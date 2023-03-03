A talented lady has gone viral on TikTok because of the excellent way she played the drums in church

The young woman did so well that a man sitting by could not help but take a look at her and nod

Netizens who watched the video were impressed, and they complimented her beauty and exceptional performance

A video of a talented lady playing the drums was shared on TikTok, and it attracted lovely comments.

In the video, which appears to have been recorded in a church, the young lady held people spellbound with her display.

A young lady plays the drums in a church. Image: @grace_heeka.

The young woman played confidently, showing that she knew her stuff and had mastered the art. She handled the drumsticks like a total professional.

Cute lady who knows how to play the drums gets peeps amped

At some point in the video, a man playing the keyboard turned to look at the lady, apparently in admiration of what she was doing.

TikTok users who have come across the video have given it positive reviews.

Many have described the lady as a combination of beauty and talent. The video was posted by @grace___heeka.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Mariemeg said:

"The beauty and the talent."

@Wedsley commented:

"More videos, please."

@awesome wrote:

"I would be distracted in church."

@WEGBE GAMELI noted:

"l love that, my sister."

@Mr.samsam added:

"Allow us to download the video."

@Micky Guylain El Fen commended the young lady for her extraordinary talents:

"Keep it up girl. I am madly love with seeing a lady drumming. I am a drummer and singer too. Keep it up and stay blessed."

