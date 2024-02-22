Mochachos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)

In 1994, Mochachos debuted in Pretoria, pioneering Mexican-inspired South African cuisine. It evolved into a culinary sensation from a single outlet, meeting the demand for exotic and healthy dining. Today, the Mochachos menu encompasses a unique blend of flame-grilled Mexican spiced chicken, among other specialised options that embody various values.

Mochachos’ funky and modern store designs promise fun and comfortable dining. Committed to healthy cooking, it uses dry herbs and spices to enhance flavour. Beyond chicken, the menu offers succulent burgers, shawarmas, and authentic Mexican dishes. Mochachos delivers a distinctive dining experience globally with franchises in Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius, and Australia.

Mochachos' menu and prices for 2024

A decision to satisfy your cravings with some Mochachos dishes is one that never ends in regret because there are several specials and regular meals to choose from.

Check out the list below to choose your favourite Mochachos' menu in South Africa and what it will cost you to satisfy those cravings.

Plato Ligero

This menu originates from a Spanish phrase that translates into light dish in English. As the name implies, it typically refers to a meal or dish light in calories or portion size. Below are the variants and their prices:

Variant price Toasted Mexican chicken mayo R44.90 Mexican livers and bun R42.90 Four full BBQ wings R66.90 Six chicken strips, chips and dip R74.90 Three chicken strips and dip R39.90 Mexican chicken pieces and rice R49.90 Three Mozzarella sticks and dip R48.90 Five chilli cheese nuggets and dip R48.90 Six veggie fingers and dip R29.90

Salad

This is one of Mochachos' specials, and it features different types depending on the customer's preference. For any price with this dish, the customer is expected to pay an additional R12.00 for a side of feta or cheese.

Variant Beeg (price) Beegest (price) Grilled chicken R54.90 R89.90 Greek salad R34.90 R52.90 Garden salad R28.90 R39.90 Coleslaw R28.90 R39.90

Bambino meals

These meals are designed for children or young kids. They are often smaller portions, with simpler flavours and ingredients that appeal to children's tastes and nutritional needs. This Mochachos’ menu comes with a free toy for customers’ kid(s) and is served with a portion of chips and fruit juice.

Variant Price José R69.90 Pedro R69.90 Speedy R69.90 Juanita R69.90

Shawarma

Mochachos’ shawarma is made from lamb, chicken, rump, and veggies, typically grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

Variant Price Chicken R74.90 Rump Steak R79.90 Veggie R74.90

Pollo Pueblo

Their flame-grilled butterflied chicken is perfect with any choice of your zee flavours. Whether you need half or Mochachos' full chicken price, here are the options:

Variant Price 1/4 chicken R46.90 1/2 chicken R89.90 Full chicken R174.90

Burgers el’ supremo

These are types of flame-grilled chicken fillet burgers. Check out the options and their prices below:

Variant Single (price) Double (price) Chicken burgers R54.90 R79.90 Gourmet chicken burger R69.90 R94.90 Jalapéno cheeseburger R64.90 R89.90 Nacho crunch gourmet burger R64.90 - +ADD slice of cheese or pineapple R10.00 - Beef Burgers – 100% Pure Beef (150 g) R59.90 Gourmet beef burger R74.90 - Jalapéno cheese beef burger R69.90 - Mexican lamb burger R69.90 - Nacho crunch gourmet burger R69.90 - Chicken strip and cheese burger R69.90 - Veggie strip and cheese burger R69.90 - Mexican crumbed burger R69.90 -

Depending on what you settle for, Mochachos fillets are coated with nachos and fried to perfection. Moreover, they are topped with feta cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and sliced Jalapéno. With an additional R10, you can also have a topping of cheddar cheese and sliced Jalapéno with a slice of cheese or pineapple.

A Mochachos burger bun, for instance, is topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mochachos whip and layered with five original Mochachos chicken strips and a slice of cheese.

Combinaion

This menu is a combination of different menus. Check out the variants and their prices below:

Variant Price Chicken burger, beeg chips and buddy R95.90 Nacho crunch gourmet burger beeg chips and buddy R109.90 1/4 chicken, beeg chips and buddy R95.90 1/2 chicken, beeg chips and buddy R135.90 Chicken shawarma, beeg chips and buddy R119.90 Chicken burrito, beeg chips and buddy R109.90 4 full BBQ wings and beeg chips R84.90 8 full BBQ wings and beeger chips R159.90 1/4 chicken and beeg chips R74.90 1/4 chicken, pap and Mexican sauce R64.90 2 chicken fillet combo R84.90 Amigo combo (half chicken, beeger chips and 2 Bunz) R136.90

Burrito

This comprises choice filling, sautéed onion and green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and guacamole wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

Variant Price Chicken R64.90 Rump steak R69.90

Enchilada

It is made from a soft flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of filling, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with salsa and melted cheddar cheese. It is usually served with sour cream and guacamole.

