Mochachos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
In 1994, Mochachos debuted in Pretoria, pioneering Mexican-inspired South African cuisine. It evolved into a culinary sensation from a single outlet, meeting the demand for exotic and healthy dining. Today, the Mochachos menu encompasses a unique blend of flame-grilled Mexican spiced chicken, among other specialised options that embody various values.
Mochachos’ funky and modern store designs promise fun and comfortable dining. Committed to healthy cooking, it uses dry herbs and spices to enhance flavour. Beyond chicken, the menu offers succulent burgers, shawarmas, and authentic Mexican dishes. Mochachos delivers a distinctive dining experience globally with franchises in Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius, and Australia.
Mochachos' menu and prices for 2024
A decision to satisfy your cravings with some Mochachos dishes is one that never ends in regret because there are several specials and regular meals to choose from.
Check out the list below to choose your favourite Mochachos' menu in South Africa and what it will cost you to satisfy those cravings.
Plato Ligero
This menu originates from a Spanish phrase that translates into light dish in English. As the name implies, it typically refers to a meal or dish light in calories or portion size. Below are the variants and their prices:
|Variant
|price
|Toasted Mexican chicken mayo
|R44.90
|Mexican livers and bun
|R42.90
|Four full BBQ wings
|R66.90
|Six chicken strips, chips and dip
|R74.90
|Three chicken strips and dip
|R39.90
|Mexican chicken pieces and rice
|R49.90
|Three Mozzarella sticks and dip
|R48.90
|Five chilli cheese nuggets and dip
|R48.90
|Six veggie fingers and dip
|R29.90
Salad
This is one of Mochachos' specials, and it features different types depending on the customer's preference. For any price with this dish, the customer is expected to pay an additional R12.00 for a side of feta or cheese.
|Variant
|Beeg (price)
|Beegest (price)
|Grilled chicken
|R54.90
|R89.90
|Greek salad
|R34.90
|R52.90
|Garden salad
|R28.90
|R39.90
|Coleslaw
|R28.90
|R39.90
Bambino meals
These meals are designed for children or young kids. They are often smaller portions, with simpler flavours and ingredients that appeal to children's tastes and nutritional needs. This Mochachos’ menu comes with a free toy for customers’ kid(s) and is served with a portion of chips and fruit juice.
|Variant
|Price
|José
|R69.90
|Pedro
|R69.90
|Speedy
|R69.90
|Juanita
|R69.90
Shawarma
Mochachos’ shawarma is made from lamb, chicken, rump, and veggies, typically grilled on a vertical rotisserie.
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R74.90
|Rump Steak
|R79.90
|Veggie
|R74.90
Pollo Pueblo
Their flame-grilled butterflied chicken is perfect with any choice of your zee flavours. Whether you need half or Mochachos' full chicken price, here are the options:
|Variant
|Price
|1/4 chicken
|R46.90
|1/2 chicken
|R89.90
|Full chicken
|R174.90
Burgers el’ supremo
These are types of flame-grilled chicken fillet burgers. Check out the options and their prices below:
|Variant
|Single (price)
|Double (price)
|Chicken burgers
|R54.90
|R79.90
|Gourmet chicken burger
|R69.90
|R94.90
|Jalapéno cheeseburger
|R64.90
|R89.90
|Nacho crunch gourmet burger
|R64.90
|-
|+ADD slice of cheese or pineapple
|R10.00
|-
|Beef Burgers – 100% Pure Beef (150 g)
|R59.90
|Gourmet beef burger
|R74.90
|-
|Jalapéno cheese beef burger
|R69.90
|-
|Mexican lamb burger
|R69.90
|-
|Nacho crunch gourmet burger
|R69.90
|-
|Chicken strip and cheese burger
|R69.90
|-
|Veggie strip and cheese burger
|R69.90
|-
|Mexican crumbed burger
|R69.90
|-
Depending on what you settle for, Mochachos fillets are coated with nachos and fried to perfection. Moreover, they are topped with feta cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and sliced Jalapéno. With an additional R10, you can also have a topping of cheddar cheese and sliced Jalapéno with a slice of cheese or pineapple.
A Mochachos burger bun, for instance, is topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mochachos whip and layered with five original Mochachos chicken strips and a slice of cheese.
Combinaion
This menu is a combination of different menus. Check out the variants and their prices below:
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken burger, beeg chips and buddy
|R95.90
|Nacho crunch gourmet burger beeg chips and buddy
|R109.90
|1/4 chicken, beeg chips and buddy
|R95.90
|1/2 chicken, beeg chips and buddy
|R135.90
|Chicken shawarma, beeg chips and buddy
|R119.90
|Chicken burrito, beeg chips and buddy
|R109.90
|4 full BBQ wings and beeg chips
|R84.90
|8 full BBQ wings and beeger chips
|R159.90
|1/4 chicken and beeg chips
|R74.90
|1/4 chicken, pap and Mexican sauce
|R64.90
|2 chicken fillet combo
|R84.90
|Amigo combo (half chicken, beeger chips and 2 Bunz)
|R136.90
Burrito
This comprises choice filling, sautéed onion and green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and guacamole wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R64.90
|Rump steak
|R69.90
Enchilada
It is made from a soft flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of filling, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with salsa and melted cheddar cheese. It is usually served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R89.90
|Rump steak
|R94.90
Chimichanga
This famous homemade tortilla is filled with shredded chicken breast or rump steak strips, salsa & cheddar cheese. It is folded, closed, deep-fried to golden perfection, and served with sour cream and guacamole.
