Galito’s menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)
Galito's is a proudly South African brand with one of the best-prepared fast-food chicken delicacies. The franchise opened its first SA outlet in 1996 and currently has around 160 restaurants across the country. Below are the updated Galito's menu items and their prices in 2023.
The fast-food market is one of the world's fastest-growing industries as more people seek convenience and ready meals to accommodate their hectic work schedules. South Africa has several fast-food brands that are popular among locals, including KFC, McDonald's, Nando's, Debonairs, and Steers.
Galito's SA menu and prices in 2023
Galito's restaurant in South Africa has a variety of fast-food meals, including chicken specials, burgers, kiddies' specials, and a wide selection of sides. Customers can also access Delivery Galito's menu and order online for delivery or collection at specific outlets.
Galito's chicken menu
|Item
|Price
|1/4 chicken
|R45
|1/2 chicken
|R85
|Full chicken
|R159
Value meals
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken livers
|Flash-grilled livers in homestyle Portuguese sauce with hints of tomato. Choose your preferred basting heat level.
|R32
|Chicken livers meal
|Choose with roll, spicy rice, or Jumbo Pap.
|R39
|Jambo Jambo meal
|Pulled chicken with spicy rice or pap served with Sishebo and GaliMayo
|R39
|Quarter chicken meal with Jumbo Pap
|1/4 chicken and Jumbo Pap
|R55
|Quarter chicken meal with chips
|1/4 chicken and regular chips
|R55
|Quarter chicken meal with rice
|1/4 chicken and spicy rice
|R55
|Laduma meal
|1/4 chicken with regular chips and roll, including your choice of regular chips, Jumbo Pap, Spicy Rice
|R59
|Go Go Meal
|1/4 chicken with spicy rice and coleslaw
|R69
|Hot Box Meal - Jumbo Pap
|3-piece chicken and Jumbo Pap
|R69
|Hot Box Meal - Chips
|3-piece chicken and regular chips
|R69
|Hot Box Meal - Rice
|3-piece chicken and spicy rice
|R69
1/2 chicken meals
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Boss Box Meal - Jumbo Pap
|1/2 chicken and Jumbo Pap
|R93
|Boss Box Meal - Chips
|1/2 chicken and regular chips
|R93
|Boss Box Meal - Rice
|1/2 chicken and rice
|R93
|Half-time Score
|1/2 chicken with Jumbo Pap and chilli bean salad
|R119
|Half Pack Box
|1/2 chicken with coleslaw, 2 rolls, and large chips
|R149
Sharing meals menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Value pack
|Full chicken with two regular chips
|R189
|Power Feast
|Full chicken with two Jumbo Paps and chilli bean salad
|R205
|Good Times Feast
|Full chicken with two medium chips and four rolls
|R249
|Chillaz Pack
|Full chicken with 2 spicy rice, two coleslaw, and 1 large chips
|R249
|Full Pack
|Full chicken with two large chips, four rolls, and a garden salad
|R275
|Kings Feast
|Two full chicken and four sides of your choice (either regular chips, Jumbo Pap, spicy rice, chilli bean, or spinach)
|R349
Hearty bowls menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken strips and rice
|Grilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice and Sishebo topped with GaliMayo
|R59
|Chicken strips and chips
|Grilled chicken strips on a bed of chips topped with GaliMayo
|R59
|Galibowl
|Grilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice, homestyle spinach and Sishebo topped with GaliMayo
|R69
Burgers menu
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken burger
|Galito's fillet garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayo
|R49
|Chicken cheese burger
|Galito's fillet, topped with a slice of cheese and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayo
|R59
|Pulled chicken crunch roll
|Saucy, pulled grilled chicken with crunch coleslaw on a roll
|R39
|Double up crunch deal
|Two pulled chicken crunch rolls
|R69
|Mega crunch deal
|Four pulled chicken crunch rolls
|R99
Sides menu
|Item
|Price
|Regular chips
|R20
|Large chips
|R35
|Homestyle spinach
|R25
|Chilli bean
|R30
|Coleslaw
|R20
|Fresh roll
|R10
|Spicy rice
|R20
|Jumbo Pap
|R15
|Jumbo Pap and Sishebo
|R20
|Garden Salad
|R39
Lean and Lekker menu
Lean and Lekker are part of Galito's special menu items. The offerings include:
|Item
|Description
|Price
|Chicken salad
|Grilled chicken strips on a garden salad, drizzled with GaliMayo
|R65
Little Gallos menu
The Little Gallos menu has Galito's specials for kids. The items include the following;
|Item
|Description
|Price
|BBQ chicken strips and chips
|Chicken strips with a portion of Kiddies chips
|R39
How much is the Galito's 3-piece combo?
Galito's 3-piece combo goes for R69. You can purchase a 3-piece chicken meal with Jumbo Pap, regular chips, or spicy rice. You can order with 300ml soda for an additional R20.
Are Galito's and Nando's the same?
Galito's and Nando's are different brands, but the founder of Galito's, Louis Germishuys, is a former Nando's franchisee. Nando's and Galito's specialize in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken delicacies.
Which is better, Nando's or Galito's?
Galito's is Nando's top competitor, but the rating is subjective and depends on individual customer experiences at different outlets. Nando's has a rating of 3.5/5, while Galito's flame-grilled chicken has a rating of 3/5 on Tripadvisor with mixed customer reviews.
From the above Galito's menu and prices list for 2023, the franchise has a variety of affordable fast-food items in South Africa. For the latest pricing, visit any Galito's near you or make a Galito's online order.