Variant Price Chicken R89.90 Rump steak R94.90

Chimichanga

This famous homemade tortilla is filled with shredded chicken breast or rump steak strips, salsa & cheddar cheese. It is folded, closed, deep-fried to golden perfection, and served with sour cream and guacamole.

Variant Price Chicken R69.90 Rump steak R74.90 Veggie R69.90

Fajitas

This is for those who delight in two supple flour tortillas, enveloping your preferred filling amidst sautéed onion and green pepper. It is paired with savoury Mexican rice, a crisp salad boasting diced lettuce, onion, and tomato, all adorned with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, zesty salsa, and creamy guacamole.

Variant Price Chicken R129.90 Rump steak R134.90

Family fiesta

The Mochachos Family Fiesta menu has something for everyone! From the tantalising family variety to the indulgent family treat, savour the flavours of their delectable offerings. Enjoy a feast with loved ones featuring succulent chicken, generous portions of chips or wedges, fresh Bunz, and more at unbeatable prices!

Variant Price Family variety R249.90 Family feast R249.90 Family treat R529.90 Family fiesta R274.90 Family share meal R299.90

All Zee sides

Indulge in this restaurant's extensive selection of sides with All Zee Sides. From its crispy and perfectly seasoned chips and loaded options to savoury potato wedges and mouthwatering onion rings, there is something to complement every meal. Check out the available options below:

Variety Beeg (price) Beeger (price) Beegest (price) Chips R28.90 R39.90 R64.90 Loaded chips R38.90 R44.90 R72.90 Potato wedges R28.90 R39.90 R64.90 Onion rings R22.90 X 6 R39.90 X 12 R53.90 X 18 Mexican rice R28.90 R39.90 R52.90 Pap and Mexican sauce R22.90 R28.90 - Spinach and butternut R36.90 - - Dessert (Churros) R34.90 (3 Churros) R62.90 (6 Churros) -

Drinks

Quench your thirst with the diverse array of beverages at Mochachos. From refreshing Fuze iced tea and a variety of canned drinks to still and sparkling water options, there is something for everyone.

Drinks Price Fuze Ice Tea R24.9 Cans R22.9 Buddy R23.9 Still water R19.9 Sparkling water R19.9 Appletiser R26.9 Grapetiser R26.9 Coca-Cola can R22.9 Coca-Cola (no sugar) R21.9 1.5 litre R34.9

Malteada (milk shakes)

You can indulge in their delicious Malteadas.

Drinks Price Chocolate Milkshake R28.9 Strawberry Milkshake R28.9 Banana Milkshake R28.9 Bubblegum Milkshake R28.9 Lime Milkshake R28.9

Freezos

This drink comes in different flavours. So, depending on your choice, find the options below and their prices.

Drinks Price Coffee Freezo R45.9 Toffee Caramel Freezo R41.9 White Chocolate Freezo R41.9

Coffee and tea

Are you a fan of beverages? Then, whether you want an espresso-flavoured drink or Americano, these options have you covered.

Drinks Price Americano R26.9 Cappuccino R28.9 Cafe Latte R28.9 Espresso R24.9 Rooibos R22.9 Five Roses R22.9

Homemade quenchers

If you do not have the luxury of time but desire something natural, this option is perfect for you. Here are the available flavours and their costs:

Drinks Price Ice Tea Peach R28.9 Ice Tea Lemon R28.9 Ginger Beer R30.9 Lemonade R30.9

Is Mochachos grilled or fried?

Mochachos exclusively grills their chicken on an open flame, ensuring tenderness and flavour. Butterfly-cut and flame-grilled, their chicken boasts even browning and reduced fat. This healthier alternative aligns with modern dietary preferences, offering guilt-free indulgence without sacrificing taste or quality.

Does Mochachos have nachos?

Yes, it does. These nachos are crispy tortilla chips covered in salsa & melted cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole & sliced Jalapéno chillies.

Variant Price Classic cheese R84.90 Chicken R109.90 Rump steak R114.90

How many Mochachos stores are there in South Africa?

There are at least five Mochachos stores across South Africa, including Kenilworth, Lenasia, Newcastle, Sasolburg, and Alrode. All these locations open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. every day, making it convenient for customers to enjoy their delicious menu offerings. Below are specific addresses in case you need to satisfy your cravings soon.

Kenilworth Centre, Cape Town

Address: Shop 124, Kenilworth Centre, 01 Doncaster Rd, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7700)

Lenasia, Cape Town

Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770

Newcastle, Cape Town

Address: Main Road Shop St. Peter's Square, Anzio Rd, Cape Town, 7925

Sasolburg, Cape Town

Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770

Alrode, Alberton

Address: 79 Bosworth St, Alrode, Alberton, 1400)

But does Mochachos deliver? Yes. You can place orders and request delivery to your home or office.

Mochachos menu revolutionised South Africa's dining scene with grilled, not fried, chicken, embodying a commitment to flavour and health. With a diverse menu spanning burgers, shawarmas, and Mexican specialities, Mochachos continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience.

