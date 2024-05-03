Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa (2024)
Aman Kitchen Bar is a South African restaurant that combines Zen and playfulness to create a unique dining experience. The restaurant offers a wide variety of meals made to your satisfaction. It features a fusion of global flavours, including pasta, meat, fish, and sushi. Here are the Aman Kitchen Bar's menu and prices in South Africa in 2024.
The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features an extraordinary experience that captivates both your senses and your spirit. The restaurant is owned by the luxurious, eco-friendly Thaba Eco Hotel and is located in Woodmead, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices
The Aman Kitchen Bar menu features a variety of exciting meals, including small plates, grilled chicken, oysters, and signature sushi. Prices vary depending on the item and the quantity of orders. Below are the Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices.
Small plates
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Peri-Peri Chicken Livers
|Creamy peri-peri chicken livers with crostini
|R89
|Spicy Prawns
|Tempura prawns coated in wasabi mayo
|R136
|Korean Chicken Thighs
|Sticky Korean deboned chicken thighs with toasted sesame seeds
|R95
|Fried Halloumi
|Halloumi with sweet chilli mayo
|R85
|Grilled Chicken Wings
|Choice of BBQ, Peri-Peri or Oriental with skinny fries
|R98
|Creamy Mussels
|White wine garlic mussels with crostini
|R98
|Tropical Guacamole
|Roasted pineapple & avo guac with chilli tortilla
|R88
|Wagyu Tataki
|Wagyu, teriyaki, radish, spring onion, toasted sesame seeds & a soya egg
|R180
|Pulled Pork Tacos
|Sticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slaw
|R120
|Spicy Chicken Tacos
|Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayo
|R120
|Chorizo Flatbread
|Sticky pulled pork in soft shell tacos with jalapeño slaw
|R118
|Mediterranean Flatbread
|Soft shell tacos with Gochujang chicken thighs, salsa & Kewpie mayo
|R110
|Cheesy Truffle Focaccia
|Flatbread topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, avocado pesto, olives, feta, shaved red onion & rocket
|R118
|Caprese Focaccia
|Tomato, mozzarella & basil
|R110
|Meze
|(Hummus, Tirokafteri, Guacamole, Baba ganoush, Piquanté pepper dip, Marinated olives, Halloumi, Char-grilled za'atar flatbread, Chilli tortilla chips & Pizza sticks
|R160
Light meals
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Halloumi Salad
|Fried halloumi, blistered cherry tomatoes, grilled onion, baby leaves, cucumber & roasted pecan nuts tossed in mojito dressing
|R145
|Poached Pear Salad
|Poached pear, gorgonzola, rocket, toasted hazelnuts, char-grilled broccoli & courgette tossed in mimosa dressing
|R110
|Chimichurri Beef Salad
|Rump Tagliata, jalapeño chimichurri, burrata, confit cherry tomatoes, roasted red onion & rocket
|R148
|Chicken Prego
|Peri-peri grilled chicken breast, tomato & lettuce in a prego roll with mayo & fries
|R118
|Falafel Flatbread
|Grilled za'atar flatbread topped with whipped feta, baba ganoush, tabbouleh, avo, crushed chilli, falafels & rocket
|R110
|Lux Dog
|Gourmet cheese griller, tomato chilli jam, BBQ mayo, remoulade, salsa, slaw & chorizo crumb in a butter bun with skinny fries
|R118
Mains
The Aman Kitchen Bar provides main meals such as curries, burgers, pastas, and pizzas. Below are their descriptions and respective prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Sticky Short Rib
|Short rib on creamy butternut & potato mash with salsa verde
|R280
|Creamy Line Fish
|Catch of the day in a creamy white wine garlic mussel sauce, crispy calamari & skinny fries
|R245
|Crispy Battered Fish & Chips
|Beer battered hake, remoulade & pear slaw with salt & vinegar skinny fries
|R150
|Butter Chicken Curry
