battered hake goujons | Crispy calamari | Skinny fries R600 Kota platter Harissa deboned chicken thighs | Butter brined whole grilled chicken |Grilled wings | Chunky chips | Za’atar flatbread | Char-grilled veg R400 Sushi platter 3pc Salmon sashimi | 2pc Prawn nigiri | 8pc Prawn California roll |8pc Avo maki | 3pc Salmon roses | | 8pc Salmon fashion sandwich R500

Signature sushi meals

Aman signature sushi meals. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

Aman's signature sushi meals include a variety of rolls, such as the Tempura Avo roll, the Vegan California roll, and the flaming roll.

Item Description Price New style prawn nigiri | 2pc Sushi rice topped with prawn, crispy panko crumbs, chilli teriyaki & jalapeño R72 Tempura Avo roll | 8pc Tempura avo California roll topped with sesame seeds, avo, mayo & tempura crunch R105 Salmon rock deluxe | 4pc Mini salmon bites, topped with rock shrimp salad, lime, teriyaki & chilli mayo R105 Flamed Wagyu Urumaki | 8pc Avo roll topped with flamed wagyu, chilli oil, mayo, caviar & jalapeño R172 Wasabi Parcel | 8pc Salmon, avo & wasabi sandwiched in rice & nori, served on wasabi mayo R138 Crispy roll | 10pc Crispy coated salmon salsa California roll topped with sweet chilli mayo, teriyaki & crispy salmon skin R172 Prawn Ebi roll | 8pc Prawn & avo California roll topped with sweet chilli rock shrimp & spicy mayo R179 Ebi Salmon fire cracker | 8pc Crispy prawn & slaw California roll topped with spicy salmon, sweet chilli, teriyaki & spicy mayo R179 Vegan California roll | 8pc Pickled radish, cucumber & avo California roll topped with avo, vegan mayo, spring onion, crispy onion & toasted panko R98

Desserts

Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this Aman dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.

Item Description Price Coffee Amarula Sundae Salted caramel ice cream layered with Amarula, caramel popcorn, chocolate sauce, espresso & shortbread R78 Frozen Milk Tart Cinnamon whipped cream & rooibos syrup R85 Rocky Road Poached Pear Warm rocky road brownie with poached pear & toasted marshmallow ice cream R88 Crushed Pavlova Meringue, crème pâtissière, limoncello ice cream & berries R90 Baklava & Ice Cream Layers of nuts & phyllo drizzled with honey syrup & served with your choice of ice cream R88 Pina Colada Crumble Stewed pineapple & apple topped with oat crumble & served on a coconut Panna Cotta R88

Aman Kitchen Bar drinks menu

Aman Kitchen Bar Cocktail & Sorbet Pairing Menu. Photo: @amanwoodmead on Instagram (modified by author)

Aman Kitchen Bar offers a wide range of drinks menus, with some of the popular ones shared below. To get a comprehensive overview of their drinks menu, you can check their updated drinks menu pdf on their website.

Cognac & Brandy

Item Price (Tot) Price (Bottle) Martell VS R50 R1380 Martell VSOP R86 R2400 Martell Blue Swift R98 R2750 Hennessy Very Special R60 R1660 Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège R103 R2860 Hennessy X.O R336 R9400 Hennessy Paradis _ R45000 Remy Martin V.S.O.P R115 R2200 Remy Martin XO R333 R9300 Remy Martin 1738 R146 R4100

Tequila

Item Price (Tot) Price (Bottle) Avion Reposado R72 R2000 Avion Reserva 44 R330 R9200 Avion Reserva Cristalino R330 R9200 Clase Azul Reposado R353 R9900 Herradura Reposado R95 R2600 Herradura Añejo R95 R2600 Herradura Selección Suprema _ R9950 1800 Tequila Reposad R62 R1750 Don Julio Reposado R108 R3000 Don Julio 70 _ R11500 Don Julio 1942 _ R16000 Los Locos Reposado R54 R1500

Is there a dress code for Aman Kitchen Bar?

The South African restaurant’s dress code is Smart casual. This means that customers can combine trendy pieces with classic staples to create a clean, professional appearance that is not too formal.

The Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. Numerous meals are available on this menu, regardless of income level.

