Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Jareed Nduku is the new guest host on a comedy show

Jareed will be guest hosting on Show Me Your Funny as he joins other comedians who are judges

The rising star joins media personality and former Uzalo actress Zola Zee Lovin, real name Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Jareed has bagged a new hosting gig on ‘Show Me Your Funny’. Image: @jareed.odem

Source: Instagram

The doors are opening for rising star Jareed Nduku, or Jareed Odem as his fans affectionately know him. The star will be appearing on our TV screens as he will be hosting a new show.

Jareed Odem bags new gig

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Jareed Nduku is the new guest host on a comedy show called Show Me Your Funny. He joins other comedians who are judges on the show.

Jareed will be hosting alongside media personality and former Uzalo actress Zola Zee Lovin, real name Zola Ayabulela Mhlongo.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on X and said:

"Jareed bags hosting gig. BBMzansi Season 4 housemate Jareed Nduku will guest host a new show called “Show Me Your Funny”. He will join main host Zola Zee Lovin and judges Lebo ‘The Funny Chef’ Tlokana, Carpo and Stopnonsons on the new talent competition show."

Fans express excitement over the news

Jareed has a loyal fan base, as his fans showed him a lot of love. They congratulated the star.

@JareedOdem:

"Because he kept his BB housemates forever laughing & smiling with his natural ability to bring fun to all situations. You will be the host with the most Laughs. We need more laughs, fun and smiles in our daily lives - so thank you."

@vissess_s:

"Congratulations ... you will make it THE most FUN show to watch. Wishing you all the very best, @JareedOdem, for this perfect casting. So excited for you."

@titusson_zealot:

"Jareed stopped entertaining trolls and started winning. Congratulations to him. I want this for Pappi, too, hope he follows suit and stops entertaining the streets that loathe him."

@LoriderJones:

"Oh wow my baby Jareed, doors are opening may this be the first of many."

Former reality star Mpho Wabadimo celebrates milestone

In a previous report from Briefly News, the Big Brother Mzansi season 3 winner, Mpho Wabadimo, recently marked nine years as a sangoma.

The reality TV star shared a post on her Instagram page celebrating her journey in Ubungoma. Many fans and followers of Mpho Wabadimo showered the star with love and compliments in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News