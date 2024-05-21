Bafana midfielder would only consider moving to Kaizer Chiefs if Pitso Mosimane signs as Amakhosi coach

Tau played under Mosimane at Mamelodi Sundowns and is keen for a reunion with the coach as he heads towards the exit door at Al Ahly

Amakhosi fans took to social media to voice their disproval of the move as they favour younger players over the Bafana international

Al Ahly star Percy Tau wants a reunion with coach Pitso Mosimane. Image: Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA and Gaston Szerman/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Al Ahly star Percy Tau's potential move to Kaizer Chiefs depends on whether the Soweto club can grant his wish to reunite with coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Bafana midfielder is stuck in contract negotiations with Al Ahly, while Mosimane is currently trying to save Abha FC from relegation in the Saudi Pro League.

Percy Tau wants to play for Pitso Mosimane again

Tau's future at Al Ahly is uncertain, according to the tweet below:

According to a source at The Citizen, reports have suggested Tau wants to play for Mosimane, who Abha praised.

The source said:

"Tau could consider a move back to South Africa and joining the Chiefs, provided that Mosimane is in charge of the Glamour Boys next season."

Amakhosi fans do not want Tau

Chiefs supporters took to social media to voice their disapproval of the move for Tau, saying the club should instead focus their intentions on younger players.

Sbonelo Mbhele is against Tau joining Chiefs:

"I don't want him at Chiefs. I wish we could sign younger players who are still hungry."

Thabiso Karelson wants the move:

If they can sign this duo, we will forget the 10-year drought."

Collen Mehlomakulu says Chiefs have a bigger problem:

"No big player will solve Chiefs' problem. The problem is the Motaung children."

Lorenzo Dolamo disagrees:

"We don't want him."

Keohitlhetse Motlatsi Maketse is pessimistic:

"Big mistake for Kaizer Chiefs."

Sead Ramovic gets Kaizer Chiefs interview

As Briefly News reported, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has been selected to interview for the Kaizer Chiefs job.

The German coach, who said Chiefs deserve to be in the PSL top three, has impressed with Galaxy this season after guiding the side to fifth in the log.

Source: Briefly News