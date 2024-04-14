Honchos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
Honchos is a popular fast-food chain in South Africa. The restaurant is known for its flame-grilled chicken, which comes in a variety of flavours, such as Mexican, Legend Roasted Chilli, and Tangy Salsa. The Honchos menu entails a delightful array of diverse meals for the youth, families and social groups. Here is Honchos’ menu and prices for South Africa in 2024.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Honchos menu 2024
- Who owns Honchos?
- How many Honchos stores are there in South Africa?
- How old is Honchos?
- Are Honchos snacks suitable for vegetarians or vegans?
- Are Honchos gluten-free?
Honchos began as a single store in Pietermaritzburg in 2005 and has since grown to 98 Stores. The restaurant has also established other stores in African countries like Botswana and Lesotho. If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, the Honchos menu is the ideal place to enjoy a meal with your loved ones.
Honchos menu 2024
Honchos are widely known as the “Flame Grilled Masters” because of their delicious flame-grilled chicken with a menu that features burgers, wraps, sandwiches, and breakfast meals. Check out these Honchos menu, brief descriptions, and updated prices in South Africa.
Family Feasts
Honchos is a perfect place to dine with your family and friends. The classic restaurant offers an array of family feasts you can choose from.
|Item
|Price
|Full Chicken & 4 Rolls
|R119.00
|Full Chicken & Large Side
|R129.00
|Family Meal (Includes Full Chicken, Large Side & 4 Rolls)
|R139.00
|Family Matters (Full Chicken, Large Side, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke)
|R165.00
|Deluxe Family Meal (Full Chicken, Large Side, Coleslaw, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke)
|R179.00
|The Team Meal (Full Chicken, 2 Regular Burgers, Large Side & 1.5L Coke)
|R199.00
|Honchos Feast (Full Chicken, 4 Wings, Large Side, 4 Rolls & 1.5L Coke)
|R209.00
|Mega Family Meal (2 Full Chickens, 2 Large Sides, 8 Rolls & 2 x 1.5L Coke)
|R299.00
Brekkie’s (Breakfast)
Honchos also offers various breakfast meals. Note that all Brekkie meals come with a free coffee.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|The Brekkie Burger
|Beef or Chicken with Cheese & Egg
|R32.90
|The Brekkie Wrap
|Chicken Russian or Chicken Strips with Cheese & Egg
|R35.00
|The Brekkie Toastie
|Patty with Cheese & Egg
|R32.90
|The Egg Toastie
|Toasted Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|R29.00
JUST CHICKEN
|Item
|Price
|1/4 Chicken
|R31.00
|1/2 Chicken
|R62.00
|Full Chicken
|R114.00
|4 Wings
|R48.00
|6 Wings
|R68.00
CHICKEN COMBOS
Honchos' Chicken Combos can include fried chicken, chicken dishes, rolls and sides. Here are some chicken combos offered at the South African restaurant.
|Item
|Price
|1/4 Chicken & Roll
|R36.00
|1/4 Chicken, Chips & Roll
|R44.00
|1/4 Chicken & Side
|R40.00
|4 Wings, Chips & Roll
|R64.00
|The Special One Meal
|R54.00
|1/2 Chicken & Side
|R79.00
|1/2 Chicken Meal (Half Chicken, Large Chips, 2 Buns & 1 Pepsi)
|R105.00
|Double The Hunger (2 Burgers, 2 Wraps & Large Chips)
|R105.00
JUST FOR ME offer
Honchos has various meals specially tailored to your needs. Have a look at their prices below.
|Item
|Price
|Livers & Roll/Rice/Pap
|R27.00
|Strips & Spicy Rice
|R27.00
|Jalapeño Cheesy Fries
|R22.00
|Cheesy Fries
|R19.00
|Chicken Strips & Chips
|R27.00
|Box Meal Chicken Piece, Burger & Fries
|R42.00
|Stash the Cash Beef Burger & Fries
|R22.90
|Stash the Cash Chicken Russian & Fries
|R22.90
|Stash the Cash Chicken Piece & Fries
|R22.90
|Toastie Chips Sandwich
|R19.90
|Toastie Chicken & Mayo Sandwich
|R29.90
Honcho Burgers
The Honchos burger menu includes beef patties, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a special sauce. Here is an overview of their updated prices in 2024.