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R69.90
|Rump steak
|R74.90
|Veggie
|R69.90
Fajitas
This is for those who delight in two supple flour tortillas, enveloping your preferred filling amidst sautéed onion and green pepper. It is paired with savoury Mexican rice, a crisp salad boasting diced lettuce, onion, and tomato, all adorned with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, zesty salsa, and creamy guacamole.
|Variant
|Price
|Chicken
|R129.90
|Rump steak
|R134.90
Family fiesta
The Mochachos Family Fiesta menu has something for everyone! From the tantalising family variety to the indulgent family treat, savour the flavours of their delectable offerings. Enjoy a feast with loved ones featuring succulent chicken, generous portions of chips or wedges, fresh Bunz, and more at unbeatable prices!
|Variant
|Price
|Family variety
|R249.90
|Family feast
|R249.90
|Family treat
|R529.90
|Family fiesta
|R274.90
|Family share meal
|R299.90
All Zee sides
Indulge in this restaurant's extensive selection of sides with All Zee Sides. From its crispy and perfectly seasoned chips and loaded options to savoury potato wedges and mouthwatering onion rings, there is something to complement every meal. Check out the available options below:
|Variety
|Beeg (price)
|Beeger (price)
|Beegest (price)
|Chips
|R28.90
|R39.90
|R64.90
|Loaded chips
|R38.90
|R44.90
|R72.90
|Potato wedges
|R28.90
|R39.90
|R64.90
|Onion rings
|R22.90 X 6
|R39.90 X 12
|R53.90 X 18
|Mexican rice
|R28.90
|R39.90
|R52.90
|Pap and Mexican sauce
|R22.90
|R28.90
|-
|Spinach and butternut
|R36.90
|-
|-
|Dessert (Churros)
|R34.90 (3 Churros)
|R62.90 (6 Churros)
|-
Drinks
Quench your thirst with the diverse array of beverages at Mochachos. From refreshing Fuze iced tea and a variety of canned drinks to still and sparkling water options, there is something for everyone.
|Drinks
|Price
|Fuze Ice Tea
|R24.9
|Cans
|R22.9
|Buddy
|R23.9
|Still water
|R19.9
|Sparkling water
|R19.9
|Appletiser
|R26.9
|Grapetiser
|R26.9
|Coca-Cola can
|R22.9
|Coca-Cola (no sugar)
|R21.9
|1.5 litre
|R34.9
Malteada (milk shakes)
You can indulge in their delicious Malteadas.
|Drinks
|Price
|Chocolate Milkshake
|R28.9
|Strawberry Milkshake
|R28.9
|Banana Milkshake
|R28.9
|Bubblegum Milkshake
|R28.9
|Lime Milkshake
|R28.9
Freezos
This drink comes in different flavours. So, depending on your choice, find the options below and their prices.
|Drinks
|Price
|Coffee Freezo
|R45.9
|Toffee Caramel Freezo
|R41.9
|White Chocolate Freezo
|R41.9
Coffee and tea
Are you a fan of beverages? Then, whether you want an espresso-flavoured drink or Americano, these options have you covered.
|Drinks
|Price
|Americano
|R26.9
|Cappuccino
|R28.9
|Cafe Latte
|R28.9
|Espresso
|R24.9
|Rooibos
|R22.9
|Five Roses
|R22.9
Homemade quenchers
If you do not have the luxury of time but desire something natural, this option is perfect for you. Here are the available flavours and their costs:
|Drinks
|Price
|Ice Tea Peach
|R28.9
|Ice Tea Lemon
|R28.9
|Ginger Beer
|R30.9
|Lemonade
|R30.9
Is Mochachos grilled or fried?
Mochachos exclusively grills their chicken on an open flame, ensuring tenderness and flavour. Butterfly-cut and flame-grilled, their chicken boasts even browning and reduced fat. This healthier alternative aligns with modern dietary preferences, offering guilt-free indulgence without sacrificing taste or quality.
Does Mochachos have nachos?
Yes, it does. These nachos are crispy tortilla chips covered in salsa & melted cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole & sliced Jalapéno chillies.
|Variant
|Price
|Classic cheese
|R84.90
|Chicken
|R109.90
|Rump steak
|R114.90
How many Mochachos stores are there in South Africa?
There are at least five Mochachos stores across South Africa, including Kenilworth, Lenasia, Newcastle, Sasolburg, and Alrode. All these locations open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. every day, making it convenient for customers to enjoy their delicious menu offerings. Below are specific addresses in case you need to satisfy your cravings soon.
Kenilworth Centre, Cape Town
- Address: Shop 124, Kenilworth Centre, 01 Doncaster Rd, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7700)
Lenasia, Cape Town
- Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770
Newcastle, Cape Town
- Address: Main Road Shop St. Peter's Square, Anzio Rd, Cape Town, 7925
Sasolburg, Cape Town
- Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770
Alrode, Alberton
- Address: 79 Bosworth St, Alrode, Alberton, 1400)
But does Mochachos deliver? Yes. You can place orders and request delivery to your home or office.
Mochachos menu revolutionised South Africa's dining scene with grilled, not fried, chicken, embodying a commitment to flavour and health. With a diverse menu spanning burgers, shawarmas, and Mexican specialities, Mochachos continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience.
