Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane suffered a 5-0 defeat to Al-Shabab on Thursday, 18 April 2024, to add to the side’s relegation woes

The heavy defeat worsens to a tough week for the South African coach after the passing of his brother Daniel Khoza

Local football fans say Mosimane still has the skills to guide Abha FC away from relegation with six games left to play in the Saudi Pro League

Pitso Mosimane suffered a setback in the fight to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Arabia Pro League. Image: Khaled Desouki / Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Pitso Mosimane's fight to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League suffered a setback on Thursday, 18 April 2024, after a 5-0 defeat to Al-Shabab.

Following the defeat, Abha FC can be leapfrogged by either Al Akhoud or Al-Tai this weekend, while Mosimane mourns the loss of his brother Daniel Khoza.

Abha FC struggling in Saudi Pro League

Belgian forward Yannick Carrasco scored a brace for Shabab to hand Abha a second heavy defeat this month after they lost to Al Nassr 8-0 on Tuesday, 2 April.

If Al Akhdoud or Al-Tai get a positive result this weekend, Abha will find themselves in the relegation zone with six games left to play.

Fans back Mosimane

Despite two heavy defeats this month, local fans still believe Mosimane can guide Abha to safety, while some have called for the five-time PSL champion to return home.

Louis Selale wants Mosimane back in Mzansi:

"He should be fired this one so he can come home and settle his debt with Sundowns. Then relegate Chiefs."

Shane Mayimele says Pitso is doing his best:

"Don't blame Pitso. He is trying his best. It is like blaming Middendorp at Cape Town Spurs."

Mamothama Andries Mamabolo sees the funny side:

"5-0! Yes, he is fit to coach Chiefs."

Gifted-t Sandile Terrence Zulu says Mosimane must leave Abha:

"Pep Guardiola never succeeded by coaching a weak team. So this guy is ruining his CV for nothing."

Motsamai Xaba backs Pitso:

"He will never get relegated."

Solly Morolong has thrown in the towel:

"This is now too much."

Sandla Comfort Nduduzo Tsela had no words:

"Yoooh."

Lucky Dhlamini says Mzansi is calling:

"Come back home."

Tshepo Ñť is a fan of Pitso:

"He is still the best coach in South Africa. No doubt."

Michael Bwalya says Abha has the right man in charge:

"If anything, the right man to be in that situation. He's capable of turning things around."

Pitso Mosimane pocketed over R64 million since 2020

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane has earned over R64 million from coaching Al-Ahly, Al-Ahli Jeddah, Al-Wahda and Abha since 2020.

Mosimane won the PSL five times with Mamelodi Sundowns before leaving Mzansi in 2020, and since then, he has found success in Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News