|Fragrant butter chicken curry with flatbread, herbed rice, corn & mange tout
|R155
|Coconut Lamb Curry
|Fragrant coconut lamb curry with tabbouleh rice & herbed crushed tomato
|R275
|Classic Burger
|Beef burger with bacon jam, cheddar, onion, rocket & tomato in a burger bun with chunky fries
|R145
|Teriyaki Burger
|Sticky teriyaki beef burger, BBQ Japanese mayo, tomato, shaved cabbage & spring onion in a burger bun with chunky fries
|R140
|Halloumi Burger
|Fried halloumi, tomato chilli jam, rocket, tomato, crushed avo & onion in a burger bun with chunky fries
|R132
|Pollo Fettuccine
|Fresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumb
|R160
|Seafood Pasta
|Fresh fettuccine tossed in a parmesan piquanté pepper cream with marinated grilled chicken, breast-blistered cherry tomatoes & chorizo crumb
|R160
|Avo Pesto Pasta
|Rigatoni tossed in a creamy avo pesto with crispy avocado & marinated burrata
|R130
|Chicken & Avo Pizza
|Pomodoro, mozzarella, BBQ chicken, crushed avo, piquanté peppers & sour cream
|R125
|Maple Bacon Pizza
|Pomodoro, mozzarella, maple bacon bits, roasted butternut, pickled red onion & rocket
|R128
|Seafood Pizza
|Pomodoro, mozzarella, prawns, mussels, calamari & garlic lemon butter
|R170
|Spicy Pork Pizza
|Pomodoro, mozzarella, spicy pork meatballs, pulled pork, chorizo crumb, feta & jalapeño
|R138
Aman Kitchen Bar grilled menu
In the grilled category, the South African restaurant also offers a wide variety of meals, including pork, chicken, and sides. Have a look at the meal descriptions and their updated prices in 2024.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Picanha (300g)
|Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt
|R150
|Sirloin (200g)
|Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt
|R120
|Skinny Lamb Chops
|Lemon & Oregano
|R275
|Black Angus Rump (250g)
|Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt
|R295
|Aman Rib Eye on the Bone (550g)
|Aman Secret Basting
|R250
|Fillet on the Bone (350g)
|Pepper | BBQ | Coffee & Thyme | Smoked Black Salt
|R215
|Rack of Pork Ribs
|BBQ | Portuguese Peri-Peri
|R345
|Spicy Whole Chicken
|Peri-Peri | Lemon & Herb
|R165
|Deboned Chicken Thighs
|Harissa | Honey & Lemon
|R90
|Grilled Prawns (8)
|Garlic & Herb | Lemon, Butter & Chilli
|R295
Aman Kitchen Bar Sides menu
|Item
|Price
|Skinny Salt & Vinegar Fries
|R34
|Chunky Smokey Bourbon Fries
|R40
|Crushed Truffle Parmesan Baby Potatoes
|R45
|Roasted Butternut & Potato Mash
|R40
|Herbed Butter Rice
|R40
|Char-grilled Vegetables
|R45
|Achari Garlic Bread
|R35
|Cabbage & Pear Slaw With Remoulade
|R35
|Rocket, Avo, Pickled Red Onion & Feta Cream Salad
|R48
|Spicy Chickpea Tabbouleh
|R45
Note that with an additional R40, you can get an additional sauce to add flavour to the sides highlighted above. The sauces available are highlighted below:
- Brandy Mushroom
- Creamy Peri-Peri
- Honey Bourbon Garlic Butter
- Teriyaki
- Four Cheese
- White Wine Garlic Cream
- Green Peppercorn Sauce
- Creamy Tomato Bacon Jam
Aman Kitchen Bar sharing meals
If you want to have meals that you can share with family and friends, Aman Kitchen Bar has you covered. Check out this Aman restaurant sharing meals and their prices.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Land & Sea
|Picanha tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Harissa thighs | Chunky chips | Herbed butter rice
|R600
|Ribs & Wings
|Sticky pork ribs | BBQ & Peri-Peri wings | Bourbon fries| Achari garlic bread
|R550
|Carne
|Picanha rump | Rib eye on the bone | Skinny lamb chops | Rack of pork ribs | Chunky chips | Achari garlic bread | Rocket & avo salad | Choice of 2 Sauces
|R1150
|Megalo Platter
|Sirloin tagliata | Garlic butter grilled prawns | Korean chicken thighs | Salmon roses | New style prawn nigiri | Crushed truffle parmesan baby potatoes
|R680
|Seafood symphony
|Garlic butter grilled prawns | Creamy white wine mussels |Beer battered hake goujons | Crispy calamari | Skinny fries
