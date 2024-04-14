Honchos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Honchos is a popular fast-food chain in South Africa. The restaurant is known for its flame-grilled chicken, which comes in a variety of flavours, such as Mexican, Legend Roasted Chilli, and Tangy Salsa. The Honchos menu entails a delightful array of diverse meals for the youth, families and social groups. Here is Honchos’ menu and prices for South Africa in 2024.

Honchos menu options. Photo: @HonchosSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Honchos began as a single store in Pietermaritzburg in 2005 and has since grown to 98 Stores. The restaurant has also established other stores in African countries like Botswana and Lesotho. If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, the Honchos menu is the ideal place to enjoy a meal with your loved ones.

Honchos menu 2024

Honchos are widely known as the “Flame Grilled Masters” because of their delicious flame-grilled chicken with a menu that features burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and breakfast meals. Check out these Honchos menu, brief descriptions, and updated prices in South Africa.

Family Feasts

Honchos is a perfect place to dine with your family and friends. The classic restaurant offers an array of family feasts you can choose from.

Item Price Full Chicken & 4 Rolls R119.00 Full Chicken & Large Side R129.00 Family Meal (Includes Full Chicken, Large Side & 4 Rolls) R139.00 Family Matters (Full Chicken, Large Side, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke) R165.00 Deluxe Family Meal (Full Chicken, Large Side, Coleslaw, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke) R179.00 The Team Meal (Full Chicken, 2 Regular Burgers, Large Side & 1.5L Coke) R199.00 Honchos Feast (Full Chicken, 4 Wings, Large Side, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke) R209.00 Mega Family Meal (2 Full Chickens, 2 Large Sides, 8 Rolls & 2 x 1.5L Coke) R299.00

Brekkie’s (Breakfast)

Honchos also offers various breakfast meals. Note that all Brekkie meals come with a free coffee.

Item Description Price The Brekkie Burger Beef or Chicken with Cheese & Egg R32.90 The Brekkie Wrap Chicken Russian or Chicken Strips with Cheese & Egg R35.00 The Brekkie Toastie Patty with Cheese & Egg R32.90 The Egg Toastie Toasted Egg & Cheese Sandwich R29.00

JUST CHICKEN

Honchos chicken. Photo: @HonchosSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Item Price 1/4 Chicken R31.00 1/2 Chicken R62.00 Full Chicken R114.00 4 Wings R48.00 6 Wings R68.00

CHICKEN COMBOS

Honchos' Chicken Combos can include fried chicken, chicken dishes, rolls and sides. Here are some chicken combos offered at the South African restaurant.

Item Price 1/4 Chicken & Roll R36.00 1/4 Chicken, Chips & Roll R44.00 1/4 Chicken & Side R40.00 4 Wings, Chips & Roll R64.00 The Special One Meal R54.00 1/2 Chicken & Side R79.00 1/2 Chicken Meal (Half Chicken, Large Chips, 2 Buns & 1 Pepsi) R105.00 Double The Hunger (2 Burgers, 2 Wraps & Large Chips) R105.00

JUST FOR ME offer

Honchos has various meals specially tailored to your needs. Have a look at their prices below.

Item Price Livers & Roll/Rice/Pap R27.00 Strips & Spicy Rice R27.00 Jalapeño Cheesy Fries R22.00 Cheesy Fries R19.00 Chicken Strips & Chips R27.00 Box Meal Chicken Piece, Burger & Fries R42.00 Stash the Cash Beef Burger & Fries R22.90 Stash the Cash Chicken Russian & Fries R22.90 Stash the Cash Chicken Piece & Fries R22.90 Toastie Chips Sandwich R19.90 Toastie Chicken & Mayo Sandwich R29.90

Honcho Burgers

Honcho Burgers. Photo: @HonchosSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Honchos burger menu includes beef patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce. Here is an overview of their updated prices in 2024.

