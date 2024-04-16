South Africa coach Pitso Mosimane is the highest-paid African coach of all time after earning over R64 million from 2020 to 2023

The current Abha FC coach is fighting to keep the side in the Saudi Pro League as they sit a point above the relegation zone with seven games left

Local fans are amazed at Mosimane’s earnings while they laud the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach as the best in Africa

Pitso Mosimane has earned big money coaching in Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Image: David Ramos / Eurasia Sport

Source: Getty Images

Decorated coach Pitso Mosimane is laughing all the way to the bank after it was revealed that he has earned R64 million since 2020.

The current Abha FC coach is working hard to keep his side from being relegated to the Saudi Pro League, but that has not stopped Mosimane from raking in the funds.

Pitso Mosimane is earning the big bucks

Mosimane's earnings were confirmed via the tweet below:

Since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020, Mosimane coached Al Ahly in Egypt, Al Ahli Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Abu-Dhabi-based side Al Wahda FC and Abha FC.

Mosimane also had roles at Bafana and was recently ruled out of the Kaizer Chiefs job after the Amakhosi said they prefer a foreigner.

Fans praise high-earning Mosimane

After Mosimane's earnings were revealed, fans took to Twitter to show their admiration for the five-time PSL-winning coach.

SchoolsinNaija applauded Mosimane:

"That's massive. It's high time we start respecting and treating our indigenous coaches the same way (or even better) that we've been treating the European coaches here in Africa."

IamEriOluwa is proud of Mosimane:

"The one and only Greatest African Coach of all time with 19 Titles. A noble South African and pride of Africa. His current global adventure explains what's possible for an African child who followed his dream, giving what's required. God bless South Africa."

Gistwhere says Mosimane deserves it:

"His work speaks for itself, too. He's good at what he does."

Loyalmafia compared Pitso to Erik Ten Hag:

"He is better than Ten Hag."

Dividend Income is impressive:

"Given those figures, Pitso Mosimane's wallet seems to be getting a better workout than my entire gym routine. If coaching doesn't pan out, he could always give classes on financial fitness."

African Hub says Pitso is part of a good group:

"Africa has some of the Best Coaches Worldwide"

Zubby Prince is amazed:

"Wow, that’s a lot of money there."

Fantasy Genius2 says Pitso is living the good life:

"Damn, Bro is eating good here."

Nazeefa Fatima is a fan:

"Pitso Mosimane's coaching journey has been nothing short of remarkable, both in terms of success and earnings. From Al Ahly in Egypt to Al Wahda in the UAE, his contributions to the world of football are truly significant."

Victoria Africa is proudly South African:

"He is a South African, let it be known."

Pitso Mosimane honoured with UJ degree

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane received an honorary degree from the University of Johannesburg for his contributions to football.

Mosimane thanked fans and his staff for the honour, and fans all over Mzansi showed their pride for Dr Pitso.