|R600
|Kota platter
|Harissa deboned chicken thighs | Butter brined whole grilled chicken |Grilled wings | Chunky chips | Za’atar flatbread | Char-grilled veg
|R400
|Sushi platter
|3pc Salmon sashimi | 2pc Prawn nigiri | 8pc Prawn California roll |8pc Avo maki | 3pc Salmon roses | | 8pc Salmon fashion sandwich
|R500
Signature sushi meals
Aman's signature sushi meals include a variety of rolls, such as the Tempura Avo roll, the Vegan California roll, and the flaming roll.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|New style prawn nigiri | 2pc
|Sushi rice topped with prawn, crispy panko crumbs, chilli teriyaki & jalapeño
|R72
|Tempura Avo roll | 8pc
|Tempura avo California roll topped with sesame seeds, avo, mayo & tempura crunch
|R105
|Salmon rock deluxe | 4pc
|Mini salmon bites, topped with rock shrimp salad, lime, teriyaki & chilli mayo
|R105
|Flamed Wagyu Urumaki | 8pc
|Avo roll topped with flamed wagyu, chilli oil, mayo, caviar & jalapeño
|R172
|Wasabi Parcel | 8pc
|Salmon, avo & wasabi sandwiched in rice & nori, served on wasabi mayo
|R138
|Crispy roll | 10pc
|Crispy coated salmon salsa California roll topped with sweet chilli mayo, teriyaki & crispy salmon skin
|R172
|Prawn Ebi roll | 8pc
|Prawn & avo California roll topped with sweet chilli rock shrimp & spicy mayo
|R179
|Ebi Salmon fire cracker | 8pc
|Crispy prawn & slaw California roll topped with spicy salmon, sweet chilli, teriyaki & spicy mayo
|R179
|Vegan California roll | 8pc
|Pickled radish, cucumber & avo California roll topped with avo, vegan mayo, spring onion, crispy onion & toasted panko
|R98
Desserts
Are you a fan of desserts? Check out this Aman dessert menu with their prices and brief descriptions.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Coffee Amarula Sundae
|Salted caramel ice cream layered with Amarula, caramel popcorn, chocolate sauce, espresso & shortbread
|R78
|Frozen Milk Tart
|Cinnamon whipped cream & rooibos syrup
|R85
|Rocky Road Poached Pear
|Warm rocky road brownie with poached pear & toasted marshmallow ice cream
|R88
|Crushed Pavlova
|Meringue, crème pâtissière, limoncello ice cream & berries
|R90
|Baklava & Ice Cream
|Layers of nuts & phyllo drizzled with honey syrup & served with your choice of ice cream
|R88
|Pina Colada Crumble
|Stewed pineapple & apple topped with oat crumble & served on a coconut Panna Cotta
|R88
Aman Kitchen Bar drinks menu
Aman Kitchen Bar offers a wide range of drinks menus, with some of the popular ones shared below. To get a comprehensive overview of their drinks menu, you can check their updated drinks menu pdf on their website.
Cognac & Brandy
|Item
|Price (Tot)
|Price (Bottle)
|Martell VS
|R50
|R1380
|Martell VSOP
|R86
|R2400
|Martell Blue Swift
|R98
|R2750
|Hennessy Very Special
|R60
|R1660
|Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège
|R103
|R2860
|Hennessy X.O
|R336
|R9400
|Hennessy Paradis
|_
|R45000
|Remy Martin V.S.O.P
|R115
|R2200
|Remy Martin XO
|R333
|R9300
|Remy Martin 1738
|R146
|R4100
Tequila
|Item
|Price (Tot)
|Price (Bottle)
|Avion Reposado
|R72
|R2000
|Avion Reserva 44
|R330
|R9200
|Avion Reserva Cristalino
|R330
|R9200
|Clase Azul Reposado
|R353
|R9900
|Herradura Reposado
|R95
|R2600
|Herradura Añejo
|R95
|R2600
|Herradura Selección Suprema
|_
|R9950
|1800 Tequila Reposad
|R62
|R1750
|Don Julio Reposado
|R108
|R3000
|Don Julio 70
|_
|R11500
|Don Julio 1942
|_
|R16000
|Los Locos Reposado
|R54
|R1500
Is there a dress code for Aman Kitchen Bar?
The South African restaurant’s dress code is Smart casual. This means that customers can combine trendy pieces with classic staples to create a clean, professional appearance that is not too formal.
The Aman Kitchen Bar menu and prices in South Africa consider the financial capabilities of its diverse market. Numerous meals are available on this menu, regardless of income level.
