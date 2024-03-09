Mugg & Bean menu and prices in South Africa (2024)

Mugg & Bean is a renowned restaurant chain that has served South Africans with coffee-themed cuisines since 1996. With branches all over the country, this full-service eatery offers everything from salads to baked foods, soups, sandwiches, and tasty desserts. So, grab your favourite mug and explore what the Mugg & Bean menu offers!

Founded by Ben Filmalter, Mugg & Bean offers the perfect brew if you are a coffee connoisseur and a hearty meal if you are a food lover.

The restaurants feature cosy and inviting ambiences, perfect for patrons to savour the delectable dishes inspired by South African flavours. If you want a stellar dining experience, look no further than Mugg & Bean.

Mugg & Bean menu

At Mugg & Bean, the menu featured a vibrant tapestry of flavours carefully crafted to cater to every taste bud. This menu is divided into five basic categories: Baked goods, coffee, all-day breakfast, drinks, and lunch. Here is a glimpse of each category and the foods offered.

Mugg & Bean breakfast menu

Are you looking to kick start your day on a high note? This menu provides various options to fuel your day and leave you replenished.

Menu item Price The Classic Eggs Benedict R78.90 The Famous One R82.90 California Eggs R96.90 Eggs on Toast R33.90 M&B On-The-Go R52.90 The Benedict Bowl R102.90 Power Oats R56.90 The Big Ben R102.90 Rancheros Omelette R98.90 The M&B Classic R70.90 Salmon Trout Eggs R116.90 South African Farm R110.90 Bacon & Egg Toast R48.90 Chicken Liver Croissant R64.90 Tropical Breakfast R71.90 Egg on Toast R48.90 Rainbow Slaw Toast R50.90 The Country Style R100.90 Mighty Morning Croissant R77.90

Mugg & Bean coffee menu

Mugg & Bean menu prices are affordable. So whether you are meeting friends for a catch-up or a solo dinner date, their menu favours your craving and budget.

Menu items Price Espresso R27.90 Espresso Doppio R30.90 Café Crème R31.90 Dirty Chai Cappuccino R35.90 Caffe Latte R36.90 Flat White Cappuccino R33.90 Americano R31.90 Caffe Mocha R38.90

Mugg & Bean lunch menu

This menu contains a variety of foods. From Mexican-inspired foods to classic steaks, there is something for everyone.

Menu Items Price Cubano Sandwich R96.90 Chicken Mayo Toasted Sandwich R63.90 Thai Rainbow Beef Salad Bowl R73.90 Alabama Chicken Panini Sandwich R91.90 Reuben Sandwich R115.90 Tomato & Basil Soup R64.90 Muffuletta Sandwich R101.90 Mac & Cheese R84.90 Moroccan Butternut & Chickpea Salad Bowl R45.90 Back Bacon & Cheddar Cheese Toasted Sandwich R66.90 Tomato & Basil Soup R64.90 Grilled Rump Steak R175.90 Chicken Mayo & Mozzarella Toasted Sandwich R73.90 Pit Boss BBQ Grill R161.90 Chicken Quesadilla R45.90 Crispy Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl R63.90 Tangled Thai Vegetable Noodle Bowl R62.90 Sweet Spicy Wings R183.90 Hasselback Potatoes R43.90 Buttermilk Fried Chicken R53.90 Halloumi Fries R63.90 Back Bacon & Egg Toasted Sandwich R70.90 Jalapeno, Bacon & Cheese Toasted Sandwich R87.90 Mexican Chicken & Charred Corn Salad Bowl R68.90 Welsh Rarebit Crumbed Chicken R118.90 Mexican Street Corn Fritters R43.90 Cheeky Chickpea Gourmet Burger R95.90 Southern Deep-Fried Onion Rings R34.90 Chipotle Chicken Livers R53.90

Baked Foods menu

Mugg & Bean has plenty of food options for people with unique dietary options. Their baked foods menu features tasty and healthy items.

Menu items Price Butter Croissant R50.90 Pie & Tart Slice R57.90 Cheesecake or Decadent Cake Slice R56.90 Rich Chocolate Decadent Cake Slice R56.90 New Orleans French Toast R66.90 Lemon Meringue Slice R56.90 M&B Famous Giant Muffin R43.90 M&B Giant Choc Chip Cookie R34.90 Scone R42.90

Mugg & Bean Drinks menu

While Mugg & Bean meals are undoubtedly a highlight, their drink menu is equally impressive. The eatery's commitment to quality is evident in every sip.

Menu items Price Mocha Muggachino R45.90 Chocolate Muggachino R47.90 Chino Muggachino R45.90 Green Matcha Latte R36.90 Classic Caffe Mocha R35.90 Caribbean Caffe Mocha R43.90 Classic Chai R38.90 Double Thick Milkshake (small) R31.90 Double Thick Milkshake (medium) R40.90 Double Thick Milkshake (tall) R43.90 Mineral Water R25.90 Orange Smoothie R40.90 Mixed Berry Smoothie R50.90 Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie R48.90 Spinach, Chia & Mint Smoothie R38.90 Red Espresso R23.90 Red Cappuccino R33.90 Serious Red Cappuccino R35.90 Decadent Latte R48.90 Red Latte R40.90 Frozen Mocha Coffee R47.90 American Iced Coffee R47.90 Brewed Leaf Tea R32.90 Berry & Mango R40.90 Bottomless Wildberry Fizz R43.90 Bottomless House Blend Coffee R34.90 Bottomless Blood Orange Gingerade R45.90 Bottomless Iced-Brewed Coffee R41.90 Bottomless Refreshing Berry Iced Tea R43.90

What are Mugg & Bean specials?

Mugg & Bean often introduces seasonal specials to their baked foods menu to keep it interesting for their customers. So, make sure to keep an eye out for these exciting additions!

Does Mugg & Bean offer delivery services?

Mugg & Bean allows you to order food in the comfort of your home. Delivery options and charges may vary based on the location. Therefore, check with the branch near you for specific directions on placing your order.

Does Mugg & Bean have a loyalty program?

Mugg & Bean’s loyalty app program for their regular clients. By signing up for it, customers stand to enjoy benefits such as special offers and discounts.

Mugg & Bean's menu reflects the rich tapestry of South African cuisine. It pays homage to classic dishes and introduces contemporary twists that appeal to a modern and diverse audience. This makes the restaurant a perfect culinary destination that appeals to local and international visitors.