Item Price Chicken Cheese Burger R26.00 Chicken Cheese Pepper R28.00 Chicken Cheese Jalapeño R32.00 Double Chicken Cheese R35.00 Jumbo Chicken Cheese R36.00 Regular Beef & Cheese R23.00 Jalapeño Beef & Cheese R32.00 Jumbo Beef & Cheese R26.00 Jumbo Double Beef & Cheese R36.00

Take X2 meals

X2 Honcho menu lets you get two meals for a discounted price. This includes various chicken combos and wraps. Here is a breakdown of their prices.

Item Price Chicken Cheese Burger R49.00 Chicken Cheese Pepper R53.00 Chicken Cheese Jalapeño R60.00 Double Chicken Cheese R65.00 Jumbo Chicken Cheese R66.00 Regular Beef & Cheese R42.00 Jalapeño Beef & Cheese R60.00 Jumbo Beef & Cheese R50.00 Jumbo Double Beef & Cheese R68.00 Chicken & Cheese (Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese) R49.00 Chicken Jalapeño (Chips Jalapeño, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese) R59.00 Cheesy Russian (Chips, Chicken Russian, Cheese & Coleslaw) R49.00 The Hawaiian (Pineapple, Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese) R53.00

Honcho Wraps

Honcho Wraps. Photo: @HonchosSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Honchos offers satisfying wraps, and most of them feature chips, coleslaw, chicken strips, and cheese. Check them out below.

Item Description Price Chicken & Cheese Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese R26.00 Chicken Jalapeño Chips Jalapeño, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese R32.00 Cheesy Russian Chips, Chicken Russian, Cheese & Coleslaw R26.00 The Hawaiian Pineapple, Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese R28.00

Honchos cold drinks

Honchos offers a variety of cold drinks, as shared below.

Item Price 300ml Cooee R9.00 1.25LT Cooee R15.00 2LT Cooee R21.00 Reboost Original R15.00 Honchos Water R8.00 Bashews Can R9.00 Capri Sun R9.00 2LT Coke R26.00 300ML Cans R14.00 300ML Buddy R11.00 440ML Buddy R17.00 1.5LT Coke R21.00 Powerade Energy Drink R16.00 750ML Pump Water R16.00 500ML Valpre Water R14.00

Honchos menu specials

Honchos menu specials. Photo: @HonchosSouthAfrica on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The South African restaurant also offers a variety of menu specials, including family meals, burgers, and wraps. Check them out below.

Item Price Special One R54.00 Full Chicken R114.00 The Mucho Family Meal R100.00 Chicken Schwarma R24.00 One Cheeky Bowl R27.00

Honchos number

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Honchos using the contact details shared below.

Email: customercare@honchos.co.za

customercare@honchos.co.za WhatsApp: (076) 786 7786

(076) 786 7786 Phone Number: 0861HONCHO (0861466246)

0861HONCHO (0861466246) Social media: Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram

Note that Honchos' operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and operates from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Who owns Honchos?

Imthiaz Ebrahim is the founder and CEO of the South African fast-food restaurant.

How many Honchos stores are there in South Africa?

As of 2024, there are more than 84 stores, and many more stores throughout Africa are currently open, including Lesotho, Botswana & eSwatini.

How old is Honchos?

The South African restaurant started in 2005 and has been functional for over 19 years as of 2024.

Are Honchos snacks suitable for vegetarians or vegans?

Unfortunately, most of Honchos' snacks contain animal-derived foods and may not be suitable for vegetarians.

Are Honchos gluten-free?

No, Honchos snacks are not gluten-free because they contain corn, which is gluten-containing. Most of their meals are 90% gluten-free. Therefore, individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities should avoid eating Honchos snacks.

These Honchos menu and prices highlight the various meals offered by the franchise. They cater to diverse tastebuds, and their quantities serve groups or individuals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Fishaways menu and prices in South Africa

Briefly.co.za published the updated Fishaways menu and prices. Fishaways franchises offer an array of meals ranging from salads to crispy-fried snacks.

Fishaways was established in December 2017 and has 243 outlets across South Africa committed to standing out as a seafood restaurant. If you are looking for an appropriate date location or a restaurant that is intentional about the meals it sells, read on to know what to expect from the Fishaways franchise.

Source: Briefly News