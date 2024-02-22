Global site navigation

Mochachos menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2024)
by  Favour Adeaga

In 1994, Mochachos debuted in Pretoria, pioneering Mexican-inspired South African cuisine. It evolved into a culinary sensation from a single outlet, meeting the demand for exotic and healthy dining. Today, the Mochachos menu encompasses a unique blend of flame-grilled Mexican spiced chicken, among other specialised options that embody various values.

Mochachos menu options
Mochachos menu options. Photo: @mochachos_durban on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mochachos’ funky and modern store designs promise fun and comfortable dining. Committed to healthy cooking, it uses dry herbs and spices to enhance flavour. Beyond chicken, the menu offers succulent burgers, shawarmas, and authentic Mexican dishes. Mochachos delivers a distinctive dining experience globally with franchises in Botswana, Zambia, Mauritius, and Australia.

Mochachos' menu and prices for 2024

A decision to satisfy your cravings with some Mochachos dishes is one that never ends in regret because there are several specials and regular meals to choose from.

Check out the list below to choose your favourite Mochachos' menu in South Africa and what it will cost you to satisfy those cravings.

Plato Ligero

This menu originates from a Spanish phrase that translates into light dish in English. As the name implies, it typically refers to a meal or dish light in calories or portion size. Below are the variants and their prices:

Variantprice
Toasted Mexican chicken mayoR44.90
Mexican livers and bunR42.90
Four full BBQ wingsR66.90
Six chicken strips, chips and dipR74.90
Three chicken strips and dipR39.90
Mexican chicken pieces and riceR49.90
Three Mozzarella sticks and dipR48.90
Five chilli cheese nuggets and dipR48.90
Six veggie fingers and dipR29.90

Salad

This is one of Mochachos' specials, and it features different types depending on the customer's preference. For any price with this dish, the customer is expected to pay an additional R12.00 for a side of feta or cheese.

VariantBeeg (price)Beegest (price)
Grilled chicken R54.90 R89.90
Greek saladR34.90 R52.90
Garden saladR28.90 R39.90
ColeslawR28.90R39.90

Bambino meals

These meals are designed for children or young kids. They are often smaller portions, with simpler flavours and ingredients that appeal to children's tastes and nutritional needs. This Mochachos’ menu comes with a free toy for customers’ kid(s) and is served with a portion of chips and fruit juice.

VariantPrice
JoséR69.90
PedroR69.90
SpeedyR69.90
JuanitaR69.90

Shawarma

Mochachos’ shawarma is made from lamb, chicken, rump, and veggies, typically grilled on a vertical rotisserie.

VariantPrice
ChickenR74.90
Rump SteakR79.90
VeggieR74.90

Pollo Pueblo

Their flame-grilled butterflied chicken is perfect with any choice of your zee flavours. Whether you need half or Mochachos' full chicken price, here are the options:

VariantPrice
1/4 chickenR46.90
1/2 chickenR89.90
Full chickenR174.90

Burgers el’ supremo

Mochachos Nachos crunch
Mochachos Nachos crunch. Photo: @halaalreviews_za on Instagram (modified by author)
These are types of flame-grilled chicken fillet burgers. Check out the options and their prices below:

Variant Single (price)Double (price)
Chicken burgersR54.90R79.90
Gourmet chicken burgerR69.90 R94.90
Jalapéno cheeseburgerR64.90 R89.90
Nacho crunch gourmet burgerR64.90-
+ADD slice of cheese or pineappleR10.00-
Beef Burgers – 100% Pure Beef (150 g)R59.90
Gourmet beef burgerR74.90-
Jalapéno cheese beef burgerR69.90-
Mexican lamb burgerR69.90-
Nacho crunch gourmet burgerR69.90-
Chicken strip and cheese burgerR69.90-
Veggie strip and cheese burgerR69.90-
Mexican crumbed burgerR69.90-

Depending on what you settle for, Mochachos fillets are coated with nachos and fried to perfection. Moreover, they are topped with feta cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and sliced Jalapéno. With an additional R10, you can also have a topping of cheddar cheese and sliced Jalapéno with a slice of cheese or pineapple.

A Mochachos burger bun, for instance, is topped with lettuce, tomato, and Mochachos whip and layered with five original Mochachos chicken strips and a slice of cheese.

Combinaion

This menu is a combination of different menus. Check out the variants and their prices below:

VariantPrice
Chicken burger, beeg chips and buddyR95.90
Nacho crunch gourmet burger beeg chips and buddyR109.90
1/4 chicken, beeg chips and buddyR95.90
1/2 chicken, beeg chips and buddyR135.90
Chicken shawarma, beeg chips and buddyR119.90
Chicken burrito, beeg chips and buddyR109.90
4 full BBQ wings and beeg chips R84.90
8 full BBQ wings and beeger chipsR159.90
1/4 chicken and beeg chipsR74.90
1/4 chicken, pap and Mexican sauceR64.90
2 chicken fillet comboR84.90
Amigo combo (half chicken, beeger chips and 2 Bunz) R136.90

Burrito

Mochachos fries
Mochachos fries. Photo: @mochachos_durban on Instagram (modified by author)
This comprises choice filling, sautéed onion and green pepper, topped with cheddar cheese and guacamole wrapped in a soft flour tortilla.

VariantPrice
ChickenR64.90
Rump steakR69.90

Enchilada

It is made from a soft flour tortilla wrapped around your choice of filling, sautéed onion & green pepper, topped with salsa and melted cheddar cheese. It is usually served with sour cream and guacamole.

