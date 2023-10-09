Global site navigation

Galito’s menu and prices in South Africa (updated for 2023)

by  Alice Wabwile

Galito's is a proudly South African brand with one of the best-prepared fast-food chicken delicacies. The franchise opened its first SA outlet in 1996 and currently has around 160 restaurants across the country. Below are the updated Galito's menu items and their prices in 2023.

Galito's is one of SA's fastest-growing franchises. Photo: @galitosofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
The fast-food market is one of the world's fastest-growing industries as more people seek convenience and ready meals to accommodate their hectic work schedules. South Africa has several fast-food brands that are popular among locals, including KFC, McDonald's, Nando's, Debonairs, and Steers.

Galito's SA menu and prices in 2023

Galito's restaurant in South Africa has a variety of fast-food meals, including chicken specials, burgers, kiddies' specials, and a wide selection of sides. Customers can also access Delivery Galito's menu and order online for delivery or collection at specific outlets.

Galito's chicken menu

ItemPrice
1/4 chickenR45
1/2 chickenR85
Full chickenR159

Value meals

ItemDescription Price
Chicken liversFlash-grilled livers in homestyle Portuguese sauce with hints of tomato. Choose your preferred basting heat level.R32
Chicken livers mealChoose with roll, spicy rice, or Jumbo Pap.R39
Jambo Jambo mealPulled chicken with spicy rice or pap served with Sishebo and GaliMayoR39
Quarter chicken meal with Jumbo Pap1/4 chicken and Jumbo PapR55
Quarter chicken meal with chips1/4 chicken and regular chipsR55
Quarter chicken meal with rice1/4 chicken and spicy riceR55
Laduma meal1/4 chicken with regular chips and roll, including your choice of regular chips, Jumbo Pap, Spicy RiceR59
Go Go Meal1/4 chicken with spicy rice and coleslawR69
Hot Box Meal - Jumbo Pap3-piece chicken and Jumbo PapR69
Hot Box Meal - Chips3-piece chicken and regular chipsR69
Hot Box Meal - Rice3-piece chicken and spicy riceR69

1/2 chicken meals

ItemDescriptionPrice
Boss Box Meal - Jumbo Pap1/2 chicken and Jumbo PapR93
Boss Box Meal - Chips1/2 chicken and regular chipsR93
Boss Box Meal - Rice1/2 chicken and riceR93
Half-time Score1/2 chicken with Jumbo Pap and chilli bean saladR119
Half Pack Box1/2 chicken with coleslaw, 2 rolls, and large chipsR149

Sharing meals menu

ItemDescription Price
Value packFull chicken with two regular chipsR189
Power FeastFull chicken with two Jumbo Paps and chilli bean saladR205
Good Times FeastFull chicken with two medium chips and four rollsR249
Chillaz PackFull chicken with 2 spicy rice, two coleslaw, and 1 large chipsR249
Full PackFull chicken with two large chips, four rolls, and a garden saladR275
Kings FeastTwo full chicken and four sides of your choice (either regular chips, Jumbo Pap, spicy rice, chilli bean, or spinach)R349

Hearty bowls menu

ItemDescription Price
Chicken strips and riceGrilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice and Sishebo topped with GaliMayoR59
Chicken strips and chipsGrilled chicken strips on a bed of chips topped with GaliMayoR59
GalibowlGrilled chicken strips on a bed of spicy rice, homestyle spinach and Sishebo topped with GaliMayoR69

Burgers menu

ItemDescription Price
Chicken burgerGalito's fillet garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayoR49
Chicken cheese burgerGalito's fillet, topped with a slice of cheese and garnished with fresh lettuce, tomato, and GaliMayoR59
Pulled chicken crunch rollSaucy, pulled grilled chicken with crunch coleslaw on a rollR39
Double up crunch dealTwo pulled chicken crunch rollsR69
Mega crunch dealFour pulled chicken crunch rollsR99

Sides menu

ItemPrice
Regular chipsR20
Large chipsR35
Homestyle spinachR25
Chilli beanR30
ColeslawR20
Fresh rollR10
Spicy riceR20
Jumbo PapR15
Jumbo Pap and SisheboR20
Garden SaladR39

Lean and Lekker menu

Lean and Lekker are part of Galito's special menu items. The offerings include:

ItemDescriptionPrice
Chicken saladGrilled chicken strips on a garden salad, drizzled with GaliMayoR65

Little Gallos menu

The Little Gallos menu has Galito's specials for kids. The items include the following;

ItemDescriptionPrice
BBQ chicken strips and chipsChicken strips with a portion of Kiddies chipsR39

How much is the Galito's 3-piece combo?

Galito's 3-piece combo goes for R69. You can purchase a 3-piece chicken meal with Jumbo Pap, regular chips, or spicy rice. You can order with 300ml soda for an additional R20.

Are Galito's and Nando's the same?

Galito's and Nando's are different brands, but the founder of Galito's, Louis Germishuys, is a former Nando's franchisee. Nando's and Galito's specialize in Portuguese flame-grilled peri-peri style chicken delicacies.

Which is better, Nando's or Galito's?

Galito's is Nando's top competitor, but the rating is subjective and depends on individual customer experiences at different outlets. Nando's has a rating of 3.5/5, while Galito's flame-grilled chicken has a rating of 3/5 on Tripadvisor with mixed customer reviews.

Galito's fast-food delicacies.
Galito's menu has a variety of fast-food items. Photo: @galitosofficial on Instagram (modified by author)
From the above Galito's menu and prices list for 2023, the franchise has a variety of affordable fast-food items in South Africa. For the latest pricing, visit any Galito's near you or make a Galito's online order.

