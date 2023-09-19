A skilled pool player has become a viral sensation for pulling off an unbelievable shot that dropped jaws online

The Ugandan man is seen in a TikTok video making the white ball take a sharp turn to land the black ball in the hole

His impressive talent was appreciated by millions of netizens around the world who want to see him go professional

A skilled pool player became a viral sensation. Image: @applemanug

A remarkably talented pool player recently achieved viral fame on TikTok. His extraordinary skills were on full display, winning hearts on the social media platform.

Pool master goes viral

Under a humble shed, this gifted man left 3.6 million viewers in awe. He effortlessly sunk a ball into the pocket from an angle that seemed nearly impossible.

People from all corners of the world flocked to the viral clip posted by @applemanug, showering it with likes, shares, and comments.

Calls for professional pool career

Many people couldn't believe their eyes as they watched this Ugandan pool maestro work his magic.

Other netizens mentioned that his incredible abilities were too exceptional to be hidden away. They urged him to consider pursuing a professional career in pool.

Watch the video below:

Pool player shocks TikTok users

The gent's comments section is filled with people expressing their shock and filled with amazement.

Read some of the comments below:

@tknakale@777 asked:

"Are you playing snooker or witchcraft?"

@fatso mentioned:

"How my relationship took a turn."

@drnicholuseconomist4 posted:

"Even the government is quiet about this. This is magic."

@Adetunji stated:

"Now I believe there's witchcraft, nobody can tell me otherwise."

@mphopops_ suggested:

"Please join competitions or tournaments that will pay you for this."

@kg.majesty asked:

"Are you guys sure there's no magnet involved here?"

@Mlindosi added:

"Yes that shot is possible guys lm a snooker player but it needs practice."

@terryt_19_ stated:

"My brother also recorded himself.Skill on another level."

