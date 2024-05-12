A man's group of friends were there for him when he announced that he would be having a baby

In a TikTok video, the man was elated when he welcomed his boys to an event dedicated to his new life

Online users were touched by the video of the supportive men who came through for their expecting friend

A man in a TikTok video showed people that he has amazing friends. They all came together in a video and celebrated that he would become a father.

A TikTok video shows friends who went to a daddy shower and peeps were touched. Image: @advocate_bae

Netizens were touched after seeing the men in his friend group. People commented on the video of the guys.

Men host nappy shower for future dad

In a TikTok video by @advocate_bae, a man's friends rolled out the red carpet to celebrate their friend becoming a dad. In the video, each of the friends stepped out with a baby-themed gift in hand. Watch the video below:

SA touched by baby shower for dad

Online users thought the video of the men was cute for supporting their friend. People were raving about how precious their friendship was. Read the comments by netizens below:

Sonwabo Lwandile Makhanya gushed:

"Theme was respected."

Ntobeko Mthembu wrote:

"One thing about daddy showers, nappies and wipes will be bought."

Jane said:

"I’m sure their WhatsApp group was not complicated they agreed on something and kept it moving."

Lollapot_00 commented:

"I love how the guys are embracing this daddy showers lately."

Wendy Mthiyane gushed:

"I love they way they respected the theme colours."

Yaani joked:

"My friends would’ve came empty handed."