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Cheese Burger
|R26.00
|Chicken Cheese Pepper
|R28.00
|Chicken Cheese Jalapeño
|R32.00
|Double Chicken Cheese
|R35.00
|Jumbo Chicken Cheese
|R36.00
|Regular Beef & Cheese
|R23.00
|Jalapeño Beef & Cheese
|R32.00
|Jumbo Beef & Cheese
|R26.00
|Jumbo Double Beef & Cheese
|R36.00
Take X2 meals
X2 Honcho menu lets you get two meals for a discounted price. This includes various chicken combos and wraps. Here is a breakdown of their prices.
|Item
|Price
|Chicken Cheese Burger
|R49.00
|Chicken Cheese Pepper
|R53.00
|Chicken Cheese Jalapeño
|R60.00
|Double Chicken Cheese
|R65.00
|Jumbo Chicken Cheese
|R66.00
|Regular Beef & Cheese
|R42.00
|Jalapeño Beef & Cheese
|R60.00
|Jumbo Beef & Cheese
|R50.00
|Jumbo Double Beef & Cheese
|R68.00
|Chicken & Cheese (Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese)
|R49.00
|Chicken Jalapeño (Chips Jalapeño, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese)
|R59.00
|Cheesy Russian (Chips, Chicken Russian, Cheese & Coleslaw)
|R49.00
|The Hawaiian (Pineapple, Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese)
|R53.00
Honcho Wraps
Honchos offers satisfying wraps, and most of them feature chips, coleslaw, chicken strips, and cheese. Check them out below.
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken & Cheese
|Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese
|R26.00
|Chicken Jalapeño
|Chips Jalapeño, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese
|R32.00
|Cheesy Russian
|Chips, Chicken Russian, Cheese & Coleslaw
|R26.00
|The Hawaiian
|Pineapple, Chips, Coleslaw, Chicken Strips & Cheese
|R28.00
Honchos cold drinks
Honchos offers a variety of cold drinks, as shared below.
|Item
|Price
|300ml Cooee
|R9.00
|1.25LT Cooee
|R15.00
|2LT Cooee
|R21.00
|Reboost Original
|R15.00
|Honchos Water
|R8.00
|Bashews Can
|R9.00
|Capri Sun
|R9.00
|2LT Coke
|R26.00
|300ML Cans
|R14.00
|300ML Buddy
|R11.00
|440ML Buddy
|R17.00
|1.5LT Coke
|R21.00
|Powerade Energy Drink
|R16.00
|750ML Pump Water
|R16.00
|500ML Valpre Water
|R14.00
Honchos menu specials
The South African restaurant also offers a variety of menu specials, including family meals, burgers, and wraps. Check them out below.
|Item
|Price
|Special One
|R54.00
|Full Chicken
|R114.00
|The Mucho Family Meal
|R100.00
|Chicken Schwarma
|R24.00
|One Cheeky Bowl
|R27.00
Honchos number
If you have any questions, feel free to contact Honchos using the contact details shared below.
- Email: customercare@honchos.co.za
- WhatsApp: (076) 786 7786
- Phone Number: 0861HONCHO (0861466246)
- Social media: Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram
Note that Honchos' operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The restaurant is closed on Sundays and operates from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.
Who owns Honchos?
Imthiaz Ebrahim is the founder and CEO of the South African fast-food restaurant.
How many Honchos stores are there in South Africa?
As of 2024, there are more than 84 stores, and many more stores throughout Africa are currently open, including Lesotho, Botswana & eSwatini.
How old is Honchos?
The South African restaurant started in 2005 and has been functional for over 19 years as of 2024.
Are Honchos snacks suitable for vegetarians or vegans?
Unfortunately, most of Honchos' snacks contain animal-derived foods and may not be suitable for vegetarians.
Are Honchos gluten-free?
No, Honchos snacks are not gluten-free because they contain corn, which is gluten-containing. Most of their meals are 90% gluten-free. Therefore, individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities should avoid eating Honchos snacks.
These Honchos menu and prices highlight the various meals offered by the franchise. They cater to diverse tastebuds, and their quantities serve groups or individuals.
DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!
Source: Briefly News