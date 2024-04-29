Abha FC suffered their second successive defeat on Saturday, 27 April, after losing 4-0 to Al Akhdoud, leaving Pitso Mosimane’s side second-last on the log

Mosimane are three points out of the safety zone with five matches left to play, however, they only have one victory in their last five matches

Local fans feel the Saudi Arabian side is tarnishing Mosimane’s career and must return to Mzansi

Abha FC' manager Pitso Mosimane has lost two successive matches and is facing relegation. Image: Karim Jaafar / Khaled Desouki

Source: Getty Images

Decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane is edging closer to relegation as his side Abha FC finds themselves second-last after two successive defeats.

The club lost 4-0 to Al-Akhdoud on Saturday, 27 April 2024, while in their last match, Al-Shabab thumped 5-0, bringing harsh criticism from Abha legend Ahmed Mahrez.

Pitso Mosimane faces the drop

Abha's 4-0 defeat to Al-Akhdoud was confirmed on their Twitter (X) page:

According to Soccer Laduma, Mahrez says Mosimane is causing more damage to the lcub despite claims the South African coach is working hard to better their results.

Mahrerz said:

"Mosimane made matters worse. There is no way of playing, no style that suits his players, and players do not have any fighting spirit."

Local fans want Mosimane to come back

Football fans took to social media to ask Mosimane to leave Saudi Arabia and come back to South Africa, where he has won 11 domestic titles

Undi Spu Ted says Pitso's style is too negative:

"Pitso's football style is too slow and unentertaining. Remember, even at Al Ahly, the football was poor. He was lucky with the best results."

Tebello Mofokeng wants Pitso to leave Abha FC:

"He should have quit while he was ahead. A blemish on the ol' CV."

Israel Zwide KaLanga Mkhatshwa says Pitso must get a fair chance:

"Pitso had to work with what he has at the moment; he did not buy any players. If he can save the club, he will buy 3 to 5 players from the PSL."

Thembani Tyron Maluleke wants Mosimane back home:

"Dr Mosimane must come back home."

Mdez Uacela back Mosimane:

"Pitso will surprise most of you."

Pitos Mosimane faces R5.7 million lawsuit

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane is facing an R5.7 million lawsuit by a former domestic employee.

The domestic claims she hurt her back while clearing debris during her time as an employee of the Mosimane household.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News