Galito’s menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

Galito's is a proudly South African brand with one of the best-prepared fast-food chicken delicacies. The franchise opened its first SA outlet in 1996 and currently has around 160 restaurants across the country. Below are the updated Galito's menu items and their prices in 2023.

Galito's is one of SA's fastest-growing franchises. Photo: @galitosofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

The fast-food market is one of the world's fastest-growing industries as more people seek convenience and ready meals to accommodate their hectic work schedules. South Africa has several fast-food brands that are popular among locals, including KFC, McDonald's, Nando's, Debonairs, and Steers.

Galito's SA menu and prices in 2023

Galito's restaurant in South Africa has a variety of fast-food meals, including chicken specials, burgers, kiddies' specials, and a wide selection of sides. Customers can also access Delivery Galito's menu and order online for delivery or collection at specific outlets.

Galito's chicken menu

Item Price 1/4 chicken R45 1/2 chicken R85 Full chicken R159

Value meals

Item Description Price Chicken livers Flash-grilled livers in homestyle Portuguese sauce with hints of tomato. Choose your preferred basting heat level. R32 Chicken livers meal Choose with roll, spicy rice, or Jumbo Pap. R39 Jambo Jambo meal Pulled chicken with spicy rice or pap served with Sishebo and GaliMayo R39 Quarter chicken meal with Jumbo Pap 1/4 chicken and Jumbo Pap R55 Quarter chicken meal with chips 1/4 chicken and regular chips R55 Quarter chicken meal with rice 1/4 chicken and spicy rice R55 Laduma meal 1/4 chicken with regular chips and roll, including your choice of regular chips, Jumbo Pap, Spicy Rice R59 Go Go Meal 1/4 chicken with spicy rice and coleslaw R69 Hot Box Meal - Jumbo Pap 3-piece chicken and Jumbo Pap R69 Hot Box Meal - Chips 3-piece chicken and regular chips R69 Hot Box Meal - Rice 3-piece chicken and spicy rice R69

1/2 chicken meals

Item Description Price Boss Box Meal - Jumbo Pap 1/2 chicken and Jumbo Pap R93 Boss Box Meal - Chips 1/2 chicken and regular chips R93 Boss Box Meal - Rice 1/2 chicken and rice R93 Half-time Score 1/2 chicken with Jumbo Pap and chilli bean salad R119 Half Pack Box 1/2 chicken with coleslaw, 2 rolls, and large chips R149

Sharing meals menu

Item Description Price Value pack Full chicken with two regular chips R189 Power Feast Full chicken with two Jumbo Paps and chilli bean salad R205 Good Times Feast Full chicken with two medium chips and four rolls R249 Chillaz Pack Full chicken with 2 spicy rice, two coleslaw, and 1 large chips R249 Full Pack Full chicken with two large chips, four rolls, and a garden salad R275 Kings Feast Two full chicken and four sides of your choice (either regular chips, Jumbo Pap, spicy rice, chilli bean, or spinach) R349

Hearty bowls menu

Item Description Price Chicken strips and rice Grilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice and Sishebo topped with GaliMayo R59 Chicken strips and chips Grilled chicken strips on a bed of chips topped with GaliMayo R59 Galibowl Grilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice, homestyle spinach and Sishebo topped with GaliMayo R69

Burgers menu

Item Description Price Chicken burger Galito's fillet garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayo R49 Chicken cheese burger Galito's fillet, topped with a slice of cheese and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayo R59 Pulled chicken crunch roll Saucy, pulled grilled chicken with crunch coleslaw on a roll R39 Double up crunch deal Two pulled chicken crunch rolls R69 Mega crunch deal Four pulled chicken crunch rolls R99

Sides menu

Item Price Regular chips R20 Large chips R35 Homestyle spinach R25 Chilli bean R30 Coleslaw R20 Fresh roll R10 Spicy rice R20 Jumbo Pap R15 Jumbo Pap and Sishebo R20 Garden Salad R39

Lean and Lekker menu

Lean and Lekker are part of Galito's special menu items. The offerings include:

Item Description Price Chicken salad Grilled chicken strips on a garden salad, drizzled with GaliMayo R65

Little Gallos menu

The Little Gallos menu has Galito's specials for kids. The items include the following;

Item Description Price BBQ chicken strips and chips Chicken strips with a portion of Kiddies chips R39

How much is the Galito's 3-piece combo?

Galito's 3-piece combo goes for R69. You can purchase a 3-piece chicken meal with Jumbo Pap, regular chips, or spicy rice. You can order with 300ml soda for an additional R20.

Are Galito's and Nando's the same?

Galito's and Nando's are different brands, but the founder of Galito's, Louis Germishuys, is a former Nando's franchisee. Nando's and Galito's specialize in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken delicacies.

Which is better, Nando's or Galito's?

Galito's is Nando's top competitor, but the rating is subjective and depends on individual customer experiences at different outlets. Nando's has a rating of 3.5/5, while Galito's flame-grilled chicken has a rating of 3/5 on Tripadvisor with mixed customer reviews.

Galito's menu has a variety of fast-food items. Photo: @galitosofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

From the above Galito's menu and prices list for 2023, the franchise has a variety of affordable fast-food items in South Africa. For the latest pricing, visit any Galito's near you or make a Galito's online order.

