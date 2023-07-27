Top 10 most expensive steaks in the world and their prices (2023)

Most people across the globe rely on steak to give their bodies a rich supply of proteins. However, you will have to part with a lot of cash to taste the best tender and flavourful meat from different cultures across the globe. The most expensive steak comes from a superior breed of cattle that is usually rare.

The world's most expensive steaks. Photo: Natasha Breen/Phillipe Lopez/Edmond So on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Steak from cattle is a staple meal in many homes worldwide. You can also get it from camels, sheep, goats, turkeys, fish, pigs, and bison. Popular steak cuts include sirloin, T-bone, fillet, ribeye, flat iron, and onglet. Depending on taste preference, the cuts can be prepared as rare, medium rare, or well-done.

What is the most expensive steak?

The most expensive steak in the world has a rich and precise balance of flavours, intense marbling and tender texture. They are also rare due to low supply from select regions and high demand. The following are the top ten most expensive beef delicacies on restaurant menus.

10. Omi Beef - $199

Omi Beef has less fat marbling and is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids. Photo: @utsuhonull, @kaysteaklobster on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Omi Beef is one of Japan's oldest meat brands. The cattle originate from Lake Biwa in Shiga Prefecture and are known for their hardy and robust physique characterized by large heads, long tails, short legs, and small ears.

Omi Beef is leaner than other steak types due to less fat marbling. The pricy delicacy is also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids.

9. Hida-Gyu - $199

Hida-Gyu beef comes from the Japanese Black cattle bred in Hida. Photo: @spendinmagazine, @nemesauriezpas on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hida-Gyu steak comes from Japanese Black cattle bred in the Hida region. Farmers in the Gifu Prefecture raise only the best quality animals for at least 14 months. The pure spring water in the area enhances the meat flavour.

Hida-Gyu beef has an intense marbled pattern and fat coatings, ensuring the aroma and tenderness are retailed during cooking. Before it is taken to the market, the meat must be certified by the Hida Beef Brand Promotion Conference and its texture grade confirmed by the Japan Meat Grading Association.

8. Sendai Wagyu - $249

Sendai Wagyu steak is from the Shirokuma and Akita cattle. Photo: @kellycbaby, @monngonmoingay3 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sendai Wagyu beef comes from the Black Shirokuma and Akita cattle bred in the Miyagi Prefecture in Japan. The animal's main meal is barley grain and rice stalks, giving the meat perfect marbling and tasty flavour. The fat from the steak helps marinate the delicacy when it melts into a buttery baste during cooking.

7. Hitachi-Gyu - $249

Hitachi-Gyu beef comes from the Japanese Black cattle bred in the Irabaki prefecture. Photo: @kumada_masao on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hitachu-Gyu is from the Japanese Black cattle bred in the Irabaki prefecture and is available in roasts, sirloin, ribeye, chuck, and flat iron. The animals are raised for 30 months and fed an antibiotic-free diet with clean drinking water.

The breeding environment is well-ventilated and stress-free, with a mild climate that makes the soil rich in nutrients. Hitachi-Gyu is rich in fat, which gives it a buttery taste with high oleic acid content.

6. Maezawa Beef - $269

Maezawa steak comes from cattle bred in Ogata Farms. Photo: @suishahonten, @thai_japanese on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maezawa is one of the best-tasting luxurious steaks from Ogata Farms in Japan. The cattle are bred in a stress-free environment, and their diet consists of soy, whiskey, and beer. The farmers also ensure the animals sleep in a safe place that is not confined to ensure the beef is tasty and soft.

5. Salt Bae Tomahawk - $275

Salt Bae Tomahawk is one of the world's most expensive steaks. Photo: Natasha Breen

Source: Getty Images

Salt Bae Tomahawk is a huge ribeye steak cut containing approximately 8 to 12 inches of rib bone. The meat is shaped like an axe handle and is loved for its marbleized buttery and soft taste. Celebrity Turkish chef, Nusret Gökçe Erzurum, serves a special steak called the Golden Giant Tomahawk at his Nusr-Et restaurant for up to £1,450.

