A group of friends chilling at a get-together got tongues wagging online with their ravenous appetite

The Sotho gents devoured food but the insane portions of braaied meat on their plates caught people's attention

The video is on its way to two million views and people are amazed at the way the gents are stomaching all that food

Friends indulged in oversized portions of food. Image: @ngwana_metsi

Source: TikTok

A video of friends chowing down on heaps of braaied meat is making waves online. The guys are seen standing up and jamming to a vibey amapiano song as they munch away.

Vibey guys wolf down meat

People who watched the video were seriously impressed by how much food the men could put away.

Some folks even made jokes about how they were eating a mountain of meat while their kids were stuck with vegetables at home. But who can blame them because very few people in Mzansi can resist braaied meat.

Video of hungry men goes viral

The amazing part is that this video posted by @ngwana_metsi got a whopping 1.7 million views and 44,000 likes within our days.

Watch the video below:

Groups' appetite shocks TikTok users

Netizens reacted to the clip with interesting comments and playfully trolled the men with huge appetites.

Read some of the comments

@dikeledimaphutha mentioned:

"The amount of meat I expect when I contribute R200 for braai."

@khanyiie joked:

"No ladies involved?"

@Sly_Mavesta wrote:

"Basotho people at their best."

@Sandyzondy stated:

"iSishebo senyanga yonke."

Kennedyndhlovu9 suggested:

"You must buy bricks and cement before you start to enjoy."

@L.city posted:

"And children home eating vegetables. That plate is enough for the whole family."

@kmsmorgan asked:

"What type of eating this? "

@Brent commented:

"The guy with the yellow cap could never finish all that food lol."

