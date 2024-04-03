Interim Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson is crestfallen after the Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, 2 April 2024

The result has left Chiefs seventh on the PSL log after the side has only registered one victory in their last five league matches

The Amakhosi faithful have expressed their disapproval of Johnson's tactics after the side failed to impress against Stellies

Kaizer Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has blasted his players after they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC @ Facebook / Stellenbosch FC @ Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs have to register a win in three matches after they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, 2 April 2024.

In the last three matches, the Amakhosi lost 3-2 to Orlando Pirates, drew 0-0 with Cape Town City, and now lost 1-0 to Stellies.

Cavin Johnson says Kaizer Chiefs need to be technically better

Stellenbosch FC celebrated their 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs via their Twitter (X) page:

According to The Citizen, Johnson, who received criticism from Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, blasted his players for their poor performance against the Winelands side.

Speaking after the game, Johnson said:

“The players need to be better technically. What can I say? We have to go back and try again to put different players on the pitch and see what happens."

Chiefs need three points in their next match

The Soweto side may look to former Nigeria boss José Peseiro to take over as coach next season, but for now, Johnson has a crucial PSL match on Saturday, 6 April, against Chippa United.

"We need the points more than any other team in the PSL.”

Fans blast Johnson's tactics

The Amakhosi faithful have taken to social media to blame Johnson's managerial style as the side faces another season without winning silverware.

Vincent Hlatshwayo says a change is needed:

"We need a new coach with a new technical team."

Mkhuseli Khuselo Novukela blasted Johnson:

"Very poor coach."

Daniel Mthabela has a harsh opinion of the interim coach:

"Tactically Bankrupt Coach!"

Teboho Castillo Makena says Johnson is not the man for the job:

"We need a proper coach, not Mr Build It."

Nonofo Tlhogwe IV Mosimege blamed the players:

"Chiefs don't have players; there is no quality there, just mediocrity. Get rid of all players. Play with MDC Players now. They will prove themselves; you have nothing to lose, mos."

