Stellenbosch FC has impressed fans this season as they sit second on the log after 11 victories out of 22 games played

The Winelands-based side played out to a 0-0 draw against Sekhukhune United to extend their unbeaten streak to 20 games

Local fans are overly impressed by the side bustling with young talent and say the side is a team to fear

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has impressed fans this season. Image: Stellenbosch Football Club / Facebook

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has gone a long time before he saw his side lose a match in the PSL as the side is enjoying a 20-match unbeaten streak.

The Winelands side are second in the log after a 0-0 draw with Sekhukhune United on Saturday, 6 April 2024.

Stellenbosch FC have been impressive this season

The side has now gone 20 games without defeat, according to the tweet below:

Last week, Stellies added to Kaizer Chiefs woes by beating them 1-0 in a PSL fixture, and the side has impressed fans with their attractive style of football.

Despite the windy conditions, the side showed they could buckle down and defend by denying in-demand Sekhukhune United forward Elias Mokwana.

Speaking to their website, Barker said he was impressed with how his side adapted to the conditions and was glad they came away with at least a point.

“I am a little bit disappointed because were maybe a little bit unlucky not to get maximum points, but I am also pleased that we didn’t concede. The players showed a different side to themselves, rolled their sleeves up, and played a different brand of football to what we normally would like to play, but the conditions forced us.”

Local football fans fear Stellies

While Stellies enjoy a great season, their achievements have not gone unnoticed as several fans are starting to admire the club.

Gage Meyiwa applauded the club:

"Unbelievable stuff, but you will hear some fans say Sundowns win because they buy quality players. Stellies is showing everyone that when you have a plan and execute it well, you will achieve good results in football. One trophy already and on course to qualify for continental football."

Pherekoane Koena says Stellies must be feared:

"Wow, impressive. I remember during the Nedbank draw, I was praying we wouldn't meet them. But otherwise, wait until they meet the mighty Downs. The winning record shall end there."

Sebothoma Solomon gives Barker high praise:

"Coach Barker is the second best after the masterclass of coach Rulani."

Bra T Nkgabane says Barker is the top coach in the league:

The best coach in the PSL, limited budget, also using history as a teacher, he achieved a lot with Tuks too. Him and Tinkler, I rate them highly."

Msihles Mengameli Dludla is a proud Stellies fan:

"I am a proud Stellenbosch FC fan, and I’m not scared of the so-called big teams in this league!!"

Stellenbosch FC forward Iqraam Rayners trusted by Bafana boss Hugo Broos

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC has impacted the national side after coach Hugo Broos trusted forward Iqraam Rayners to start in a recent Bafana match.

Rayners, who has scored eight goals this season for Stellies, has become a regular name in Broos's Bafana squad and has scored one goal in two appearances.

