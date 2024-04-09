Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane defended his defensive tactics after a 2-1 victory over Al-Fateh, which moved the side out of the Saudi Pro League's relegation zone

The South African coach has seven games to avoid the drop, and Mosimane says he has to play his way because he does not have players like Cristiano Ronaldo

Fans back Mosimane to continue his excellent work with Abha FC, saying the coach knows what he is doing

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane is fighting to keep the side in the Saudi Pro League. Image: Tnani Badreddine / Karim Jaafar

Source: Getty Images

Abha FC coach Pitso Mosimane says the team must rely on their own tactics to avoid relegation from the Saudi Pro League.

Despite Abha FC beating Al-Fateh 2-1 over the weekend, Mosimane was criticised by journalists for his defensive style ahead of matches against star-studded sides.

Pitso Mosimane defends his tactics

Abha FC celebrated their 2-1 victory over the weekend via their Twitter (X) page:

According to iDiski Times, Mosimane said after the match that Abha will fight to keep their place in the Saudi Pro League.

Mosimane said:

“I do not have Sadio Mane or Cristiano Ronaldo. I can only work with the elements I have. I’m trying with all my might to work hard, but I don’t have more players who have special qualities. The performance has improved since our arrival, and we hope to continue this work to stay away from the relegation positions. We must help Abha to stay in the professional league, and this is our main goal.”

It's not the first time Mosimane was criticised for his tactics this season after Al-Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard accused him of time-wasting during their 3-0 victory in March 2024.

Fans back Mosimane's tactics

While Mosimane is being criticised in Saudi Arabia, local fans are backing the Mamelodi Sundowns boss to keep Abha in the top flight.

Zola Bubele backs Mosimane:

"You are doing miracles, Sir. But what I hate about Saudi club owners. After all this they will fire you and go to Europe to look for a coach."

Trueman Seshoka says Mosimane must stick to his guns:

"Play your entertaining football and suffer chest pains after every loss. Football is about results; no matter how you play, happiness counts at the end of the day."

Chicco Letlape says Pitso has the right qualities:

"Dr Pitso, it is not a fluke that you have achieved that accolade, Dr."

Tshehla Tladi believes in Pitso:

"Congratulations, Mr Pitso, and I still believe you are the best coach."

Tsoeu Thooe gave Mosimane high praise:

"Our very own special one."

Pitso Mosimane humbled by Al-Nassr

As reported by Briefly News, Pitso Mosimane suffered his biggest loss as a manager after Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr to an 8-0 victory.

The Portuguese superstar scored a first-half hat-trick to hand Mosimane his heaviest defeats as he fights to keep Abha in the Saudi Pro League.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News