VariantPrice
ChickenR89.90
Rump steakR94.90

Chimichanga

This famous homemade tortilla is filled with shredded chicken breast or rump steak strips, salsa & cheddar cheese. It is folded, closed, deep-fried to golden perfection, and served with sour cream and guacamole.

VariantPrice
ChickenR69.90
Rump steakR74.90
VeggieR69.90

Fajitas

This is for those who delight in two supple flour tortillas, enveloping your preferred filling amidst sautéed onion and green pepper. It is paired with savoury Mexican rice, a crisp salad boasting diced lettuce, onion, and tomato, all adorned with grated cheddar cheese, sour cream, zesty salsa, and creamy guacamole.

VariantPrice
ChickenR129.90
Rump steakR134.90

Family fiesta

Mochachos's family variety
Mochachos's family variety. Photo: @mochachos_durban on Instagram (modified by author)
The Mochachos Family Fiesta menu has something for everyone! From the tantalising family variety to the indulgent family treat, savour the flavours of their delectable offerings. Enjoy a feast with loved ones featuring succulent chicken, generous portions of chips or wedges, fresh Bunz, and more at unbeatable prices!

VariantPrice
Family varietyR249.90
Family feastR249.90
Family treatR529.90
Family fiestaR274.90
Family share mealR299.90

All Zee sides

Indulge in this restaurant's extensive selection of sides with All Zee Sides. From its crispy and perfectly seasoned chips and loaded options to savoury potato wedges and mouthwatering onion rings, there is something to complement every meal. Check out the available options below:

VarietyBeeg (price)Beeger (price)Beegest (price)
ChipsR28.90 R39.90R64.90
Loaded chipsR38.90 R44.90R72.90
Potato wedgesR28.90R39.90R64.90
Onion ringsR22.90 X 6R39.90 X 12R53.90 X 18
Mexican riceR28.90R39.90R52.90
Pap and Mexican sauceR22.90 R28.90-
Spinach and butternutR36.90--
Dessert (Churros)R34.90 (3 Churros) R62.90 (6 Churros)-

Drinks

Quench your thirst with the diverse array of beverages at Mochachos. From refreshing Fuze iced tea and a variety of canned drinks to still and sparkling water options, there is something for everyone.

DrinksPrice
Fuze Ice TeaR24.9
CansR22.9
BuddyR23.9
Still waterR19.9
Sparkling waterR19.9
AppletiserR26.9
GrapetiserR26.9
Coca-Cola canR22.9
Coca-Cola (no sugar)R21.9
1.5 litreR34.9

Malteada (milk shakes)

You can indulge in their delicious Malteadas.

DrinksPrice
Chocolate MilkshakeR28.9
Strawberry MilkshakeR28.9
Banana MilkshakeR28.9
Bubblegum MilkshakeR28.9
Lime MilkshakeR28.9

Freezos

Mochachos' drinks and fries
Mochachos' drinks and fries. Photo: @mochachos_durban on Instagram (modified by author)
This drink comes in different flavours. So, depending on your choice, find the options below and their prices.

DrinksPrice
Coffee FreezoR45.9
Toffee Caramel FreezoR41.9
White Chocolate FreezoR41.9

Coffee and tea

Are you a fan of beverages? Then, whether you want an espresso-flavoured drink or Americano, these options have you covered.

DrinksPrice
AmericanoR26.9
CappuccinoR28.9
Cafe LatteR28.9
EspressoR24.9
RooibosR22.9
Five RosesR22.9

Homemade quenchers

If you do not have the luxury of time but desire something natural, this option is perfect for you. Here are the available flavours and their costs:

DrinksPrice
Ice Tea PeachR28.9
Ice Tea LemonR28.9
Ginger BeerR30.9
LemonadeR30.9

Is Mochachos grilled or fried?

Mochachos exclusively grills their chicken on an open flame, ensuring tenderness and flavour. Butterfly-cut and flame-grilled, their chicken boasts even browning and reduced fat. This healthier alternative aligns with modern dietary preferences, offering guilt-free indulgence without sacrificing taste or quality.

Does Mochachos have nachos?

Yes, it does. These nachos are crispy tortilla chips covered in salsa & melted cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole & sliced Jalapéno chillies.

VariantPrice
Classic cheeseR84.90
ChickenR109.90
Rump steakR114.90

How many Mochachos stores are there in South Africa?

There are at least five Mochachos stores across South Africa, including Kenilworth, Lenasia, Newcastle, Sasolburg, and Alrode. All these locations open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. every day, making it convenient for customers to enjoy their delicious menu offerings. Below are specific addresses in case you need to satisfy your cravings soon.

Mochachos' flame-grilled Mexican spiced chicken
Mochachos' flame-grilled Mexican spiced chicken. Photo: @mochachos_durban on Instagram (modified by author)
Kenilworth Centre, Cape Town

  • Address: Shop 124, Kenilworth Centre, 01 Doncaster Rd, Kenilworth, Cape Town, 7700)

Lenasia, Cape Town

  • Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770

Newcastle, Cape Town

  • Address: Main Road Shop St. Peter's Square, Anzio Rd, Cape Town, 7925

Sasolburg, Cape Town

  • Address: Cnr Jan Smuts Drive And Kromboom Road, Kromboom, Crawford, Cape Town, 7770

Alrode, Alberton

  • Address: 79 Bosworth St, Alrode, Alberton, 1400)

But does Mochachos deliver? Yes. You can place orders and request delivery to your home or office.

Mochachos menu revolutionised South Africa's dining scene with grilled, not fried, chicken, embodying a commitment to flavour and health. With a diverse menu spanning burgers, shawarmas, and Mexican specialities, Mochachos continues to delight diners with its vibrant flavours and cosy ambience, ensuring an unforgettable culinary experience.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

