Mugg & Bean menu and prices in South Africa (2024)
Mugg & Bean is a renowned restaurant chain that has served South Africans with coffee-themed cuisines since 1996. With branches all over the country, this full-service eatery offers everything from salads to baked foods, soups, sandwiches, and tasty desserts. So, grab your favourite mug and explore what the Mugg & Bean menu offers!
Founded by Ben Filmalter, Mugg & Bean offers the perfect brew if you are a coffee connoisseur and a hearty meal if you are a food lover.
The restaurants feature cosy and inviting ambiences, perfect for patrons to savour the delectable dishes inspired by South African flavours. If you want a stellar dining experience, look no further than Mugg & Bean.
Mugg & Bean menu
At Mugg & Bean, the menu featured a vibrant tapestry of flavours carefully crafted to cater to every taste bud. This menu is divided into five basic categories: Baked goods, coffee, all-day breakfast, drinks, and lunch. Here is a glimpse of each category and the foods offered.
Mugg & Bean breakfast menu
Are you looking to kick start your day on a high note? This menu provides various options to fuel your day and leave you replenished.
|Menu item
|Price
|The Classic Eggs Benedict
|R78.90
|The Famous One
|R82.90
|California Eggs
|R96.90
|Eggs on Toast
|R33.90
|M&B On-The-Go
|R52.90
|The Benedict Bowl
|R102.90
|Power Oats
|R56.90
|The Big Ben
|R102.90
|Rancheros Omelette
|R98.90
|The M&B Classic
|R70.90
|Salmon Trout Eggs
|R116.90
|South African Farm
|R110.90
|Bacon & Egg Toast
|R48.90
|Chicken Liver Croissant
|R64.90
|Tropical Breakfast
|R71.90
|Egg on Toast
|R48.90
|Rainbow Slaw Toast
|R50.90
|The Country Style
|R100.90
|Mighty Morning Croissant
|R77.90
Mugg & Bean coffee menu
Mugg & Bean menu prices are affordable. So whether you are meeting friends for a catch-up or a solo dinner date, their menu favours your craving and budget.
|Menu items
|Price
|Espresso
|R27.90
|Espresso Doppio
|R30.90
|Café Crème
|R31.90
|Dirty Chai Cappuccino
|R35.90
|Caffe Latte
|R36.90
|Flat White Cappuccino
|R33.90
|Americano
|R31.90
|Caffe Mocha
|R38.90
Mugg & Bean lunch menu
This menu contains a variety of foods. From Mexican-inspired foods to classic steaks, there is something for everyone.
|Menu Items
|Price
|Cubano Sandwich
|R96.90
|Chicken Mayo Toasted Sandwich
|R63.90
|Thai Rainbow Beef Salad Bowl
|R73.90
|Alabama Chicken Panini Sandwich
|R91.90
|Reuben Sandwich
|R115.90
|Tomato & Basil Soup
|R64.90
|Muffuletta Sandwich
|R101.90
|Mac & Cheese
|R84.90
|Moroccan Butternut & Chickpea Salad Bowl
|R45.90
|Back Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Toasted Sandwich
|R66.90
|Tomato & Basil Soup
|R64.90
|Grilled Rump Steak
|R175.90
|Chicken Mayo & Mozzarella Toasted Sandwich
|R73.90
|Pit Boss BBQ Grill
|R161.90
|Chicken Quesadilla
|R45.90
|Crispy Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl
|R63.90
|Tangled Thai Vegetable Noodle Bowl
|R62.90
|Sweet Spicy Wings
|R183.90
|Hasselback Potatoes
|R43.90
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|R53.90
|Halloumi Fries
|R63.90
|Back Bacon & Egg Toasted Sandwich
|R70.90
|Jalapeno, Bacon & Cheese Toasted Sandwich
|R87.90
|Mexican Chicken & Charred Corn Salad Bowl
|R68.90
|Welsh Rarebit Crumbed Chicken
|R118.90
|Mexican Street Corn Fritters
|R43.90
|Cheeky Chickpea Gourmet Burger
|R95.90
|Southern Deep-Fried Onion Rings
|R34.90
|Chipotle Chicken Livers
|R53.90
Baked Foods menu
Mugg & Bean has plenty of food options for people with unique dietary options. Their baked foods menu features tasty and healthy items.
|Menu items
|Price
|Butter Croissant
|R50.90
|Pie & Tart Slice
|R57.90
|Cheesecake or Decadent Cake Slice
|R56.90
|Rich Chocolate Decadent Cake Slice
|R56.90
|New Orleans French Toast
|R66.90
|Lemon Meringue Slice
|R56.90
|M&B Famous Giant Muffin
|R43.90
|M&B Giant Choc Chip Cookie
|R34.90
|Scone
|R42.90
Mugg & Bean Drinks menu
While Mugg & Bean meals are undoubtedly a highlight, their drink menu is equally impressive. The eatery's commitment to quality is evident in every sip.
|Menu items
|Price
|Mocha Muggachino
|R45.90
|Chocolate Muggachino
|R47.90
|Chino Muggachino
|R45.90
|Green Matcha Latte
|R36.90
|Classic Caffe Mocha
|R35.90
|Caribbean Caffe Mocha
|R43.90
|Classic Chai
|R38.90
|Double Thick Milkshake (small)
|R31.90
|Double Thick Milkshake (medium)
|R40.90
|Double Thick Milkshake (tall)
|R43.90
|Mineral Water
|R25.90
|Orange Smoothie
|R40.90
|Mixed Berry Smoothie
|R50.90
|Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie
|R48.90
|Spinach, Chia & Mint Smoothie
|R38.90
|Red Espresso
|R23.90
|Red Cappuccino
|R33.90
|Serious Red Cappuccino
|R35.90
|Decadent Latte
|R48.90
|Red Latte
|R40.90
|Frozen Mocha Coffee
|R47.90
|American Iced Coffee
|R47.90
|Brewed Leaf Tea
|R32.90
|Berry & Mango
|R40.90
|Bottomless Wildberry Fizz
|R43.90
|Bottomless House Blend Coffee
|R34.90
|Bottomless Blood Orange Gingerade
|R45.90
|Bottomless Iced-Brewed Coffee
|R41.90
|Bottomless Refreshing Berry Iced Tea
|R43.90
What are Mugg & Bean specials?
Mugg & Bean often introduces seasonal specials to their baked foods menu to keep it interesting for their customers. So, make sure to keep an eye out for these exciting additions!
Does Mugg & Bean offer delivery services?
Mugg & Bean allows you to order food in the comfort of your home. Delivery options and charges may vary based on the location. Therefore, check with the branch near you for specific directions on placing your order.
Does Mugg & Bean have a loyalty program?
Mugg & Bean’s loyalty app program for their regular clients. By signing up for it, customers stand to enjoy benefits such as special offers and discounts.
Mugg & Bean's menu reflects the rich tapestry of South African cuisine. It pays homage to classic dishes and introduces contemporary twists that appeal to a modern and diverse audience. This makes the restaurant a perfect culinary destination that appeals to local and international visitors.