4. Charbroiled Kobe Filet - $330

Charbroiled Kobe Filet is a mixture of Kobe and Tajima steak from Arakawa, Japan. Photo: @icndie on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Charbroiled Kobe Filet is a combination of Kobe and Tajima's beef mixed over charcoal with mustard and pepper seasoning. It originates from Arakawa in Tokyo, Japan, and can be found on menus from some of the world's finest restaurants.

3. Kobe Beef - $349

Kobe Beef is one of Japan's high-end steaks from carefully bred cattle. Photo: Philippe Lopez

Source: Getty Images

Kobe Beef is a rare steak cut from Kobe City in the Hyogo prefecture region of Japan. The cattle are carefully bred by strict grading standards and contain unique DNA, making the beef a perfect fine-dining delicacy.

Kobe has a high amount of intramuscular fat and a marbleized composition, making it tender with a superior flavour. It is considered healthier than normal beef due to its high concentration of monounsaturated fats and omega-3s.

2. Japanese A5 Wagyu Beef - $1,000

A5 Wagyu Beef is one of Japan's rarest and most expensive meat. Photo: Edmond So

Source: Getty Images

The A5 Wagyu beef is the rarest and most expensive grade of Japanese Wagyu beef. It makes up only 1% of meat production in the region, and the cattle are bred from a pure Wagyu bloodline.

Farmers raise the animals in a stress-free and controlled grazing environment. The luxury Japanese delicacy is known for its marbleized fatty composition, which gives it a tender, buttery texture with a subtle umami flavour.

1. Vintage Cote de Boeuf - $3,200

Vintage Cote de Boeuf is preserved for 15 years through hibernation. Photo: Hollie Adams

Source: Getty Images

The vintage Cote de Boeuf (rib steak) is as expensive as ageing wine. Alexander Polmard, a sixth-generation butcher in France, uses hibernation to freeze and preserve beef from the Blonde Aquitaine breed for up to 15 years.

Hibernation retains the beef's texture, quality, and flavour. The vintage steak is expensive because of its rarity. The ageing cattle delicacy is sold at Paris-based Polmard Boucher and is often featured on the menus of world-renowned chefs.

How much does Wagyu steak cost?

Wagyu beef from Japan is one of the world's most expensive and luxurious steaks. The meat type contains more omega-3 acids and has a higher percentage of unsaturated fat than standard beef.

Wagyu meat costs over $100 per pound depending on factors like grade, cut, and type. The most expensive Waygu beef comes from Japanese-bred cattle, but you can get cheaper varieties produced in other countries.

Why is A5 Wagyu so expensive?

The A5 Wagyu is the highest Wagyu grade, with excellent quality and intense marbling. The cattle are raised following strict breeding standards, including special food, massages for proper blood circulation, and an ideal climate.

The letter A refers to high-yield meat with above-average cutability. The number 5 refers to a high degree of marbling that makes the steak flavourful and tender.

What is the most expensive meat food?

Vintage Cote de boeuf from France is one of the most expensive food meats. The steak is aged like wine and costs around $3,200. Other costly meat delicacies include A5 Wagyu, Salt Bae Tomahawk, and Kobe Beef.

The most expensive steaks listed above come from carefully raised cattle breeds. The majority originate from Japan but can be found in high-end restaurants worldwide.

READ ALSO: What is the most expensive Koi fish in the world? Top 10 list (with images)

Briefly.co.za published the world's most costly Koi fish breeds. Fish lovers often keep them as pets in backyard ponds for their striking beauty.

High-quality Koi varieties originate from Japan, but you can find them domesticated in various parts of the world. The most expensive breeds have desirable characteristics that are preserved through selective breeding.

Source: Briefly News