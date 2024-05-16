Abha FC bosses have praised South African coach Pitso Mosimane as he fights to keep the side from Saudi Pro League relegation

Sultan Majrashi, an Abha executive, said Mosimane had brought stability to the side with three games left to secure top-flight survival

Local football fans took to social media to back Mosimane, and they also praised the five-time PSL winner

South African coach Pitso Mosimane is fighting to keep the Saudi Arabian side Abha FC from being relegated. Image: Mohamed Farag/FIFA and Tnani Badreddine/ATPImages

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane has received the backing of Abha executives as he continues to keep the side out of the Saudi Pro League relegation zone.

The decorated South African coach has bounced back from criticism as Abha FC coach by gaining seven points in the last five matches, giving the side a fighting chance in 16th place.

Abha FC boss praises Pitso Mosimane

Mosimane is backed by Abha FC bosses, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Abha executive Sultan Majrashi said Mosimane had brought stability to the side, a point away from safety with three games left.

Majrashi said:

"We notice stability now with coach Mosimane and an increase in the team's results, as he was able to almost achieve 16 points since his arrival, and we are very optimistic about achieving survival."

Local fans back Mosimane

Local football fans took to social media to support Mosimane, who is not a contender for the Kaizer Chiefs job.

Priestly Joseph says Pitso is on another level:

"Pitso is international. We can't compare him to our local coaches."

Siizwe Oyi IIvyson praised Mosimane:

"Best coach in the continent of Africa."

Phillip Molefi Gwangwa is a fan:

"The best coach ever."

Oupa Senare admires the coach:

"Humble Pitso."

Zhane Musa Gela wished Mosimane luck:

"Good luck, coach."

Pitso Mosimane applauds Mamelodi Sundowns' coaches

Briefly News reported that Pitso Mosimane credited Mamelodi Sundowns coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi.

The Abha FC coach praised the coaching duo after Sundowns reached 50 matches unbeaten during their PSL title-winning campaign.

Source: Briefly News